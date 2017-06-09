Price-To-Sales Ratio Shows Regeneron Is A Bargain

P/S ratio is a good measurement of the value of a biopharma company, given the availability of projected sales and the complications of doing a DCF.

About valuing biopharma

Valuing a Biopharma company is not as straight-forward as valuing a brick and mortar business. Why is that? Because most of its sources of revenue haven't been marketed yet and, therefore, its fair value can't be explained with current sales, earnings or liquidation value.

It seems clear that the method used must be a forward-looking one. But which one? The most reliable one is a DCF model. While using it, we would need to introduce these variables as follows: size of the patient population, expected market share, price of drug, risk adjustment for the likelihood of getting approval, and cost of development (overhead, clinical…), all of them in function of time. If all these variables were known, we would get to the perfect (or most rational) valuation. But since they aren't, we are relying on a forecast based on a lot of assumptions, in which any change would make a big difference in valuation.

Because of that, I prefer to take a shortcut, using a model that makes sense while still being accurate. Fortunately, we only need three variables: size of patient population, expected market share and price of the drug. We will depend on analysts' estimates, but we won't need as many variables as in the latter.

As stated in this article of The Motley Fool, we could find a bargain in "biotechs that are valued far below three times the peak annual sales of the company's lead candidate". Although I could compute this ratio and be done with this article, I would use a forward ratio that makes sense rather than relying on "rules of thumb".

Forward P/S makes sense as a valuation measure

Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) reported 1Q earnings on May 4 2017. It missed earnings by 15 cents and beat in revenue by $20M. On May 3, it closed at $407.03, and on May 4, it was at $434.31. Given these mixed results, a 6.70% change in price must be led by something else.

To understand what drives the change in price in an earnings release, we must break down the variables at play: earnings expectations, revenue expectations, and outlook from the management. Considering the mixed results compared to expectations, what must drove the price so dramatically was the management outlook.

Let's take a look to the guidance:

EYLEA U.S. net product sales Single digit percentage growth over 2016 (reaffirmed) Sanofi reimbursement of Regeneron

commercialization-related expenses $385 million - $425 million (previously $400 million - $450 million) Non-GAAP unreimbursed R&D(2)(4) $950 million - $1.025 billion (reaffirmed) Non-GAAP SG&A(2)(4) $1.140 billion - $1.200 billion (previously $1.175 billion - $1.250 billion) Effective tax rate 32% - 38% (reaffirmed) Capital expenditures $300 million - $350 million (previously $375 million - $450 million)

Guidance must be translated into an actual top-line or bottom-line number to see the expected performance of the company. As a combination of the importance of forecast sales in biopharma and the starting point that can give us a ratio, I computed a Forward P/S ratio to get to a valuation for REGN as follows:

Revenue Project 2017 2016 EYLEA 3,522,486 3,323,100.00 ARCALYST 15.77 15.3 Net product sales 3,522,501.77 3,338,390 Sanofi Antibody 550.25 440.2 Sanofi Immuno-oncology - 218.5 Sanofi Zaltrap - - Total Sanofi - 658.7 Bayer EYLEA - 710.8 Bayer Others - 33.5 Total Bayer - 744.3 Sanofi and Bayer Collaboration 1,420,515.64 1,402,935 Other 120,595 119,102 Total 5,063,612 4,860,427

We don't have all the projections for every item in the income statement, but we do have the necessary ones and some credible assumptions. For EYLEA, we have that management is seeing single digit percentage growth. We can use the 6% that Morningstar computes for the year. For ARCALYST, we can extrapolate the CAGR since 2014 one more year. For the first line in Sanofi Collaboration Revenue (Total Antibody), we are only given the "Reimbursement of Regeneron commercialization-related expenses", whose mean is a 25.37% increase from $322.1 of 2016. If we use this increase for the Total Antibody, we will end up with $550.25. Nevertheless, we don't have any estimations for the revenues of Bayer's collaboration, so it's better to extrapolate the YoY growth of this first quarter, 1.25%, for the total collaboration, and do the same with "Other revenue".

Now that we have this estimation, we could compute a Future Price for REGN.

Pri before ear Shares Sales Future P Current P/S 407.03 106,290,000 4,860,000,000.00 8.90 424.03 Forward P/S 407.03 106,290,000 5,063,000,000.00 8.54

Before earnings, the TTM sales were the 2016 sales, the CP was $407.03 and shares $106.290 million. After earnings, the projected sales are $5,063,612. That gives a Forward P/S of $8.54 and a future price of $424.03. What did the price do after the earnings release?

We can see here that the market was quite efficient to adapt to the forecast price, just one day after the earnings release. Although this event can only be treated as an anecdotal evidence in lack of further research, and there is a risk of generalization in not doing that, the convergence to the price to my forecasted level after a high-watched (efficient) event, gives more confidence in using this technique to value REGN in the long-term (using peak sales).

Assessing a fair price using peak sales

REGN has currently six products that have received marketing approval: EYLEA, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Praluent, for LDL cholesterol lowering, ARCALYST, for the treatment of CAPS; Kevzara, for adult patients with intolerance to DMARDs; Dupixent, for atopic dermatitis, and ZALTRAP, for treating colorectal cancer.

The company has 15 product candidates in clinical development, which consisted on a Trap-based clinical program and 14 fully human monoclonal antibody product candidates, after the approval of sarilumab on May 22. We are not going to include any of its pipeline in the valuation, because any further approval is close in time.

Before blindly accept the peak sales than the analyst are estimating, I am going to cover the strategic advantages that make them possible and back my investment thesis

First of all, Regeneron's patents expiration is not close in time. The range varies from 2023 to 2032. The soonest is EYLEA's composition of matter (June 16 2023) and the latest is Praluent's formulation (July 27, 2032). Secondly, all Regeneron's marketed products, as well as its pipeline, are biologics. Biologics are difficult to compete with due to the complexity and cost of producing biosimilars, once that the patent expires.

EYLEA treats neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic retinopathy (macular edema following retinal, central or branch retinal vein occlusion, RVO, CRVO and BRVO respectively). EYLEA presents a more convenient dosage regime and a similar efficacy to its competitors Lucentis and Avastin, although we can find some articles over time describing the outperformance of EYLEA here and here.

Praluent is a PCKS9 inhibitor that lowers LDL cholesterol. This product has mega-blockbuster potential due to the benefits it could provide to patients who don't see their illness controlled with statins (introduced 20 years ago). This drug also offers lowering the risk of heart disease in a higher rate than statins, although studies are still ongoing.

REGN's main collaborations are with Bayer and Sanofi (NYSE:SNY). For EYLEA, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF, OTCPK:BAYRY) markets, and records revenue from sales of EYLEA outside the United States where, for countries other than Japan, the companies share equally the profits and losses. REGN maintains exclusive rights to EYLEA in the United States and it is entitled to all profits from such sales. In the case of Praluent, Kevzara and Dupixent, Regeneron and Sanofi split profit in the US equally and outside the US on a sliding scale, based on sales starting at 65%/35% and ending at 55% /45%. ARCALYST is sold in US and REGN maintains also exclusive rights of it. Under the Amended ZALTRAP Agreement, Sanofi is solely responsible for the development and commercialization of ZALTRAP and pays a percentage of aggregate sales, between 15-30%.

According to Morningstar's analysis, they see EYLEA's worldwide peak sales of more than $8 billion. Praluent's is expected to be $4 billion. Various analysts see Dupixent's revenue worth more than 4 billion or 5 billion by 2023. KEVZARA is expected to have peak sales between 1-1.7 billion by 2020, according to Bezinga. We can discard peak sales of ZALTRAP and ARCALYST for not being meaningful.

In order to set the valuation for REGN, we need to choose a common period for those estimates and, afterwards, compute which percentage would go to REGN, taking into account the collaboration agreements. A study made by HBM Partners suggests that peak sales usually are reached in years 8-9 post-approval. Furthermore, peak sales continue for the remaining life of the patent. EYLEA got approval in 2011, patent expires in 2023; Praluent in 2015, patent expires in 2029; and Dupixent and KEVZARA, in 2017. As a common-year for maximum peak-sales we can use 2023.

The current weight of sales for EYLEA in the US is 63% vs 37% outside (by December 31, 2016); Praluent's in the US is 81% and outside 19% (by December 31, 2016). However, Praluent is growing faster outside the US (accounting in 2015 for 9%), so I will change this participation to 70-30%. For KEVZARA, Health Canada was the first regulator which approved the drug before FDA. Sanofi is planning to have additional approvals in EU, Japan and other countries, and same for Dupixent. Therefore, we can assume a participation of 70%-30% as well.

To calculate how much would correspond to REGN in terms of peak sales, we multiply the peak sales times the participation (US and outside) times the collaboration percentage. For the sliding scale, I will use 40%.

EYLEA=8*0.63+8*0.37*0.5=6.52

Praluent=4*0.7*0.5+4*0.3*0.4=1.88

Dupixent=4.5*0.7*0.5 +4.5*0.3*0.4=2.11

KEVZARA=1.5*0.7*0.5 +1.5*0.3*0.4=0.7

In total, $11.21 billion.

If we multiply by a ratio of P/S of 8.90, which I consider a fair ratio given the reasons above, and divide it by the number of shares, we end up with a best-case scenario of $938.64, a 90% return from current prices.

Further considerations: the downside

Regeneron and Sanofi are involved in a lawsuit with Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) because of a patent dispute with the drug Praluent. In the case that REGN lost Praluent, the valuation would decrease up to $781.21.

Fortunately, Reuters reported yesterday that "a federal appeals court hinted on Tuesday it may let Sanofi AG and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc sell a cholesterol drug Amgen Inc has been trying to block on patent infringement grounds, according to lawyers and analysts who attended oral arguments in the case".

In the case of Regeneron's flagship drug EYLEA, it still facing competition with Lucentis, Avastin, and potential new competition from Novartis. In terms of cost, Avastin at approximately $50 dollar per average treatment, is significantly less expensive for the patient than the alternatives (~$1,800 for EYLEA and ~$2,000 for Lucentis) according to the American Academy of Ophtalmology. All three drugs are covered by Medicare, and a change in the legislation could hit EYLEA's sales

