Athenahealth To Acquire Praxify For Up To $63 Million

The deal promises to provide athenahealth with a front-end solution to improving clinician workflows, potentially also serving as an entree into selling its other offerings.

EHR company athenahealth has agreed to acquire Praxify Technologies for up to $63 million in cash.

Quick Take

Electronic health record technology company athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) has announced an agreement to acquire Praxify Technologies for up to $63 million in cash.

Praxify has created machine learning, mobile-centric workflow solutions for clinicians and their patients.

The deal is a good move by athenahealth, since providing an improved interface and processing system for clinicians serves as the ‘gateway’ into selling them a complete EHR system from athenahealth’s other offerings.

Target Company

Palo Alto, California and India-based Praxify was founded in 2011 to develop solutions to improve clinician workflow across a variety of mobile devices.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Abhijit Gupta, who was previously a program manager at Azingo and software developer at Codito Technologies.

Below is a brief demo video about Praxify’s approach to workflow management:

(Source: Praxify)

The company’s workflow software is composed of two modules:

MIRA – a virtual assistant for acute and ambulatory clinicians that provides a layer of ‘clinical intelligence at point of care.'

SIYA – a suite of mobile tools for patients that helps them improve their care compliance and communication

Praxify says its software is in use in 26 specialties accounting for 5 million patients.

The company graduated from the Microsoft Accelerator program in 2012 and has no other known outside investment history.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

In an 8-K filing, athenahealth disclosed that the deal will be ‘for an aggregate purchase price of up to approximately $63 million in cash. The company expects to fund the transaction using cash on hand.’

As of athenahealth’s March 31, 2017, 10-Q filing, it had $98 million cash and equivalents and total liabilities of $485 million, excluding deferred revenue. In addition, it showed $8.8 million in cash flow from operations for 1Q 2017, so appears to have the resources and financial results to pay cash for the deal.

The addition of Praxify promises to add a mobile-oriented, machine learning layer of ‘intelligence’ to clinician workflows, which is increasingly important for creating efficiencies at the point of care.

As Prakash Khot, CTO of athenahealth stated,

Leveraging advancements in machine learning and natural language processing, Praxify has invested several years in developing highly intuitive technology to enhance the delivery of high-quality patient care. In combination with our cloud platform and services, Praxify's team and technology will help us further reduce the many inefficiencies of healthcare's clinical and operational workflows. We will work together to surface new streams of knowledge in natural and mobile ways, so providers and care teams can be fully present, informed, and efficient.

So, this deal is about increasing clinician efficiency, i.e., improving their patient throughput and increasing revenues and the patient population increases due to aging in developed and developing nations.

Athenahealth also said that Praxify’s underlying machine learning technology as well as its mobile-oriented user experience design will be integrated into its cloud platform, thereby speeding R&D initiatives throughout the company.

Legacy vendors are snapping up machine learning-based startups on a regular basis now, as they demonstrate the effectiveness of their improved user interfaces and engagement vs. legacy systems.

Athenahealth’s management has recognized it needs a shot in the arm to reinvigorate its solutions, especially with clinicians who want improved software for their workflow, improving athenahealth’s chances of getting the EHR piece of their business in the process.

I write about M&A deals and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.