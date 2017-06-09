Iconix Brand Group: New Developments At Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

According to CEO John Haugh, company is still on track to deliver its promises of improving the balance sheet and creating organic growth.

On June 6th, 2017, while the world was busy tuning in to watch important political developments in US, Iconix Brand Group's (NASDAQ:ICON) CEO, John Haugh, gave a short presentation at Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference. I was very much looking forward to this presentation, as it is Iconix's first presentation since the sale of its entertainment division to DHX Media (TSE:DHX.A). You can read more here. Iconix is now much better focused in its brand management, and with debt concerns behind, it is able to focus on delivering its second promise to investors: driving organic growth. The stock initially moved up over 5% in the morning following the presentation.

So what new things did we find out at this conference and what drove the stock price up?

We now have much more color on the areas of organic growth, and the timeline of this growth. John Haugh showed extreme confidence in the company, and its ability to handle debt reasonably and drive organic growth. I think this confidence was missing from the past few conference calls. Danskin and PONY seem to be the two main drivers; PONY in particular seems to be bringing in completely new revenue. Let's look at them one by one:

Danskin has multiple exciting initiatives, which I will list below:

Three new distribution channels at Lord & Taylor, Costco, and TJMaxx. Investors who have been concerned about the possibility of bankruptcy with some of Iconix's partners, such as Sears, Macy's, and JCPenny, would be glad to see that these new distribution channels are among the more successful of the brick and mortar retailers.

Danskin is adding products in two new categories: Intimates and sleepwear, and active equipment

Danskin will be launching in China, a country in which Iconix has had a strong presence, and potentially in Brazil in the near future. We were previously told Danskin would launch in China this fall.

The inclusion of PONY, one of Iconix's smaller brands, as a main driver of organic growth was a surprise. To put this in perspective, here is what Iconix's Brand Categorization looked like back in March 2017. This slide is taken from Iconix's presentation at Merrill Lynch 2017 Conference.

And here is how it was presented at the Baird conference on June 6th, 2017. The slide is taken from their presentation there.



The main difference between the two, apart from the divestiture of Peanuts and Strawberry Shortcake, are the addition of Buffalo to the "Maintain" category, as well as highlighting Danskin and PONY as the two important drivers of growth. Considering that PONY is one of Iconix's smallest brands, I expect that management is predicting significant growth for PONY over the coming years. To read between the lines, this must be a new development, as in March 2017, Iconix did not highlight PONY as one of the 6 brands driving its growth, neither did it list PONY as a brand with a "breakout potential." This slide is taken from the Merrill Lynch 2017 Conference presentation.

PONY's footwear will launch in Summer 2017 through Forever 21, Zumiez, Journeys, and Urban Outfitters.

PONY is launching several social media campaigns with the help of Brooklyn Hip Hop artist, Joey Bada$$. Joey has over 2 million followers on social media, and PONY's signature sneaker is designed by Joey, and Iconix has plans to announce several female influencers as well.

John Haugh mentioned again that Umbro has a new exciting announcement, possibly a new distribution channel that will bring in 150% more in sales (read more here).

John Haugh also laid out the details of the company's organic growth projections for the upcoming quarters, and hinted very strongly that the stock overreacted to the drop in organic growth, and ignored the positive points. For 2017, the projected organic growth is -4%-0%, according to the recent Baird conference:

In Q1, organic growth was at -11%

In Q2, organic growth will be in the negative high single-digits

In Q3, it will be in the positive low single-digits

In Q4, it will be mid single-digits

Considering the fact that management has projected that it will produce much better results in the second half of 2017 than it did in the first half, and will stay in line with its growth projections, I predict that the new developments with Umbro, PONY, and Danskin will have a lasting positive impact on the company's performance, regardless of whether or not they can help the company stay in line with its organic growth projection in 2017.

In my previous article on Iconix, I predicted a price target of mid-teens to 20s, by 2019. I maintain this projection with renewed confidence, although I believe it may possibly be achieved sooner than 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ICON.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.