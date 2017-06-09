Imvescor Restaurant Group's (IRGIF) CEO Frank Hennessey on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc. (OTC:IRGIF) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call June 9, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Frank Hennessey - President and CEO

Tania Clarke - CFO

Analysts

Martin Landry - GMP Securities

Elizabeth Johnston - Laurentian Bank Securities

Frank Hennessey

Thank you, Chris, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter fiscal 2017 results conference call. With me again this morning is Tania Clarke, our Chief Financial Officer.

In Q2 F17, we achieved our eighth consecutive quarter of Same Restaurant Sales growth. Our SRS for the quarter was up 2.4% with four out of five brands reporting gains. This 2.4% is on top of positive SRS of 1.2% in Q2 F16. We also achieved solid growth across other key financial metrics including a 12.2% increase in net earnings. These results are due to a combination of our continued focus on our four-pillar strategy along with the partial contribution from the Ben & Florentine acquisition that we closed at the end of February. On a year-to-date basis, SRS was up 1.8%.

Temporary closures under the RRP program had a 0.4% impact on the Q2 number and a 0.3% impact on a year-to-date basis. Ben & Florentine contribute to the increase in Same Restaurant Sales for the second quarter, which highlights the importance of this acquisition. As with the first quarter, Mikes delivered another strong quarter of Same Restaurant Sales, which is directly tied to the repositioning of the brand, the revised menu we put in place, and strong operational execution by our franchisees.

Although SRS was slightly negative at Scores in the quarter, there are a number of reasons to be encouraged. A few months ago, we appointed Ron Simard to lead the Scores brand. Ron brings more than 30 years of restaurant industry experience to Imvescor. In his short time with us, Ron has strengthened our relationships with the franchisees, which is fundamental to the long-term success of the brand.

At the end of Q2, Ron and his team launched a test of a new premium salad bar concept in one of our recently renovated franchised restaurants. This new salad bar contains six now prepared salads such as shrimp, crab, green bean and feta, plus 14 new ingredients including a fresh guacamole, sumac onions, chorizo, chili and natural cheese. The new salad bar commands premium pricing over our current salad bar offering. The early feedback from guests and the franchisee has been exceptionally positive.

The Scores brand is uniquely differentiated by its endless [ph] salad bar, something that none of our direct competitors have. However, the salad bar has not been updated since the inception of the brand. The positive feedback we have received reinforced by the growing lineups the restaurant now has is evidenced at both our existing and new guests are highly receptive to the offering that only Scores can deliver. As Scores, the priorities remain delighting our guests by offering a unique combination of high-quality food with exceptional variety and value in a comfortable atmosphere.

Bâton Rouge’s contribution this quarter was driven by both Same Restaurant Sales growth and lower costs. While each Bâton Rouge requires a large local population base to drive performance, we think this brand has considerable growth potential in suburban areas. The recently renovated Oakville and [indiscernible] restaurants demonstrate what we feel this concept can and should be, upscale family dining offering great food, comfortable, modern surroundings with vintage touches and excellent value. A new branding program will work to increase brand awareness both in Quebec and Ontario. In addition, in the autumn, we are planning to incorporate a significant menu change that will support a streamlined overall offering but with new items and enhancements to existing favorites. The new menu will also reduce inventories and complexity for our franchisees which are key steps that we have taken successfully in other brands.

This quarter, at Bâton Rouge, we are also conducting deep review of all aspects of our labor utilization. With the pending and significant minimum wage increase in Ontario, it is imperative that we are as efficient as possible. Of course with the magnitude of the minimum wage increase, we believe menu price increases will be inevitable. However, we are committed to seeking ways to continually increase value for our guests, while also maintaining franchisee profitability.

During the quarter, we closed two Bâton Rouge locations in Downtown, Toronto. These anticipated closures were due to the expiry of leases. The rent for these urban Toronto locations made franchisee profitability and value for guests incompatible. While we are not opposed to urban locations for Bâton Rouge, the economics must make sense. We believe that this is a great suburban brand as families are key customer group for Bâton Rouge. As such, our priority is to seek out locations in Ontario that better match our key demographic and where our franchisees can be profitable.

At Pizza Delight, we are announcing that Chief Operating Officer, Amber Coggan-Imbeault is leaving the Company effective July 21st to join her family business. Amber’s contributions to Pizza Delight and Imvescor over the last 29 years have been considerable. We want to wish her all success for her future and thank her sincerely for her tireless efforts on behalf of the brand.

In parallel with Amber’s departure, we are announcing that Marie-Line Beauchamp, currently the COO for Mikes, will assume permanent responsibility for both Pizza Delight and Mikes. In just over a year at Imvescor, Marie-Line has built a solid team underneath her, has gained the respect of the franchisees and has led Mikes through its repositioning. We see numerous synergies between Mikes and Pizza Delight, and I’m confident that Marie-Line will maintain the momentum at Mikes, while helping to drive Pizza Delight forward in an efficient manner.

Turning briefly now to the renovation of our restaurants. In the first quarter, we renovated three restaurants under the RRP program, fewer than we originally expected, due in part to the challenging weather conditions.

In the second quarter, we increased the pace of the RRP competing eight renovations, including three Scores, four Mikes and a Pizza Delight, bringing the total for the year to 11. We both completed renovations that have been delayed from the first quarter, in addition to advancing the timing of two that had originally been scheduled for the third quarter. We have committed to 40 renovations under the RRP in fiscal 2017 and we believe that goal is still achievable, provided we continue to accelerate the pace of renovations in the second half of the fiscal year, now that weather conditions have improved. And while our preference is not to close during the summer months, it will be necessary to support the accelerated pace and volume of renovations this year. Obviously, one of our core goals will be to minimize the amount of times any restaurants are closed.

At the end of February, we finalized the Ben & Florentine acquisition, which contributed nine weeks of operations to our Q2 results. While it’s still early days, we are seeing this acquisition perform as expected, making a positive impact on our financial results.

During the quarter, Ben & Florentine contributed $2.8 million in revenue and $600,000 in EBITDA. One of the key reasons we acquired Ben & Florentine was for its growth potential. During the quarter, we opened four new locations, all based in Québec. As we indicated last quarter, we expect further openings in the second half of the year to come from Ben & Florentine, our first new Mikes since 2011 and our first new Scores since 2014. Our goal as a company is not to sell restaurants, but to have successful restaurants. As such, finding the right location with the franchisee partner that is engaged in the operation, ably supported by our shared services team and focus on delighting our guests is the ultimate recipe for success.

Our retail products remain an important component of our business, and during the quarter, the rollout of the Toujours Mikes thin-crust pizzas gathered momentum as we work to expand our 10% share of the frozen pizza market in Quebec. Our new line of pasta products designed to complement our existing offspring which includes the number one pasta sauce in Quebec, Mikes Rosée, also found their way on the more retailer shelves during the quarter.

We think these are truly excellent, high-quality products. But, as with any new product launch, the key is building awareness around the new SKUs which will include promotions. These promotions play an important role in the marketing of both new and existing products but do have the potential to introduce volatility in the sales of the retail business, depending on timing.

As part of our broader retail strategy, we’ll continue to look at opportunities for new product introductions in the future but we intend to be disciplined in our approach, given the costs associated with both developing new products and then listing them with retailers. Likewise, we are working to ensure products are listed with the right retailers in the right markets to help support maximum exposure.

Before turning the call over to Tania for the financial overview, I want to provide a brief update on the divestiture of the Commensal business, which we expect to close by end of July. In March, we announced entry into a definitive agreement to sell our Commensal operations to Pasta Romana for an aggregate total of $4.2 million. The rationale behind the sale is to in part, ensure our focus remains on our core restaurant franchising business and that we carefully manage the number of assets owned by the business.

In Imvescor, there has to be a compelling business reason to own an asset. One example is when we opened a corporate training store to use for training and development as well as to pilot certain operational initiatives including service models and new menu items. On that basis, we plan to open a new Scores training store in August 2017, similar to the ones we have for Bâton Rouge, Mikes and Ben & Florentine. And while we will always report EBITDA, we will also begin to highlight EBIT number as well, so that we all remain focused on the asset light model that we desire to maintain.

And with that, I’ll now turn the call over to Tania to discuss our Q2 financial results in greater detail.

Tania Clarke

Thank you, Frank, and good morning, everyone.

Before I begin, I would like to note that our complete financial statements and MD&A for the second quarter have been filed with SEDAR and are also available on our website. I would also point out that for the year-to-date comparisons, there were 26 weeks in the first half of fiscal 2017, which ended April 30, 2017 versus 27 weeks in the comparative period a year ago, which ended May 1, 2016.

I also want to remind listeners that the acquisition of Ben & Florentine closed during the quarter and as a result the brand only made a partial nine-week contribution to the results. Finally, we seek to operate the manufacturing plant during the third quarter of fiscal 2016 for certain Toujours Mikes retail products.

Overall, we had a good second quarter of fiscal 2017. Results were positively impacted by the contribution from the newly acquired Ben & Florentine brand, strong results from Bâton Rouge and Mikes brands and reduced professional fees, partially offset by the costs associated with the Ben & Florentine acquisition, increased share-based compensation, and a shift in the timing of retail promotions.

Turning now to the numbers. System sales in the second quarter were $98.2 million, up $5 million or 5% from the second quarter a year ago. The increase was driven by the acquisition of Ben & Florentine, SRS growth of 2.4%, and the opening of four new Ben & Florentine restaurants, which contributed $1 million to system sales. This was partially offset by the three restaurants closed in the quarter for a total of eight restaurants closed in the year-to-date period. There were 3,155 operating weeks in the second quarter of fiscal 2017, representing a 9% increase versus 2,896 weeks in the comparative period, a year ago. This was the eighth consecutive quarter of SRS growth.

System sales for the first half of fiscal 2017 were $190.2 million down from $190 million or 1.4% for the year-to-date period in fiscal 2016. The change was the result of one less week of operations in the first quarter of fiscal 2017 as well as restaurant closures, partially offset by the acquisition of Ben & Florentine, and 1.8% of SRS growth over the first half of fiscal 2016. Total revenues for the second quarter improved to $13.3 million from $12.1 million in Q2 of last year, representing a 9.8% quarter-over-quarter increase. On a year-to-date basis, revenue was $23.9 million versus $24.3 million in the prior year.

As a reminder, we derive revenue from royalties, franchise, supplier coordination, and third-party manufacturing fees for sale of our restaurant branded products in grocery and retail outlets. We also earn revenues from corporate restaurant sales.

The increasing franchising revenue for the second quarter of 2017 was largely driven by construction revenues recognized on turnkey sales to Ben & Florentine franchisees and higher corporate restaurant sales from two additional company-owned restaurants. Q2 2017 royalties from franchised restaurants and revenues -- sorry, and revenues from supplier coordination fees were $0.3 million or 5% higher than Q2 2016, as the increase from the Ben & Florentine acquisition was partially offset by the impact of decreased system sales at Pizza Delight and Scores.

Retail royalties were $0.3 million or 17% lower than Q2 2016 due to the timing of Bâton Rouge promotion. The decrease in manufacturing revenues for the year-to-date period relates to our year-to-date period relates to our temporary operation of the manufacturing plant during fiscal 2016, where certain Toujours Mikes licensed retail products were manufactured.

Total operating expenses were $9.8 million for the second quarter and $17.3 million for the year-to-date period versus $8.4 million and $16.9 million in the prior year periods, respectively. Q2 2017 franchising operating expenses were $3.3 million or 79% higher than the second quarter of fiscal 2016 and $4.4 million or 54% higher on a year-to-date basis, primarily due to the additional Company-owned restaurants which increased operating expenses by $1.3 million for Q2 and $2.1 million year-to-date, and the Ben & Florentine acquisition which contributed $2.2 million to Q2 and year-to-date operating expenses, which includes $1.9 million of construction expenses on turnkey sales.

These increases included higher retail listing fees for new products and income recognized in Q2 2016 on a supplier agreement for certain Toujours Mikes licensed retail products, partially offset by lower cost at Bâton Rouge and reduced compensation and marketing expenses. Year-to-date operating expenses were also impacted by one less week of operations in the first quarter of fiscal 2017. For the quarter and the year-to-date period of fiscal 2017, the Company no longer incurred the expense of operating the manufacture of certain Toujours Mikes licensed retail products which were $2.2 million and $4.4 million for the prior year periods, respectively.

Q2 fiscal 2017 corporate operating expenses were $0.3 million or 14% higher than Q2 fiscal 2016 and $0.5 million or 11% higher on a year-to-date basis, primarily due to increased share-based compensation, depreciation expense related to additional company-owned restaurants, and the Ben & Florentine acquisition cost, offset by reduced professional fee.

The year-to-date results were partially offset by one less week of operations in the first quarter of fiscal 2017. Total operating EBITDA was $4.2 million in the second quarter and $8.1 million for the first half of fiscal 2017 compared with $4 million and $8.1 million respectively in the prior year period. For the quarter, the acquisition of Ben & Florentine contributed $0.6 million and Bâton Rouge contributed an additional $0.2 million, partially offset by a lower retail contribution from the shift in timing of promotional campaigns, new retail product listing fees and income recognized in Q2 fiscal 2016 on a supplier agreement with certain Toujours Mikes licensed retail products. For the first half of the year, the contribution of Ben & Florentine was partially offset by reduced royalties from lower system sales and the timing of the retail promotions. After normalizing for the extra week of operations in fiscal 2016, operating EBITDA would have increased 5.6%.

Net earnings were $2.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 compared with $2.5 million in the year ago period, and $5.4 million for the first half of fiscal 2017 versus $5.2 million for the first half of fiscal 2016.

Free cash flow for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 was $2.4 million, an increase of $0.3 million or 16% over the second quarter of fiscal 2016. Cash flows generated from operating activities increased $0.6 million and were impacted by the Ben & Florentine acquisition and partly offset by renovations at Company-owned restaurants during the quarter, which used cash of $0.3 million. On a year-to-date basis, free cash flow was $3.8 million, a decrease of $1.8 million or 32% over the comparable period of fiscal 2016, mainly from the Company’s investment in corporate restaurants, which used cash of $1.9 million.

Finally, turning to the balance sheet. Cash at the end of Q2 fiscal 2017 was $3.1 million versus $2.9 million at the end of fiscal 2016. Q2 and year-to-date fiscal 2017 investing activities used cash of $17.4 million and $19.1 million, respectively, primarily for the acquisition of Ben & Florentine, the corporate buyback of franchise locate -- of a franchise location and the renovation of two existing Company-owned restaurants.

We ended the quarter with $14 million in borrowing and $15.8 million available under our credit facility. With debt at approximately one times EBITDA, we continue to believe that we have the necessary financial flexibility to act on a range of growth initiatives, including potential acquisitions in the year ahead.

This concludes my financial review, I would like to turn the call back to Frank for some closing comments.

Frank Hennessey

Thank you, Tania. As Tania just mentioned, we believe we are well-funded to support additional acquisitions and continue to evaluate our opportunities to deploy capital. The integration of Ben & Florentine is ongoing. We are pleased with the early results of the transaction. We continue to have relatively strict criteria for acquisitions, which include that the concept must be franchised or franchisable; geographic presence outside of Quebec or an ability to grow outside of the province; the strong growth potential and immediately accretive. In terms of scale, we like to see something, at least, the size of Ben & Florentine, although, we could consider highly complementary tuck-in. Otherwise, we remain focused on executing against our four pillars to support mid to long-term growth. We feel that we have made considerable progress over the last few quarters, but there is still work to do. That said, we’re increasingly confident in the growing strength of the broader organization and team and our ability to execute. Beyond that, we’re continually reviewing the business with the goal of further improving efficiency and managing costs.

The restaurant business continues to change, and we’re seeing shifts in demographics, the evolution of diner preferences around experience and cuisine, and consistent demand for quality and value. To keep up with these changes and capitalize on fresh opportunities, we’re also working to make the organization both more flexible and more agile. The more quickly we can respond to change, the better we’ll be able to capitalize in the future.

And Chris, that concludes our prepared remarks this morning and we’re now pleased to answer any questions.

Martin Landry

Yes. Good morning, Frank and Tania. My first question is on Ben & Florentine. When you acquired the brand, you had mentioned that the network had very strong same-store sales in the high single-digits. I’m just wondering has that pace remained similar in the quarter or has it slowed down a little bit?

Frank Hennessey

The least, it remains similar; I’d say it actually improved.

Martin Landry

And what’s driving that strong growth, in your view?

Frank Hennessey

I mean, listen, I think there is a few things that Ben & Florentine do very well. I mean, one is that their menu continues to improve. They put out three new menus a year. I’d personally would like to see us streamline those menus, and I think the brand would agree but there is lots of new food news that’s constantly in there. I just think the brand is better. I mean, I just think it’s -- listen, having spent the last 10 months looking at this segment pretty closely and looking at all the competitors, one of the reasons we reached to Ben & Florentine, just thought they’re better, got good operators who are engaged in their business, and it just continues to gain strength. And on top of that you have, as I mentioned when we made the acquisitions, you have the segment itself, is one of the few growing segments in the restaurant business, the plate at breakfast. So, I think it’s a combination of those things.

Martin Landry

Okay. And you do disclose that Ben & Florentine contributed I think $600,000 to EBITDA and on revenues of $2.8 million. That seems to be a bit of lower margin than I would have expected. Just wondering, is that to your expectation -- it looks like it’s an EBITDA margin of 21% or is there anything that did impact or is this something that we should use as a go forward basis?

Frank Hennessey

Yes. And I’ll let Tania explain that number, but it is -- the revenue number with Ben & Florentine is influenced by how they manage their turnkey projects. So, I’ll let Tania explain.

Tania Clarke

So, Martin, when they manage the closest of the build from beginning to end, so they control to ensure that it’s built to specification. And so, they record the way in accounting when it’s recorded with what’s sold, the cost is -- the revenue is booked at $1.9 million as you see in our financials with an offset to the expenses for build of the similar $1.9 million with a small differential. So that has an impact of muddying the revenue.

Frank Hennessey

So, essentially, what they’re doing is they’re bringing money in from the franchisee and sources of financing, comes in as revenue. They build the restaurant and then they pay the contractors from that. So, it’s an element of control that they have to ensure that the restaurant is built to spec and that all contractors are paid. But as from an accounting point of view, it’s sort of an in and an out. It comes in on revenue, goes out in expenses and it’s just kind of -- I know it doesn’t help your modeling, but that’s how it’s treated.

Martin Landry

Okay. But, so, because when you did acquire Ben & Florentine, you had mentioned that this network had a higher EBITDA margin or higher probability levels on a margin basis than your current business. And your current business, I think, is running at around 30%, 36%, 37% margin. So, is it fair to still assume that Ben & Florentine can generate higher margin than your legacy business?

Frank Hennessey

Yes.

Tania Clarke

Yes.

Frank Hennessey

Yes. The short answer is yes.

Martin Landry

Okay. So, what we’ve seen in the quarter, are we going to -- like those restaurant construction costs of -- I think, you’re talking about $1.9 million, are we going to see that in the next quarter as well?

Frank Hennessey

You’re going to see that as it relates to the restaurants that are open. So, it only occurs -- I mean, again, it only occurs -- it is related to how many restaurants you’re opening in that particular quarter. So, if you don’t open any restaurants, you’re not going to see that revenue.

Martin Landry

Okay. All right. Thank you very much.

Frank Hennessey

[Multiple speakers] expense obviously.

Tania Clarke

And as well as, it’s nine weeks of operations included in our numbers for Q2.

Elizabeth Johnston

Just continuing on the Ben & Florentine topic, just in terms of the restaurants that were opened for more than a year, the ones that contributed to the Same Restaurant Sales number, can you tell me many of those were of the 41 in the network or 45 now?

Frank Hennessey

Sorry. Just to clarify the question, you want to know how many of the restaurants contributed positive Same Restaurant Sales?

Elizabeth Johnston

Yes. How many of Ben & Florentine restaurants were open for more than a year, so will that contribute to the SRS number?

Frank Hennessey

I believe the number is 40, but we’ll check that.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay.

Frank Hennessey

It may not be quite that high. We’ll check the number.

Elizabeth Johnston

And maybe you could talk a bit about your thinking in terms of including Ben & Florentine in this SRS number. There are other brands that choose not include these sales growth until they’ve locked the acquisition?

Frank Hennessey

Yes. So, I’m not sure why -- if you have restaurants that are open for more than a year that follows the rule and you have the numbers, I’m not sure why you wouldn’t report them. I mean, why would you not do that? So, I understand that some of my colleagues choose to do that. I don’t understand why they do that. We have the information part of the synergies of the Ben & Florentine acquisition was the fact that we shared common POS systems, and we had good diligence, so we reported the numbers. I will -- let me reemphasize so that the impact of Ben & Florentine on our overall SRS was about half of that, like half a point. So, we had strong performance from our other brands as well.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay, great. And in terms of the contribution from retail, you mentioned the deferral of some marketing activity, and I guess this is for the ribs product, is that correct?

Frank Hennessey

Yes. I mean, let me elaborate little bit on retail because I think retail is really the -- what goes on in retail and I’ve shared this with many of you in investor presentations in the past is that that segment can be heavily influenced by promotional activity. And some of that is a little bit beyond our control because it involves the grocer agreeing to do that promotion in the time period. So sometimes they don’t match up perfectly with previous quarters. Combined -- and that’s what happened certainly in Q2 in the retail sector, particularly on the Bâton Rouge ribs, which is a major driver, combined with the fact that in the quarter we incurred our listing fee costs which are one-time costs when we launched new products like thin-crust pizzas and pasta products and those types of things. So you kind of have a combination of that going on in the quarter along with the fact that in the previous year we had some of this noise of the Mikes manufacturing, the temporary operations of the Mikes manufacturing plant for the pizza.

So, retail is really probably the story here on -- that we’re kind of sort of driving this down a little bit in the quarter. But we do not expect that to continue, we’re certainly not going to re-incur those listing fee costs.

Elizabeth Johnston

So, you didn’t decide to push out marketing, it was the timing issue, both for yourself and the grocer?

Frank Hennessey

Listen, we do promotions all the time, we do a lot more of them but when we do those promotions it’s primarily an investment from the grocer side. If you do a buy one, get one, which is very prevalent with Bâton Rouge ribs, drives a lot of volume, drives a lot of revenue. The grocery is making a contribution to that promotion as well. So, they have their own cost to manage and we work with them. So, we’ll add some of those programs in Q3 but again, as retail -- I know it’s not great, I know it drives people who have the model this, little bit crazy, drives me sometimes as well. But sometimes, it just translates from one quarter to the next.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay, great. And turning to the restaurant rejuvenation program. In terms of the overall budget for the program, has that changed all, does it remain around $5.5 million?

Frank Hennessey

It’s around that number. Yes.

Elizabeth Johnston

Because from what I understand it -- you have expanded that program somewhat to include new restaurants builds, did I understand that correctly, from the MD&A?

Frank Hennessey

Yes. Again, it was -- we want to make sure that there is also, for existing franchisees who want to -- we want to continue to grow new units. And so, this program has been very, very successful in helping incent our current franchise, renovate their current stores but we also want to encourage and send them to open up new sources much as heavier capital costs there. So, we’ve applied that program to new stores as well. But, we’re not expecting that to increase the overall cost.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay. And can you run us through again different factors that influence or impact the timing of renovations? I know you’ve mentioned weather in the past. Maybe you can tell us…

Frank Hennessey

Yes. I don’t like using weather, unfortunately, you live here as well and you saw the winter. So, it could be a number of things. I mean, there is from our end, there’s two principal things that have to happen to be able to renovate your restaurant, right? You need a franchise agreement that can be renewed and has term and you need a lease that is -- that has term as well. From a franchisee’s perspective, they need those two things, plus they need the third thing is they need financing. And so, the franchise agreements, that’s not an issue. We’re being able to move through those with the proper expediency. When it comes to the leases, that’s kind of a more of a 50-50 proposition. In many cases, we have to get landlords because we want to renovate sooner than maybe the lease expires. So, we have to that landlord willing to do early renegotiations. That in some cases has caused a few delays. And then, finally, it’s the financing piece and sometimes that goes well, and sometimes that gets delayed. Again, we try -- I think we try to take an approach with you all that we want to be as open and disclose as much as possible, perhaps, we disclosed a little bit too much on this front, only from a timing perspective. But we still feel like we can achieve our goals within the fiscal year.

Elizabeth Johnston

In terms of your ability to ramp up the number of renovations in the second half, what gives you confidence in terms of those items, like how do you see that coming through versus the 11 done year-to-date, what kinds of things are going to be able to impact to doing more -- to do more?

Frank Hennessey

Well, I mean, I think, first, I mean we scrutinize this number on almost a daily basis. And so, there is a lot of incentive for people here to get the job done. I know we’ve been behind on this number from what we’ve been reporting. But the team feels confident that they can deliver, and my expectation is that they will deliver.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay, great. And just maybe final from me in terms of Same Restaurant Sales again. Can you give us a sense of if there’s any pricing kick in the period, and if so, how much that contributed approximately?

Frank Hennessey

There was new menus went in that had some pricing in it. But I would say that we had more -- what was good news here was that guest traffic pretty much across the board was positive. So, when you have that, and you can, in theory, you can take as much inflation as you want. But really where our pricing comes from on our average check has been on mix. We have taken some pricing, but it’s more attributable to a different mix. And that’s what -- that’s why when we do these things, we put menus out there, we are very reluctant to ever just put a menu out there that just has pricing inflation in it. Kind of the rule is that you have to go to the market with a new menu, which the brands have done with the exception of Bâton Rouge, which we’ll have one in the fall. That helps change the mix that we believe is better for the guests, but also more margin attractive for the franchisee. I know we don’t talk about it, but our franchisee profitability, that’s our number one goal.

And so, when we do these things, Same Restaurant Sales are great but they are not great if they come at the expense of franchisee profitability. And so, when we’re doing these things, we’re looking at all those components. So, most of our gains here are again holding traffic slightly positive to more menu mix change.

Frank Hennessey

Thanks, Chris. Okay, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. We appreciate the ongoing interest that you all have in Imvescor. And with that, I wish you all a good Friday, very pleasant weekend, and we’ll see you again on our Q3 earnings call. Thank you.

