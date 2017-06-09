Can Frontier Stop The Churn?

Introduction

Frontier (NYSE:FTR) has been an interesting company to follow. The original narrative was that of a secular decline. FTR was too exposed to landlines which supposedly only grandmas use. Then, as revenue and cash flows dropped, an expensive acquisition got added and the debt burden increased, the narrative became that of the unsafe dividend stock. Now that the dividend payment has been reduced, the narrative has turned in to that of accelerated churn possibly resulting in bankruptcy. It would appear that the true inflection year of Frontier is upon itself. In this article I attempt to give my take on how likely Frontier is to successfully reduce churn. It is hard to estimate churn rates beyond simple linear extrapolation. So I will use so-called ratio analysis from the forensic accounting playbook to try and create a more sophisticated picture.

Frontier's prospects

The bull story is quite simple. All Frontier has to do is stop the bleeding (churn) and refinance its debt. The latter is accomplished easier if the first has already been accomplished. Quantifying how successful the company is going to be in reducing churn is extremely hard, especially if all one has to rely on, is management's word. Luckily, there is another way. In order to get an idea of whether the company can likely stop the bleeding, I apply an accounting trick.

In forensic accounting, it is customary to do a so called ratio analysis. Movements in certain items imply behavior in other items. Items on financial statements have relationships. A ratio analysis can be described as: "Looking for relationships that do exist, but shouldn't. Or relationships that don't exist, but should."

In Frontier's case, we've found a relationship that should exist, but doesn't.

For example, depreciation and amortization (D&A) should be roughly equal to capex (capital expenditure). Most understand that long-term assets are capitalized upon purchase.

That is to say, it is recognized as an asset instead of an expense and recorded on the balance sheet and not the income statement. After that, a useful life is determined and the asset is depreciated over time. So if one bought an asset for $10, with a useful life of ten years the D&A expense is recorded on the income statement.

But since the asset is less useful the more it is used, the depreciated part must be replaced through capital expenditures (capex). This is why it makes sense that D&A and capex should not be too far from each other in terms of size.

Troubling divergence

On April the 1st of 2016, Frontier completed its $10 billion acquisition of former Verizon assets. Realistically, we should see an increase in D&A and capex on Frontier's cash flow statement. We can look at this relative to sales and also on a nominal basis. Quarterly capex increased by 49% to $386 in 2Q16 following the close and subsequently declined to $316m (3Q17) as the assets were successfully integrated which meant they required less capex. The fact that normalized capex only increased 22% while total net property plant and equipment (NPP&E, that which requires capex) almost doubled from $8,495m (1Q16) to $16,161 (2Q16) gives me pause and cause for concern.

It would appear to me that Frontier is operating at or below maintenance capex. When we look at the D&A expense after the acquisition, we can see that this roughly doubled from $486m in 1Q16 to $999m in 2Q16 and finally stabilizing at $905m in 4Q16 and 1Q17. In other words, it looks likely that Frontier is operating below the maintenance capex level. Now, this is not some random accounting mumbling. This has real consequences for Frontier's revenue. This in turn has a real effect on the company's cash flow and its ability to repay its debt.

If this below maintenance capex results in significant complaints because of faulty products, it could accelerate churn. I do not believe that the company can meaningfully stop the churn rate while neglecting its assets.

Verifying this claim

Let's look at the company's quarterly revenue trajectory.



As can be seen in the chart above, Frontier's revenue spiked right after the acquisition and has been declining ever since. I expect this decline to accelerate even further as the assets deteriorate even more. I do not believe that maintenance capex is 22% of normalized capex. The purchased assets are not high growth assets, which means that the mix maintenance capex vs growth capex should be dominated by maintenance capex. I expect maintenance capex to be at least around 50%. The longer capex remains below maintenance the more the problem compounds.

I do not believe this dilemma to be rooted in management ignorance. At least, for the most part. The company has to choose between:

1) Reducing interest rate expenses

2) Extending maturities

3) Maintaining growth

4) Paying a dividend

Now, it's obvious that they don't have the resources to fund all these endeavors. If they did, they wouldn't be in this situation. I do however, fault the company for continuing to pay the dividend. It is simply bad business management. On the other hand, this signals to equity holders that debt holders are not yet fully in control because they would love nothing more than to slash the dividend.

Conclusion

Frontier is very risky and, while I do not believe that the company is likely to go bankrupt, this does not mean that the equity will appreciate. Perhaps my nuanced answer is unsatisfying. But I don't see any value in shorting or buying the stock. I remain skeptical about Frontier's ability to reduce churn rates. The company is simply not spending enough on its assets.