Dynavax: An Analysis Of The Approvability Of Heplisav-B

In this article I review some of the topics of the recent CRL to provide investors with insight on approvability.

Dynavax has an FDA AdCom to review the BLA for Heplisav-B on July 26th that could significantly impact the fortunes of the company.

Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX) is a biotech company developing therapies based on Toll-Like Receptor ("TLR") biology. TLRs are biologic medicines that modulate the human immune system. They have two lead products; SD-101 and Heplisav-B.

DVAX's SD-101 is an immuno-oncology product that has recently demonstrated promising results in Melanoma when combined with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda, achieving objective response rates in 7 out of 7 evaluable PD/PDL-1 naive patients. If results continue to show this remarkable efficacy, or even close to it, Dynavax could be significantly undervalued based on this product alone.

In this article I will focus on their second (albeit quite a bit older) product in development, Heplisav-B. Heplisav-B is an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine that combines recombinant hepatitis B with a proprietary adjuvant. The product was administered in two doses over one month in clinical trials. Over 10,000 adults have received Heplisav-B throughout 11 clinical trials, including three pivotal Phase 3 trials that compared Heplisav-B to Engerix-B, a leading standard of care.

Heplisav-B has a FDA Adcom meeting on July 28th, and a PDUFA date of August 10th. One analyst has peak sales estimates of Heplisav-B of $600 Million dollars. This suggests that, given Dynavax's current market capitalization of $350 Million, Dynavax shares could multiply several fold on approval (I.e. a conservative valuation of 2x peak sales of Heplisav B is $1.2 billion). It also suggests that the market is pricing in a negligible probability of approval. Consider that Dynavax's other lead candidate, SD-101, could account for the entirety of the company's current enterprise value without even considering Heplisav-B.

So why is the market discounting the probability of approval?

Well, for one, Heplisav-B development has been a rough road, and investors are probably fed up. The original Biologics License Application ("BLA") was submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April 2012. FDA issued a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") to Dynavax in February 2013 requesting an additional clinical trial to increase the safety database. In March of 2016, the BLA was resubmitted to the FDA. The FDA issued a second CRL to Dynavax in November of 2016. So this is Dynavax's third BLA submission on Heplisav B.

Efficacy has never been in question. For example, in their most recent Phase 3 study, both co-primary endpoints were met. HEPLISAV-B provided a statistically significant higher rate of protection with fewer doses than Engerix-B. Dynavax cited the following about their most recent CRL communication from the FDA in their press release: "The CRL seeks information regarding several topics, including clarification regarding specific adverse events of special interest (AESIs), a numerical imbalance in a small number of cardiac events in a single study (HBV-23), new analyses of the integrated safety data base across different time periods, and post-marketing commitments."

This was enough to give investors reason to panic, particularly the language around "cardiac events", which was new news. Many investors assumed the worst and kissed DVAX goodbye, leveling the stock in November 2016.

Third time's the charm?

This history is certainly enough to give any investor pause, but when I dig deeper into the minutia, I find some reason for optimism. I have transcribed some comments from Dynavax's CEO on the November 14th CRL conference call below. They are lengthy, but I think important to understanding the approvability odds.

Eddie Gray, CEO of DVAX: "We submitted the BLA mid-march 2016 with the positive safety / immunogenicity profile corroborated by HBV-23. In that study, no confirmed rare-auto immune events were observed. In addition, the observed number of AESIs were numerically balanced between the two arms. We took the further step of seeking adjudication of these events by an independent safety evaluation and assessment committee. The outcome of this analysis resulted in small differences in these events between Hepislav-B and Engerix-B, not considered clinically meaningful. When combined with data from prior trials, the numbers again became balanced. We also indicated there were numerical imbalances in small numbers of events in various categories for both vaccines, as indeed you would expect by chance in any large dataset, because you simply cannot randomize for all factors"

"And indeed numerical imbalances disfavoring Hepislav-B included everything from deaths to fungal infection, numerical imbalances disfavoring Engerix-B included everything from prostate cancer to bee stings. In the BLA we assessed these imbalances in the more meaningful events and concluded they were not likely to be vaccine related. For example, in the case of deaths, if you subtract all deaths due to trauma and drug overdose, the numbers return to balance." "Similarly, in another of these medical imbalances towards Heplisav-B, in the medically important area of cardiac events, there were a number of good reasons to conclude the numerical imbalance were likely due to chance, including lack of temporality, absence of mechanistic plausibility, small numbers not reaching statistical significance, and the imbalance being present in only one study. Finally, the number of events in the Heplisav-B arm were in line with expected background rates using multiple models to estimate incidence, whereas Engerix-B has unexpectedly fewer events than these models would predict, leading to an observed imbalance. As is typical following BLA submission, we continue to analyze all of our data, expanding our range and depth of analyses with the help of third party experts providing further support in this case for our conclusion that the imbalances were likely due to the lower incidence of events in the Engerix-B arm, and unlikely to be due to vaccination."

I want to focus on the language around cardiac events. Let's break down the reasons DVAX believes the cardiac event numerical imbalance is not a concern.

1. Temporality. This means there was no correlation of timing of cardiac events with dosing of Heplisav-B. If there was a correlation, the events would be more likely to be caused by Heplisav-B. Without correlation, there is more likelihood they are caused by random chance.

2. Absence of mechanistic plausibility. Why would Heplisav-B cause cardiac events? There is nothing in its biological activation or in the preclinical data that suggests it would have an effect on the cardiac system.

3. Small numbers not reaching statistical significance. The cardiac events are small enough that they could be due to random chance.

4. The imbalance was seen in only one study. If Heplisav-B had a cardiac risk, why didn't we see it in prior studies?

5. Heplisav-B cardiac event rates were in line with background rates. According to models DVAX used, and also based on external consultation, the rate was normal in the Heplisav-B arm, but unusually low in the Engerix-B arm, suggesting that there is no safety signal, and that the imbalance has been caused by an abnormally low rate in the Engerix-B arm due to random chance.

These statements, if true (more on this later, because that's a big if), are quite convincing in my opinion, especially when you put them all together. Also, the AESI question seems to be sufficiently addressed by the CEO's comments and study data, especially if you consider the fact that no confirmed rare auto-immune events were found, and the fact that the recent study was designed to address specific questions from the first CRL related to these AESI events.

So why was Heplisav-B rejected in November 2016?

Well, it is quite possible that they simply ran out of time. This is a very complex BLA evaluating over 10,000 patients over many trials, and looking at disparate health events, some very esoteric in nature.

According to DVAX, they received an information request in September 2016 with 25 questions. These were questions about AESI, requests for further analyses on the numerical imbalances, as well as requests concerning immunogenicity data. DVAX responded to those questions, and then the next communication they received was the complete response letter in November. The CRL had the same 25 questions and additional requests following a similar pattern, according to DVAX.

Eddie Gray, CEO of DVAX said, "FDA acknowledged they have not completed their review of our responses to the original 25 questions. It appears that after initial assessment of expanded analysis of cardiac events, that is likely one area where the agency sees a possible need for further discussion, analysis and consultation." (Source - Nov 14 Conf call.)

As many investors know, FDA also scheduled and then promptly cancelled an Adcom meeting for Heplisav-B in the middle of the review process year, suggesting some procedural difficulties. There is a real possibility that FDA realized they wouldn't have all the information necessary to have a productive Adcom meeting in time. Then when they received the answers to their questions from DVAX after September they could not schedule another Adcom before the PDUFA, nor process the detailed cardiac event analysis that Dynavax likely performed, and which may have required external consultation.

Hence, the CRL.

There could have been other reasons, but keep in mind that FDA did not ask for more clinical trials, nor did they cite manufacturing issues, nor did not identify a specific safety concern. Also, according to DVAX, FDA clearly noted that it had not completed its review.

So what?

I think there is a reasonable probability (>50%) that these issues will have been worked out by the end of this review cycle, and DVAX could obtain approval in August. Based on that probability, DVAX shares are significantly undervalued. I believe for fair value, DVAX market cap should be worth well over $600 million now, and obviously much higher than that upon approval.

Risks

One of the biggest risks is that DVAX management is lying, or has been misleading, or has even obscured material information. One should not discount this possibility. It does happen in biotech, too often.

Also, the FDA may simply say the benefit is not worth the risk, and not approve the product, or require another study. If the actual cardiac imbalances are very high, such as near statistical significance for example, and if they are particularly dangerous events, it would be concerning. Provided management is being honest and sufficiently forthcoming, I personally believe this second risk is less likely. As elucidated above, there are numerous arguments pointing to the fact that these events are the result of random chance. If innovative therapies and vaccines are going to be subject to rejection based on this level of scrutiny, it will grind innovation to a halt, because companies know that there will always be random numerical imbalances in these large studies on any number of adverse events. In fact, with safe and effective medications, imbalances of this kind are quite normal when you look at populations of this size.

Conclusion

While not for the faint of heart, I believe DVAX represents an attractive investment for those with sufficient portfolio diversification. It could provide greater than 100% upside in just a few short months, and regulatory downside rejection is limited by the value of their burgeoning SD-101 immuno-oncology candidate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVAX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.