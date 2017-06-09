Updated Numbers: Nevada Has Paid Tesla At Least $214K Per Full-Time Job

It's all but certain that in 2017 Tesla will fall even further behind Nevada's job and expenditure forecasts.

That requires other Nevada taxpayers to pay an extra $59 million. Add in the $43 million Nevada paid for Tesla's land and it works out to $214K per Gigafactory job.

We now have numbers through 2016. Total Gigafactory jobs: 477. Compare that with Nevada's forecast of 1,700.

No sooner do I write about Nevada's subsidies to Tesla than the numbers change. Let's take a quick look.

Earlier this week, I published an article entitled, As Nevada Demonstrates, Tesla Depends Heavily On Subsidies.

The article details how the transferable tax credits awarded to Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by the State of Nevada under the 2014 Incentive Agreement are tied to Gigafactory "Qualified Employees" (people employed inside the Gigafactory and working at least 30-hours per week) and capital expenditures.

Nevada awards Tesla the tax credits both for Tesla's own hiring and expenditures, and for the hiring and expenditures of other Gigafactory "Participants." In the audited reports to date, the only Participant is Panasonic Energy Corporation of North America (OTCPK:PCRFY).

Nevada awards Tesla $12,500 of transferable tax credits per Qualified Employee (or "QE"), for up to 6,000 QEs. Nevada also awards transferable tax credits equal to 5% of capital expenditures up to $1 billion, and 2.8% of the next $2.5 billion of capital expenditures.

I used September 30, 2016, numbers...

For the earlier article, I relied upon an audit of prepared by Grant Thornton, and filed with and published by the State of Nevada, which tallied the transferable tax credit data through September 30, 2016.

Here are those numbers:

... but we now have the December 31, 2016 numbers

However, at the moment the article was published, my numbers already were outdated. A few days earlier, Nevada had released the Grant Thornton audit through Year End 2016. You can find it here.

As of Year End 2016, Tesla and Panasonic have exceeded $1 billion in capital expenditures. Thus, for all further capital expenditures, the percentage of tax credits awarded is 2.8%.

Here are the Year End 2016 numbers:

Based on these numbers, Nevada has awarded Tesla an additional $11,223,655 in transferable tax credits.

Tesla's transferable tax credits (and free land, and cheap electricity) are lost dollars that other Nevada taxpayers must pay.

As I explained in my earlier article, every dollar of transferable tax credits awarded to Tesla is a tax revenue loss to the State of Nevada. Other taxpayers will have to make up 100% of the difference.

Also, quite obviously, the $43 million paid to Lance Gilman by the State of Nevada so that Tesla could be given its land for free are real dollars out of the Nevada state treasury.

The same is true of the electricity subsidies. Other Nevada ratepayers will have to make up every dollar of the those subsidies.

As of year-end 2016, Nevada Taxpayers and Ratepayers must fill in a hole that is bigger than $102 million.

The $59 million of transferable tax credits awarded as of year-end 2016 calculates out to $123,977 of tax credits per new full-time "permanent" job.

If we include the free land ($43 million), then the total subsidy figure works out to $102 million, and the number becomes $214,124 per new full-time "permanent" job.

We could add the electricity subsidy Nevada awarded Tesla, as well, but I lack the necessary data to calculate the amount of those electricity subsidies.

Tesla is far behind the forecasts in both hiring and expenditures.

Has the State of Nevada received in return what it expected for these generous subsidies?

The Nevada legislators enacted the subsidy package based on a September 2014 economic analysis prepared by a firm called Applied Economics. You can find the economic analysis report here. Applied Economics used hiring and expenditure forecasts furnished by Tesla.

Here is what Applied Economics projected for the first three years (at page 5 of the report):

By Year End 2016, Nevada projected Tesla and its other Gigafactory Participants would have hired 1,700 employees. Actual number: 477, or 28% of what Nevada had forecast.

By Year End 2016, Nevada projected Tesla and its Participants would have expended $2,951,260,000. Yes, that's almost $3 billion (unlike the "Jobs" numbers in the chart, the "Capital Investment" numbers are not cumulative, but rather represent dollars expended each year).

Tesla expended only 38% of what had been projected. In other words, Tesla missed by more than $1.83 billion.

Tesla almost surely will fall further behind in 2017.

Will Tesla and its Participants achieve 4,700 QEs at the Gigafactory by the end of this year? And will they have made capital expenditures totaling $4.86 billion?

It's highly doubtful Tesla will achieve the employment number, or anything close to it.

And it's inconceivable Tesla will achieve the capital expenditure number. After all, Nevada assumed Tesla would have completed all five phases of the Gigafactory by October of this year. Tesla is just now finishing up Phase 2, and there's no indication it has any plans soon to start work on the other three phases.

Is there a smarter way to structure subsidy packages?

As I wrote in my earlier article, it's understandable why state governments are eager to attract jobs, and are willing to risk taxpayer (and electrical ratepayer) money to do it. However, the subsidy packages are risky; they frequently don't work out as anticipated.

Are there ways to structure subsidy deals so that taxpayers don't sacrifice too much if the subsidized enterprise fails to live up to expectations?

Sure. Using tax abatements (rather than transferable tax credits or land giveaways) is one good way. And, in fairness to Nevada, the largest chunk of its subsidy package is tax abatements.

Even better is using non-transferable tax credits, so the value of the tax credits depends upon the subsidized enterprise becoming profitable and self-sustaining.

How will things work out for Nevada? That's TBD.

Tesla right now is a chronically money-losing enterprise. Its survival depends upon continued capital raises.

With its share price soaring, its access to capital markets seems assured for the time being. If that ever changes, Nevada may come to wish it had structured its subsidies differently.

My Customary Caution

I keep saying this, and I can't say it enough: Tesla may be a "blindingly obvious short," but that's been true for several years. It was true when the share price was $100. This week the share price climbed above $375.

I feel a special responsibility to keep urging investors to stay away from Tesla except to the extent they are willing, with complete insouciance, to part with everything they invest. I feel that responsibility because I often point out how terrible Tesla's fundamentals are.

And the fundamentals are, in my view, truly terrible. I believe Tesla will lose lots of money in 2017. And even more in 2018.

I believe the Model 3 will lose money. The Gigafactory will never be fully built. The solar roof tiles will never be more than a tiny niche product, and will be unprofitable as well. The Tesla Energy business cannot possibly generate material profits, as the battery storage business is highly competitive and commoditized.

I believe that, one macro shock, and the Tesla story will unwind quickly.

But I also believe there is no way to know when reality catches up with Tesla. Many of the people buying the stock at $375 would buy it if it were at $500.

Fundamentals do not matter to many Tesla investors. Tesla has almost religious significance to them. We deal with fundamentalism, not fundamentals.

As long as the capital markets remain open to Tesla, it is a very dangerous short. The capital markets have remained open to Tesla despite several years of mounting losses, and for all we know the capital markets will remain for several years to come despite even greater losses.

So, please, be very careful out there.

