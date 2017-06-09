Beginning Of The Stock Market Sell-Off?

At the same time there is a short squeeze in Russell 2000.

As of mid-day Friday, June 9th, the broad stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY) is breaking out into the new all-time highs.

However, the well-known leadership of the market, has started to sell-off. Specifically, the semiconductors (NASDAQ:SOXX) (NYSEARCA:SMH), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are currently down more than 1%.

At the same time, the Russell 2000 index (NYSEARCA:IWM) is up almost 1.5%. This is very interesting, given that large speculators hold the biggest short position in Russell 2000 in 6 years.

So what do we get from this?

There are two possibilities: 1) we are finally getting a rotation from a narrow leadership to a broader market, which will make the stock market rally more sustainable longer term; or 2) the broader stock market sell-off has just started, masked with the short squeeze in small stocks.

My opinion is that the broader stock market sell-off has just started, and that Russell 2000 is going through a short squeeze.

To validate a rotation from tech leadership to broader sectors, we need to get some kind of a positive fundamental trigger, which would be reflected in rising yields on 10Y T-Bonds (NYSEARCA:TLT).

I will continue to follow the situation update as it unfolds.

