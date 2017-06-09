Layne Christensen's (LAYN) CEO Michael Caliel on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:LAYN)

Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call

June 09, 2017, 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Michael Caliel - President and CEO

Michael Anderson - CFO

Analysts

Martin Englert - Jefferies

Jose Garza - Gabelli & Company

Gentry Klein - Cetus Capital

Operator

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Michelle, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for our Fiscal Year 2018 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Our speakers today will be Mike Caliel, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Anderson, Chief Financial Officer.

With that said, I would like to turn the call over now to Mike Caliel. Mike?

Michael Caliel

Thanks, Caitlin, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning. Today, my comments will be centred on three primary areas: First, I'll begin by highlighting a few items regarding our first quarter performance, and then I'll update you on our market and the progress that we've made in moving the company forward, and also provide some additional insights into the announcement we made earlier this week related to our new energy infrastructure business and the significant Delaware Basin water system currently in the final stages of construction. And finally, I'll come back at the end and provide some color on our outlook. And of course, Michael will provide a more detailed review of our financial results.

Overall, we are encouraged with our improved performance during the quarter, which reflects several factors, including the continuing strength at Inliner and the ongoing progress that we're making in reducing our cost structure.

We also delivered improved sequential results in Water Resources and a meaningful uptick in the Mineral Services division, driven by an improving minerals market environment.

Adjusted EBITDA of $9.6 million more than doubled versus the $4.3 million a year ago. And sequentially, EBITDA was much improved from the fourth quarter. In fact, this is the best quarterly EBITDA number for Layne since I joined the company at the beginning of 2015.

And beyond the numbers, we made progress on several fronts during the quarter. First, Inliner delivered another excellent quarter, where we continue to benefit from aging U.S. infrastructure. And while revenues were essentially flat due to lower levels of subcontracted work, Inliner continues to generate expanding margins, and we expect revenue growth to pick up in the coming quarters.

Water Resources delivered solid sequential quarterly progress with positive EBITDA, and that's despite ongoing headwinds of a slower water well drilling market in the West. And Mineral Services had a much improved quarter in all geographies, led by recovering commodity prices and improving mining activity.

We saw increased utilization of our rig fleet in the U.S. and Mexico, which has continued into our second quarter. And we remain optimistic on the outlook for Mineral Services as we continue to see greater levels of activity emerge in the market.

We continue to make progress in reducing unallocated corporate SG&A and are ahead of our previously stated cost reduction targets. And we also announced the launch of a new energy infrastructure business within our Water Resources division, and we're in the final stages of construction of a new high-capacity water pipeline and infrastructure system in the prolific Delaware Basin in West Texas. And last, but certainly not least, we closed the sale of our Heavy Civil business.

In terms of market highlights for the quarter, we're seeing good and improving market conditions across most of our business lines. Inliner continues to experience strong industry growth opportunities with a number of recent contract wins that are not yet reflected in backlog.

Inliner management has been very effective in expanding EBITDA margins, helped by a modestly growing market, the increased efficiency of our experienced crew and excellent execution.

And the green shoots in the minerals market that we've mentioned during our calls in prior quarters have begun to translate into increased activity for us in Mineral Services and this is driven by gold prices that are up 12% since the beginning of the year and copper prices that are up 20% over the past 12 months.

And the ramp-up in activity is broad based. It's coming from all of our operating regions, the Western U.S., Mexico and Brazil, and includes mine water management work, as well as core drilling work.

And while we remain cautious in terms of where commodity pricing will go from here, our business is improving and we're beginning to invest some capital in preparation for continuing growth with a focus on remaining cash flow positive within the division.

In Water Resources, we continue to see lower revenues because of reduced water well drilling and repair activity in the West, mainly in California, where the substantial amount of rain that's fallen during the winter months has adversely impacted the agricultural drilling activity. And while we delivered significantly improved sequential performance in Water Resources, we have more work to do in this area.

And as we previously noted, we've enhanced our overall risk management and project execution processes, and the key point here is that we've implemented strict measures to tighten bid approval requirements and increase oversight in work to ensure that risks are identified and quantified at the bid stage and better managed throughout the entire execution process.

Beyond that, we continue to work to simplify our operating structure, leverage our national water platform and build a stronger culture of performance and accountability. And we have all but two of our problem jobs behind us, and we believe we have a firm grasp of the remaining work to be done in these two jobs.

And further, we are seeing improved bookings, and the profile of our order book has been more in line with our historical job profile with a weighting towards our typical smaller and medium-sized projects. Backlog increased during the quarter and as a result, we expect to see stronger revenues over the course of the summer months.

CapEx for the quarter was $11 million, almost half of which was related to our Delaware Basin water pipeline infrastructure system, and we'll continue to invest capital into this system in the second quarter. And as you may have seen, we issued a press release on this business and the system this past Wednesday. And I'd like to spend a few minutes providing some additional insight into the evolution of our water strategy in the energy sector.

While the industry downturn of 2014 and 2015 hampered our energy efforts, the downturn also gave us a chance to adjust our strategy and our business model. And you may recall that we took the logical step of integrating the energy segment into the Water Resources division in 2015 to better align our water capabilities and overlapping geographic locations.

And over the past year, we hired some experienced midstream energy professionals to strengthen our water team and begin to focus on how to better combine Layne's water expertise with the growing water demand in the energy space. And we believe that Layne's 135 years of experience in water sourcing, drilling and treatment provide us with a unique advantage over many competitors toward single water for energy companies.

This business is a key aspect of our long-term strategy to leverage our substantial know-how in providing water infrastructure solutions to our clients. Supplying water to energy producers through large-capacity infrastructure under the Layne banner is a logical extension of our diversified end market strategy, serving clients in the municipal, agricultural and industrial sectors.

And we believe our new water infrastructure business is a very attractive business model, and our Delaware Basin system will generate solid financial returns for many years.

Further, we believe we have significant opportunities for growth of both our new system and the business overall. Industry experts expect water usage within the energy sector to more than double by 2018 from 2016 levels.

That's led by increasing drilling activity, coupled with technology advancements, that are driving both greater horizontal lateral lengths and more water usage in fracking operations.

While the business is more capital-intensive than most of our businesses and will, at some point, face a down-cycle of drilling and completion activity, we're positioned within the core of the Delaware Basin, the region with, arguably, the best drilling economics in the U.S.

And we have long-term minimum volume commitments that help provide a more stable base of cash flow. And although we're in the early stages, we're very excited about our progress and our future.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Michael to review our first quarter results in a bit more detail, then I'll come back after Michael and make a few comments on our outlook for 2018.

Michael Anderson

Thanks, Mike, and thanks to everybody for joining our call this morning. And before I begin, please note that we did file our earnings press release and the 10-Q with the SEC last night, so they're available to you today for the call. And please refer to those documents for additional details as we go through.

While revenues overall declined 7.6% in Q1 compared to a year ago, and that was primarily driven by market weakness for Western U.S. water drilling, we did achieve Layne's best quarterly adjusted EBITDA performance in three years.

Our adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $9.6 million compared to $4.3 million a year ago. And as Mike mentioned, the improvements were driven by strong Inliner results, continuing cost efficiencies and the much improved Mineral Services business end market.

Our unallocated corporate SG&A expense during the quarter continued to decline on a year-over-year basis to $4 million in the first quarter compared to $7 million in the same period last year.

And while first quarter SG&A benefited by about $1 million of unusual items, we continue to be on a steady cost reduction path and expect full year corporate SG&A to be solidly below our fiscal '17 number of $23.8 million. Improvement continues to be driven by reduced headcount and also, more efficient spending across virtually all our cost centers and cost categories.

Depreciation and amortization expense for the first quarter increased by about 9% compared to last year's first quarter due to an increase in capital expenditures over the last year or so. We reported a net loss from continuing operations of $3.4 million. That's about $0.17 per share in the current first quarter.

That compares to a net loss of $8.9 million or $0.41 a share a year ago. The loss that we had this quarter from discontinued operations of about $19.5 million was primarily related to the loss on the sale of the Heavy Civil business.

Now looking more in-depth at divisional performance. Not only are we seeing continued momentum in both Inliner and Mineral Services, but we're also seeing improved sequential results in our Water Resources division. Looking at Inliner for a minute.

The first quarter revenues of $47 million were basically flat, both sequentially and compared to a year ago. During the quarter, we did have some unusual, slower-than-normal activity from 2 of our larger customers. And also, we had lower revenues from subcontracted work. Still, Inliners' adjusted EBITDA rose by 12% year-over-year to $8.1 million in the first quarter compared to $7.2 million a year ago.

And adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 17% versus 15.2% a year ago. This profit growth is being driven by improving crew efficiencies as well as the benefits from last fall's expansion of the liner products manufacturing facility.

While we generally expect to see strong Inliner margins going forward, currently, we are seeing some near-term cost inflation, primarily in the form of higher resin prices, and this could affect margins in the short term.

But still, we expect to be able to pass these cost increases through in the form of higher contract pricing. The Inliner business continues to capitalize on good market conditions, and we expect to see a modestly growing market and improving revenues in coming quarters.

Looking at Mineral Services. Our first quarter revenues of $22 million were almost double what we had a year - in a year-earlier period. The adjusted EBITDA for the segment during the quarter was $5 million.

That compares to just $51,000 that we had in last year's first quarter. We're seeing continuing increased activity in Mexico, the Western U.S. and Brazil, and we expect demand in Brazil to benefit from a large multiyear contract that we recently won with one of our very important customers.

Other incremental new business is largely coming from gold and copper mining in the Western United States as well as copper mining in water management opportunities in Mexico. As Mike mentioned, we're starting to invest some additional capital into Mineral Services to get existing rigs back to work.

But still, with overall utilization at just under 50% right now, we still have a long way to go before we need to make any significant rig additions or big expenditures. We are focused on ensuring that we match our capital investments with what's going on with the industry, and we intend to continue to be cash flow-positive within Mineral Services division.

Switching over to Water Resources. Revenues there declined by 32% year-over-year to $42 million in the first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in Water Resources was $0.5 million for the quarter. And the weak market conditions in the West continue to impact our performance, with Western activity representing virtually all of the revenue decline that we had during the quarter.

We made significant progress in managing the jobs that caused losses during the last half of fiscal '17, and we now have just 2 of these legacy jobs remaining to be completed. Total revenue backlog relating to those 2 remaining jobs is now less than $1.5 million.

Total backlog in Water Resources took a tick upwards to $62 million from $49 million at the end of January, and we're seeing good bookings right now overall in the business. We're extremely excited and optimistic within Water Resources about the energy infrastructure business we started just in the past year or so.

As Mike mentioned, we're in the final stages of construction on the new water pipeline infrastructure system in the Permian Basin of West Texas as part of this business. The high capacity system is being designed to produce significant non-potable water volumes and deliver this to the most active oil and gas drilling regions in the United States, where fracking operations are utilizing massive volumes of water, often 500,000 to 700,000 barrels of water per well completion.

As Mike mentioned, many industry experts forecast water volumes used within energy to double from '16 to '18, getting to 7 billion to 8 billion barrels of water per year. Probably more than half of that will be utilized in the Permian Basin, where we're located, and where today, there are 364 operating drilling rigs, roughly half the total number of working rigs in the United States. And we believe that our location in the heart of the Delaware Basin is one of the most economic plays in the United States.

Our new system is anchored by approximately 1,000 acres of company-owned, water-producing land near Pecos, Texas. That's in Reeves County. And it includes wells, pumps and in-ground storage facilities. The water pipeline will be in excess of 20 miles long and will have the capacity to deliver 100,000 barrels of water per day with a potential to increase its capacity over time.

Our water production is from deep aquifers of non-potable water sources and does not impact drinking water in the area, a fact that is important to Layne in our overall approach to environmental stewardship and sustainability. We expect the initial phase of this infrastructure system to cost $18 million, and water sales should commence sometime early in the fiscal third quarter.

We do have a 4 year contract that has fixed price and minimum volume terms with a large publicly traded oil and gas producer that is actively drilling in the area, and we expect this contract to provide adequate financial returns on the project. And there's also very significant potential upside to deliver additional water volumes as the initial contract volumes will utilize only about one quarter of our initial water capacity. Further, we believe we have attractive opportunities to grow the system over time, given where we are located in, really, a terrific area in the Delaware Basin.

Now let's look just a little bit more deeply at the economics of the system. As I mentioned, we expect that the anchor contract will generate sufficient EBITDA to come close to returning all of the capital in our project by the end of the initial contract term.

We're in active discussions with a number of other producers in the area, and we believe we could actually reach capacity limitations on the system before the end of this year.

Now that being said, we are very extremely focused on our strategy to provide the best reliability to our customer base as having sufficient water volumes during drilling and fracking operations is absolutely essential to minimizing their well and drilling cost.

Now all told, we expect our investment in this initial system will generate about a 2 to 3 year investment payback on the original $18 million investment and also, very importantly, present very attractive tack-on organic opportunities, some of those in the very near future.

Now in short, I think you can see we believe the energy infrastructure business has the potential to be very meaningful and have a very material impact on Layne, both in terms of future growth and financial returns.

Shifting back over to some other topics. As you know, we announced a few weeks ago on May 1 that we sold the Heavy Civil division during the quarter effective April 30th and I think you can see that those results for us are reported as discontinued operations, both for this year and also for last year.

We ended the first quarter with cash of $55 million compared to $69 million at the end of fiscal 2017. The decrease in cash was related to normal seasonal working capital upticks, mining activity increases; and also, increased capital spending on our new infrastructure system.

We have nothing drawn against the $100 million revolving credit facility, and we ended the quarter with approximately $122 million of available liquidity, and that is consisting of cash and also availability under our revolver. As a reminder, we have no material cash flow or EBITDA maintenance covenants under any of our credit facilities.

Taking one step back now, looking at our Investor Day goals that we talked with everybody about just over a year ago. We are exceeding our reduction in overhead cost, and we're also on a continuing path towards profitability. With the completion of the Heavy Civil sale, we have further narrowed the Layne business onto our water-focused strategy.

Inliner continues to perform well. Mineral Services is rapidly improving. And while we certainly have more work in Water Resources, we're encouraged about the progress we're making in the division. And we expect meaningful profit contribution from the energy infrastructure business and the new water pipeline beginning in the third quarter.

Clearly, we're optimistic about the progress we're making, and we expect to see continuing improvement over the course of the year.

With those things said, I will turn the call back over to Mike for some closing comments.

Michael Caliel

Thanks, Michael. So let me again reiterate our key priorities for fiscal year 2018. First, we're focused on getting Water Resources back to its historic profitability levels. We have a very clear understanding of the issues we've encountered.

And more importantly, we believe we have the expertise, the track record and are already well down the road in fixing the issues. And this entire management team is focused on and committed to bringing Water Resources back to acceptable levels of profitability.

Secondly, we're intent on enhancing our Water Resources platform with the logical extension of supplying water through our infrastructure system to the growing energy sector.

And third, we plan to capitalize on growth opportunities at Inliner, where we continue to deliver top line growth and expanding margins.

And fourth, in Mineral Services, we're positioned to capitalize on the recovery in the mining industry in the Americas, driven by improvement in commodity prices, especially for copper and gold.

And finally, we'll continue to manage our cost structure and liquidity while making selective and strategic investments in our 3 core businesses: Inliner, Water Resources and Mineral Services.

And overall, we're making significant progress, although we still need to improve on first quarter performance to achieve profitability at the bottom line. And strategically, we remain committed to our water-focused strategy, and we've taken meaningful steps to restructure our portfolio.

We've completed the sale of the Heavy Civil business, and we're taking advantage of the recovery in the energy sector to launch our water infrastructure business. And of course, we remain committed to providing socially responsible and sustainable solutions to address the world's need for water and minerals.

And protecting our essential resources is an ongoing focus for Layne and as we move forward, we'll continue to develop and deliver products and services that provide society with access to safe, clean and reliable sources of water.

And with that, we are ready to open up the call for questions.

Our first question comes from the line of Martin Englert with Jefferies. Please proceed with your question.

Martin Englert

Hi, good morning.

Michael Caliel

Good morning, Martin.

Martin Englert

For the energy infrastructure project in Texas, I think you commented on this, but when would you anticipate potentially filling the excess? I think it was - what 75% of available capacity after the - above and beyond the current contract?

Michael Anderson

Hey, Mark, it's Michael Anderson. So yes, so when we get everything flowing which will be early in the third quarter, we'll obviously be serving our initial customer, but we'll also be serving other customers. So we've been talking to producers here in recent months, and that activity is picking up now as we're getting closer to actually having water to deliver.

So we don't have any firm and dedicated volumes to tack onto our initial contract, but we have lots of discussions, and we will be selling additional water coming in the third quarter as well.

Martin Englert

Okay. Would you expect similar economics, I guess, as the first contract?

Michael Anderson

I would say largely. I would certainly say that our initial producer customer has a nice deal for themselves, but we will certainly be in the same ballpark of economics. We - I think it's an interesting question about what happens to the economics of water over time. The volumes are rapidly increasing, so I think we're somewhat bullish that water becomes more valuable over time there.

Martin Englert

Okay. And if I could, one more on Mineral Services. Positively surprised versus what I was expecting for the quarter. From what you're seeing in the backlog, any expectations as to what the income for the segment could look like for the year, should we expect any meaningful ramp from where we are right now?

Michael Caliel

Martin, its Mike Caliel. I think we're quite encouraged by the activity levels that we've seen and the step-up that we've seen in the past couple of quarters. We're in the early stages, clearly, of what is beginning to shape up as a more broad based recovery. So it's kind of hard to anticipate how this will shape up as we progress through the balance of the year.

But like I said, we're encouraged by the activity levels that we've seen, the inquiries that we've seen. And our expectation is that we'll continue to build momentum as we go through the balance of the year.

Martin Englert

Okay. Thank you very much.

Our next question comes from Jose Garza with Gabelli & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Jose Garza

Hey. Good morning, guys.

Michael Anderson

Good morning, Jose.

Jose Garza

So you had a bit of a ramp in CapEx in the first quarter. Just wondering kind of how you're thinking about that for the year and additional investments, potentially, in Inliner as well.

Michael Anderson

Yes. So we clearly have over half of our water pipeline infrastructure CapEx left to be spent over Q2 and Q3. With regard to kind of our outlook, I think we're going to be pretty prudent about what we spend in Water Resources right now. We do have some excess availability in terms of rigs, so it's really just kind of back to maintenance capital for the most part in water.

Inliner, I think we've got our maintenance. We've got a couple of interesting, I think, opportunities to maybe expand some capacity around some of our wet-out facilities, so that may be an extra couple million dollars over our normal spending in Inliner. And I think the wildcard is in Mineral Services. During this quarter, we still spent less than $2 million on Mineral Services in terms of CapEx, but we are very closely monitoring that.

And the last thing we want to do is be caught short when there's opportunities to be able to grow and get some new contracts. But right now, we're at just under 50% total utilization. And what we're doing is just making sure we have kind of the make ready CapEx completed.

We're ready to go in terms of jobs and can execute very quickly there. But there, certainly, is a chance that, that could pick up a little bit from the pace that we saw in the first quarter, which, again, was for Mineral Services, a little bit less than $2 million.

Jose Garza

Okay. So if I think about just last year, and excluding Heavy Civil, you had about $21 million or so of CapEx. So am I building an additional $18 million of spend into this year?

Michael Anderson

Yes, you are, and that's for the water pipeline project. Again, we think that's going to be a tremendous return on capital. And I think the other factor you have going there is that you very likely, at this point, will see Mineral Services that will be up at least a few million dollars year-over-year in terms of CapEx spending.

Jose Garza

Okay. And then on the energy infrastructure business, the payback assumption of, I guess, you said 2 to 3 years, that is just off of the minimum volumes? Or are you assuming full capacity?

Michael Anderson

No. The minimum volumes, I tried to make it pretty clear in the prepared remarks. But the minimum volumes from our contract over 4 years, I said, will just about give us full return on the $18 million of capital over that 4 year period. It's not quite, but pretty close.

When we blend in what our expectations are right now, and by the way, that will use about a quarter of our capacity. So theoretically, we can do 4x that. We're not planning on doing that, in part because our strategy is going to be very focused about ensuring reliability for the customers that are signed up with us.

So right now, we're not planning on selling every last molecule of water. What we want to do is make sure we have a great business for our customers. And what we're talking about right now is that, that payback on the $18 million will be something in the order of a 2 to 3 year payback.

So obviously, applying numbers to that, that's basically looking at a $6 million to $9 million EBITDA rate per year. It'll probably take us a little bit of time to get up to that. But there's also potential to do more than that, especially if we make a few enhancements to the system and increase its capacity.

Jose Garza

Okay. Thanks very much guys.

Our next question comes from Gentry Klein with Cetus Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Gentry Klein

Hey, guys. Good morning and congratulations on a very solid quarter.

Michael Anderson

Thanks, Gentry.

Michael Caliel

Thanks, Gentry. Good morning.

Gentry Klein

A couple quick questions on the energy infrastructure business. The 1,000 acres of land, was that - the company land, when was that acquired? Is that recently you've been acquiring this land?

Michael Anderson

We acquired that for the most part of the end of the last calendar year.

Gentry Klein

Got it. Okay, okay. And the $6 million to $9 million of EBITDA, that's just based on some assumptions of what you think you can ramp to? That's obviously not - that's not - assuming it's 100% at similar economics for the existing anchor, you're obviously using some hypotheticals that may reflect something different than that.

Michael Anderson

That's right. And so we feel, obviously, very good about our minimum volume contracts with our key producer. There may be some lumpiness over that 4 years about exactly when they're going to be using it because that's the nature of the business.

But yes, the rest of it is assumptions right now. I can tell you that we feel really good about what's going on in the Delaware Basin, where our pipeline is located, which is just right around Pecos, and then moving up towards the Orla category in Reeves County.

And so yes, our expectations are there's - we know there's a lot of opportunities. But exactly what's going to happen when we begin selling water in the third quarter is not fully determinable.

Gentry Klein

And I know there's just a lot of chatter about pipelines and interest in pipelines, especially to get a lot of the trucks off the road. I assume being somewhat vertically integrated with having the drilling capabilities, it gives you guys a bit of a competitive edge.

Michael Anderson

We think this business just fits right into the wheelhouse of what Layne does. And so it's really been kind of an easy transition from what we've been doing historically, both in water and in energy service, and moving this into kind of the new game in town for water because the volumes that are required for drilling and completion activities are just so huge, you can't do it with trucks.

When you're talking about 500,000 to 700,000 barrels of water that are needed over a 2- to 3-week period, I mean, you would need 7,000 trucks to deliver that kind of volume, and it's just not feasible.

And so we see with longer lateral lengths, having the permanent and semi-permanent infrastructure in place to be able to get to massive volumes of water is where the business is going to have to go, and that's what producers want, because they need the reliability of having dedicated water in big volumes in very reliable delivery systems.

Gentry Klein

Got it. Okay, its very helpful. Its very exciting and good luck on the go forward. Thanks.

Our next question comes from the line of Martin Englert with Jefferies. Please proceed with your question.

Martin Englert

For the $6 million to $9 million EBITDA run rate on the water energy infrastructure, what utilization does that assume roughly?

Michael Anderson

Well, there is a number of factors involved in that, so it's not a clear-cut answer. Obviously, price, operating cost and margin and all that factor into that. However, it's probably in the neighbourhood of 50%, maybe a little bit more than that, 50% to 75% type utilization.

Martin Englert

Okay. And would that be under an assumption of a higher pricing versus where you started off at with your first contract? Or kind of on par with that?

Michael Anderson

So again, I think our initial customer has a very attractive price. So we think that most of the water probably gets priced higher than that. I think it's a moving target right now. I think it's - as I mentioned, I'm pretty bullish on the price of water at the moment given the activity levels.

But we're talking about $6 million to $9 million is again kind of utilization range that I talked about, 50% to 75%. And it's - I would probably say it's a very modest uptick in terms of price, which, I think, is pretty conservative over what our initial contract price is.

Martin Englert

Okay. And you had mentioned there was a $1 million benefit in SG&A this quarter. And just looking at some of the deltas, I'm sure it comes from your cost cuts as well as lower corporate allocation. But how should we think about like a run rate going forward in the, I guess, near-term quarters?

Michael Anderson

Yes. So a couple of data points that will get you pretty close. One, we said we're going to be less than the $23.8 million that we spent last year. We put out that guidance last quarter. $4 million is - a quarter is too low. If you add back the $1 million that we had in benefits, that gets you to $5 million. That's probably in the ballpark.

Martin Englert

Okay. And what was the benefit?

Michael Anderson

The benefit was, in part, some lower incentive compensation that we had. We had a couple of other smaller items that factored into it, but the incentive comp was most of it.

