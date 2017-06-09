Is It Time To Buy Back V.F. Corporation?

It may be time to take another look at V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC), the retail conglomerate that owns popular brands like The North Face, JanSport, Timberland, Wrangler, Vans, Nautica and more. These brands have a large, loyal customer base and sell clothing suitable for all seasons of the year. V.F. Corporation is a 118 year old company, conducting business since 1899, and it is still going strong today. They are a trustworthy brand and has seen an increasing dividend yield since 1973. VFC is a strong company to keep in your portfolio for the long term in order to reap the benefits of their dividend and their steady increasing growth.

V.F Corp is down about 15% on the year and is trading just above it's 52-week low of $48. However, this may be a good sight for investors looking buy V.F. Corp at nice entry point. They have a dividend yield over 3%, which only adds to the attractiveness of this company.

(Source: Symbol Surfing)

As seen by V.F Corporation's one year chart, it reached it's yearly highs during the summer months and proceeded to fall off to the $50s and remain stagnant, which is not the worst thing in the world considering what is happening to other retail chains when it comes to decreasing sales and mall closures.

The thing I like about VFC is that although it has not grown since year end 2014, it also has not declined that much either. Rather, it has stayed consistent during a massive shift in market structure and shopping trends. At the end of 2016, VFC reported $12 billion in revenue. At the end of 2015 it reported $12.3 billion in revenue, and in 2014 it reported $12.2 billion in revenue. V.F. Corp's operating expenses have remained in the $4.3 billion range for the last three years. Their net income went from $1.04 billion in 2014 up to $1.2 billion in 2015 and back down to $1.07 billion in 2016. VFC's net working capital has also rose from $2.2 billion to $2.5 billion. Although, these changes are somewhat substantial, it is nice to see that they are not clearly downtrending in an extremely tough retail market that is full of competition and requires a very tight control over margins.

(Source: V.F. Corporation website)

Not every key statistic follows this flat trend. V.F. Corp has seen growth in operating cash flow and free cash flow. Operating cash flow has grown from $1.1 billion to $1.5 billion from 2015 to 2016. Free cash flow has grown a healthy amount from $829 million to $1.25 billion. This is a good sign as this allows VFC to expand their online presence, push strategic advertisements, and continue to develop the company so that it can rise from it's flat three year trend.

VFC is a huge player internationally as well. About 40% of V.F. Corp's revenue comes from outside of the United States, which diverts them at least a little bit from the brick-and-mortar retail store crisis going on in the States. In 2014, VFC had $3.6 billion in international sales. Two years later in 2016, the company had $5.4 billion, which is a 50% increase in international sales in just 2 years!

V.F. Corporation's two main lines of business are wholesale and direct-to-consumer. Their wholesale business, which makes up 70% of the company's sales, has dropped 3% in 2016 because of fewer shoppers in malls and the "Amazon Effect". The company should be using it's free cash flow to convert more and more of its business from it's wholesale channel to its direct-to-consumer channel, which implies higher margins anyway. VFC's stock is seeing an increased amount of institutional investing as well, which could be a good sign for the near future.

(Source: MarketBeat)

If VFC can use its free cash effectively, continue to dominate internationally, and keep a tight hold on its margins, I believe that V.F. Corporation could be a good buy heading into their busiest season of the year. The company stock price may rise into the $60s, if the company has a good quarterly reports in Q2 and Q3 of 2017, and its high dividend yield of 3%, makes VFC a viable route if you want to get into the retail industry without taking on too much risk. Regardless of the price action in the near future, V.F. Corporation is a strong staple to have in your portfolios and hold on to for as long as possible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.