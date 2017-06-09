You Don't Have To Choose Between Active And Passive Management

Passive investing reduces expenses, but limits the ability of the investor to participate in certain markets and with certain strategies.

Many frame the competition between active and passive management as if it was a binary choice, but it doesn't have to be.

Investment Thesis

Both active management and passive management have advantages and disadvantages. You do not have to choose between them. By employing both investing styles in a core and satellite approach, you gain diversification and psychological benefits.

Active Management

Readers of Seeking Alpha should be no strangers to active management. It involves the selection of individual securities with the goal of outperforming the market. It can be done by the investor, as with many readers and contributors on this site. It can also be outsourced to actively managed mutual funds or hedge funds.

Just as active and passive management does not need to be a binary choice, it doesn't have to be a binary choice between stock picking and actively managed funds. Both can play a useful role in a portfolio. Actively managed mutual funds can help us invest in areas where we have no specialized knowledge and where index investing fails. In my article titled "3 Habits of Highly Successful Mutual Funds", I discuss how I select mutual funds that are more likely to outperform and how I use these funds to augment my stock picking portfolio.

The advantage of active investing is that there is the potential for generating alpha, or outperformance. The disadvantage is that it opens you up to managerial risk. The manager making these security selections (whether it's you or a professional manager) could be using a flawed model or could make mistakes. In addition, higher expenses, whether in the form of management fees, trading fees, or taxes can eat away at any perceived advantage.

Passive Management

The idea behind passive investing is that since most active managers do not beat the market, you are better off simply investing in index funds. Index funds are guaranteed to capture the results of the market, minus expenses and plus or minus a tiny tracking error. Because the expenses are usually smaller than with active management, index funds in aggregate tend to perform better than active funds. I personally use two funds from the pioneer of index investing, Vanguard, as the core of my portfolio. My passive allocation is split evenly between the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (MUTF:VTSAX) and the Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (MUTF:VTMGX).

The primary disadvantage of index investing is that you have no hope of outperforming the market. While passive management collectively outperforms active management in the long run, that is not true for every fund or investor or for every time period. In addition, sticking strictly to index investing can limit you from employing certain strategies, such as investing in frontier markets or hedging risk with merger arbitrage.

Core & Satellite Approach

The principle behind the core and satellite portfolio is that you don't have to choose between active and passive management. You can use them both.

The core of the portfolio contains the index funds. The satellites contain the active management: individual stocks, individual bonds, mutual funds, and/or hedge funds.

One obvious benefit of the core and satellite approach is diversification. While diversification is often discussed in terms of asset classes (stocks vs. bonds), there are other types of diversification: active vs. passive, value vs. growth, etc.

The primary benefit of the approach, however, is a psychological one. There are many biases that can hurt investor performance. Some examples include:

Performance chasing - DALBAR produces a study each year that shows that investors, in aggregate, underperform the funds that they invest in. Why does this occur? Investors have a tendency to buy into a fund or add more money after a big gain, and exit a fund or withdraw money after a big loss. Essentially, they take a bigger part of the downside than the upside. While some question the methodology of the study and whether the effect is as big as they claim, few dispute that the effect exists.

Overconfidence - In one study, researchers found that 82% of participants believed they were in the top 30% in terms of driving safety. If people were able to accurately assess their own strengths, only 30% of people would rate themselves in the top 30%. This pervasive overconfidence can lead investors to believe they know more about a subject than they do, believe that can accurately predict something that they cannot, etc. Overconfidence has some positive benefits, such as prompting a person to action when uncertainty and doubt might cripple the decision making process, but on the whole it is a detriment to investing.

Home bias, herding, anchoring - The list goes on and on.

By segregating part of your investments in low cost index funds that you are less tempted to tinker with, you mitigate some of these behavioral risks. Part of being a good investor is being self-aware. In addition to actively trying to overcome the biases which affect all of us, we should develop investing strategies to reduce their potential impact. Meanwhile, by allocating part of your investments to active strategies, you maintain the potential to outperform the market and give yourself greater control over your investing outcome.

There is no set ratio of active to passive, or individual securities to funds with the core and satellite approach. The exact proportion depends on the investor. My own liquid portfolio is 25% index funds, 15% actively managed funds, 10% individual bonds, and 50% individual stocks. Having that core ownership of the entire market helps mitigate the style and country bias in my own stock picking, and also helps make short term underperformance in my stock picking portfolio more palatable. If I make any changes to these percentages in the coming year, it will likely be to increase the passive allocation in an attempt to reduce managerial risk and in particular, risk from overconfidence.

Conclusion

Many articles on the subject of index investing or active management are presenting the investor with a false choice. You don't have to choose between them. By employing both in a core and satellite approach, an investor can increase diversification, reduce the impact of harmful biases, and make it more likely that you'll exceed returns of either style individually.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTMGX, VTSAX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.