May Forming Government Still Bodes Poorly For Pound

It looks like Theresa May will survive to mismanage Brexit another day. She announced early Friday a plan to form a coalition with the Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP). The queen gave her that permission.

The DUP did very well yesterday, well enough to give the Tories a two-seat majority in the House of Commons at 328. But, yesterday's results were a real mixed result for May who misread the growing divide between young and old in the U.K.

The British Pound (NYSEARCA:FXB) got whacked on the news of the early exit polls which showed the Tories losing their outright majority. While Labour made major gains on the back of a strong youth vote for a return to more social welfare, the U.K. itself was strengthened by these results.

The staunchly pro-Union DUP had its best result ever and it is because of them that May even has a chance at forming a coalition. In addition, the Scottish National Party lost 21 seats, including 12 to the Tories, in a clear rebuke of leader Nicola Sturgeon's call for a second independence referendum post-Brexit.

In fact, it looks like all of the major British parties are being led by people the voters do not like. Former SNP head Alex Salmond lost his seat. So did former Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg. UKIP leader Paul Nutall got trounced.

And that is the big takeaway here. Brexit is still popular but it there is uncertainty surrounding it. What's more certain today is the survival of the U.K. as a single political union.

And will that be enough to fend off EU leadership, already smelling blood with May's slim leadership margin? They will be even more ruthless in bringing leverage on her through Labour to make concessions they want.

That said, in order to keep a hard Brexit stance, May has room to give domestic concessions to Labour. And since Jeremy Corbyn is advocating massive changes to social welfare and wage laws, that bodes poorly for the Pound long term.

The silver lining in this from a Brexit perspective is that the Tories will have to be more united or risk the coalition blowing apart. The DUP will push the Tories on positions that are a part of Labour's agenda, like not reforming pensions, higher minimum wage, etc.

And this will create a lot of tension within parliament while May attempts to shrug off this defeat. Her forming a government quickly works to her advantage but the real struggle for her is just beginning.

Wither the Pound

What this means now is that the Pound is in for a drubbing going forward. The reaction from last night's results are just the beginning. By losing ground to the youth vote who are looking for more socialism, a la Bernie Sanders supporters here in the U.S., the U.K. is going to have a hard time keeping a lid on its budget issues.

And this generational divide is the major dynamic in play for not just British politics but most of the western world. The disenfranchised younger generation is looking for a better deal from the political system. Poor job prospects, massive debt overhangs and a political class looked at as unresponsive is why guys like Corbyn and Sanders sound so cogent.

And it is feeding "regime uncertainty" which is the biggest threat to a currency's viability in the long term. This election highlights this deep division and Brexit negotiations will be the battlefield.

This continues to feed my thesis, expressed in multiple articles previously, that as long as Donald Trump survives the turmoil surrounding former FBI Director James Comey's attempt to get him impeached, the U.S. will emerge from this summer as the cleanest dirty shirt in the laundry.

And that means the run on the U.S. dollar is overdone. With the ECB's statement yesterday all but admitting its policy is frozen - can't raise rates, can't stop purchasing bonds that are in very short supply - U.S. assets are looking like strong safe-haven plays.

Trump may be damaged by Comey's testimony but the extent depends on how many people are willing to buy his story of selfless incrimination to thwart a president he says he didn't trust.

A quick look at the Pound reveals that the breakout from five months of consolidation was still unable to produce a convincing close above the $1.295 level. Today's move down towards $1.27 lowers any probability of a June close above that level.

This looks like a perfect spot to go short the Pound for the next few months and, possibly, beyond. $1.30 is now very strong resistance, given the political realities and a move into the low $1.20's sets up the possibility of returning to the 2016 lows.

I would be targeting a move back to $1.2106 and $1.20 if we get follow through action to the downside next week, which we should.

The euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) rally was overdone and has lost its forward momentum, running into a brick wall at $1.13, exactly like I've been calling for.

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) pushed to resistance at $1297.40, saw its shadow and ran for the hills. It's setting up a high probability of throwing a two-bar weekly reversal next week with a close below $1,261. This is a good indicator that dollar liquidity is tightening.

While the snap election results were not expected, they fit into the long-term trend of rising political uncertainty in Europe. This counter reaction to the Tories' naked attempt to consolidate power, overplaying their hand during Brexit negotiations, creates all the excuse capital needs to begin flooding into the U.S.

May's enemies, like Trump's, will be relentless in their attacks on her and Brexit. And as the headlines sway back and forth the smart money will move to greener pastures.

And if Trump doesn't just survive, but thrives in the coming weeks, then we'll see a new dollar rally emerge on safe-haven capital flows, regardless of the fundamentals.