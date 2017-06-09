Eatons' Stock to Increase 20%

Many investors are complaining about how stretched valuations are getting in the current market. As a result, investors may have trouble finding stocks with reasonable valuations. In a quest to find a company with a reasonable valuation and double-digit earnings growth, I stumbled upon Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN).

Despite a strong run up in stock price this year, Eaton is still valued below most of the large cap companies in its industry. So, the company has positive stock momentum that can continue to move higher in my opinion. Eaton's performance is poised for growth as the company's restructuring program cuts costs and as the joint venture with Cummins goes into effect. The potential for a new acquisition adds to these catalysts.

Investors will benefit from Eaton's 3% dividend yield. Eaton paid dividends every year since 1923. So, the company is likely to continue paying dividends going forward since the company consistently produces positive free cash flow. The company is on track for $750 million in share repurchases in 2017, which will reduce share dilution. Investors are also likely to benefit from further price appreciation as a result of a reasonable relative valuation combined with steady earnings growth.

Lower Relative Valuation

Eaton is trading below most of its large cap peers in the Diversified Machinery industry. Here's how Eaton stacks up:

Eaton Danaher (NYSE:DHR) ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Diversified Machinery Industry Forward PE 14.7 19.7 18.7 20.6 17.3 17.7

Data source: finviz.com

With Eaton trading about 17% below its industry, I think the stock has more room to run higher. Eaton is expected to grow earnings at about 10% to 11% next year and average about 10% growth annually for the next five years (consensus).

Danaher and ABB are expected to grow earnings at single-digit annual rates over the next five years. So, Eaton beats them on valuation and expected growth. Illinois Tool Works and Ingersoll-Rand might have expected long-term earnings growth that is closer to Eaton's. However, ITW and IR are valued higher than Eaton. Therefore, I see Eaton as the more attractive investment with strong growth and a lower relative valuation.

Image source: pinterest.com; Meme created by author using memedad.com

Catalysts

Eaton is working diligently on its restructuring program to reduce costs. The company expects to get $155 million in incremental benefits in 2017 over 2016 from spending $100 million in restructuring costs for the year. That's an impressive 55% return on investment. These cost reductions are likely to help boost margins, thus increasing the bottom line.

Eaton's joint venture with Cummins (NYSE:CMI) is expected to close in Q3 2017. The joint venture has been formed to provide superior automated transmission technology to their global customers. The technology is being described as superior because it is expected to involve best-in-class fuel efficiency and performance. The joint venture will also allow customers to benefit from a leveraged version of Eaton and Cummins' service and support networks. Overall, the joint venture should help drive Eaton's top line growth.

Eaton's quest for accretive acquisitions is another potential catalyst for the company. Eaton did acknowledge that valuations are high in the industry in the Q1 conference call. However, the company pointed out that the valuations are likely to improve over time because earnings growth in the industry is accelerating. Eaton also stated that they have become more active and are devoting more time in looking at acquisition opportunities.

Eaton has a solid track record of seeking out, purchasing, and completing acquisitions. One noteworthy acquisition in the past was electric equipment supplier Cooper Industries, which Eaton acquired in 2012. This acquisition allowed the company to incorporate in Ireland, significantly reducing their tax bill to a single-digit rate. The acquisition of Cooper also increased Eaton's capabilities and geographical reach for its power management and electrical business. The acquisition yielded over $500 million in synergies over multiple years. So, I think Eaton's acquisition expertise will lead to a future acquisition for a company that is reasonably valued over the long-term that can add to Eaton's revenue and earnings.

Conclusion

Overall, I think the market is not pricing in the potential for a new acquisition. The market may be seeing the valuations in the industry as too high without seeing that the valuations are likely to improve over the next few years due to earnings acceleration. So, there could be some companies in the industry that look highly valued today, but some may still provide a good return on investment over the long-term as earnings growth increases.

Eaton clearly stated in the conference call that they are spending more effort in finding an acquisition. Therefore, I think the company will successfully use its M&A knowledge and experience for a new accretive acquisition.

The biggest risk for the company is an economic downturn, which would reduce demand for Eaton's power, electrical, and hydraulic solutions. However, I don't see that happening any time soon. Global growth is expected to be 3.5% in 2017 and 3.6% in 2018. So, I think Eaton will benefit from this growth in 2017 and 2018.

With Eaton's valuation trading below average, I think there is plenty of room for stock appreciation. I estimate that the stock will appreciate about 18% to 20% over the next year. This is based on the forward PE of 14.7 expanding to the industry average of 17.7. I took the 17.7 and multiplied it times expected 2018 EPS of $5.04, for a target price of about $89 to $90.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you like my analysis, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published. The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate.