Audentes Therapeutics: Our Next Investment And Upcoming Catalysts

Results of three separate Phase 1/2 trials in X-linked Myotubular Myopathy, Pompe's disease, and Crigler Najjar syndrome are expected in the second half of 2017.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) is a San Francisco based emerging gene therapy company that launched its NASDAQ IPO in mid-2016 at $15/share. The stock is currently trading below the IPO price. There are several upcoming catalysts which attracted our attention. In this note, we present our analysis of the company's product pipeline and our valuation for the common stock.

(Audentes Therapeutics: common stock price chart. Source: Bloomberg)

Product pipeline:

(Audentes Therapeutics, product pipeline)

AT-132 in X-linked Myotubular Myopathy, XLMTM:

AT-132 is an AAV8 vector containing a functional copy of MTM1 gene. XLMTM causes marked hypotonia and skeletal muscle weakness in newborn male infants. It may cause respiratory failure and extraocular muscle weakness. Heterozygous female carriers may also have limb-girdle and facial muscle weakness.

The incidence of XLMTM is one in 50,000 live male births. AT-132 has the potential to be a single dose cure for the disease. The company conducted a retrospective chart review of 112 patients called the RECENSUS study. It found 44% mortality rate in this disorder. Affected infants spent 35% time in the hospital and underwent an average of 3.7 surgeries. 48% of the affected boys required 24-hour ventilation, and 60% received tracheostomy.

The therapy has orphan drug designation in the US and EU. Commercial rights were acquired through a license from the REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) in July 2013. Genethon has the rights to manufacture materials for preclinical and early clinical studies. Preclinical data showed dramatic improvement in histology, muscle strength, respiratory function, and survival. An investigational new drug application, IND, is active. A Phase 1/2 clinical study (ASPIRO) is planned with preliminary data expected in the second half of 2017. The company plans to use the RECENSUS retrospective medical chart review as a historical control for this ongoing Phase 1/2 trial.

Potential competition: Valerion Therapeutics owns the rights to VA-0620, a fusion protein consisting of antibody to MTM1. The preclinical study of the molecule was successful, but it is not in clinical stage yet.

AT-342 in Crigler Najjar Syndrome, CNS:

CNS is an infant disorder characterized by high bilirubin levels and jaundice at birth. It has the potential to cause neurological damage and death. Its incidence is 1 in 1 million live births. It is caused by mutations in the UGT1A1 enzyme. It is usually treated by phototherapy (that converts unconjugated bilirubin to conjugated) and, if needed, liver transplantation. No other therapies are FDA approved.

AT-342 is AAV8 vector containing a functional copy of UGT1A1 gene. AAV vector has advantages since it is able to penetrate the lung. In preclinical studies, use of the therapy significantly reduced serum bilirubin levels, even at protein expression of 5-8% of the normal in the liver. An IND is active. A Phase 1/2 trial is planned (VALENS), and its preliminary data is expected in the second half of 2017. The therapy has orphan drug designation in the US and EU.

Potential competition:

Genethon is planning AVV-UGT1A1 gene therapy and plans to start its clinical trials soon.

Promethera: It has received orphan drug designation in the US and EU for Hepastem - a heterologous human adult progenitor cells and has completed a Phase 1/ 2 study. No further plans have been announced yet.

Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Moderna: An mRNA candidate in this indication is planned. Alexion has announced some delay in its development as Moderna is evaluating some new formulations.

AT-982 for Pompe's disease:

Pompe's disease is a genetic disorder characterized by severe muscle weakness, respiratory failure, increased cardiac mass, and heart failure. It is often fatal in untreated patients within the first year of life. The prevalence of the disease is about 5,000-10,000 people worldwide. Its incidence is 1 in 40,000 live births.

The current standard of therapy is enzyme replacement therapy, ERT, with recombinant GAA protein. Myozyme, Genzyme's ERT is priced at $100K/year in the children and $300K/year in adults. Its sales were 650 million euros in 2015.

AT-982 is AAV9 capsid vector containing a functional copy of GAA gene. It has orphan drug designations in the US and EU. Commercial rights were licensed from REGENXBIO and the University of Florida. In a preclinical mouse model, the therapy showed statistically significant improvement in the weight gain, ventilation parameters, glycogen deposition, and cardiac left ventricle mass. University of Florida has active IND to conduct a proof of concept study. Audentes is also conducting IND-enabling preclinical studies for systematic administration of AT982 for Pompe's disease (IND planned to be filed in H1, 2018). Preliminary data from the University of Florida sponsored study is expected in the second half of 2017. AT-982 has the potential to show superior outcomes compared to ERT, for example, in motor neurons that is not effectively treated with ERT.

Potential competition:

Some other companies are developing newer ERT therapies for example Genzyme, Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD), Oxyrane UK. The most advanced of these is neoGAA from Genzyme. Duke University was awarded orphan drug designation for its AAV gene therapy in this indication.

AT-307 for CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CASQ2-CPVT):

This is a hereditary (autosomal recessive) disorder characterized by ventricular arrhythmias which may be precipitated by stress and could be fatal. Usual treatment is rate-controlling drugs like beta-blockers and calcium channel blockers. Occasionally, Flecainide is also used. Heart transplant is needed in refractory cases. It is expected to affect about 6,000 people in North America, Europe, and other addressable territories. There are no other investigational therapies.

AT307 is AAV9 vector with a functional version of CASQ2 gene. Its IP was obtained through Cardiogen acquisition in 2015. Certain other rights were obtained from REGENXBIO. It has Orphan drug designation in the US and EU. Certain other rights were obtained from Fondazione Salvatore Maugeri. Data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial is expected in 2018.

Intellectual property: Audentes owns all worldwide commercial rights to its product candidates. Genethon and Univ. of Florida patents are valid in the US. If approved as BLA, the products may qualify for 12-year exclusivity in the US. Two US patents for AT132 expire in 2034. Two other patents related to AT342 expire in 2036. US patents for AT982 are expected to expire between 2028 and 2032. One US patent for AT307 is expected to expire in 2032. More details about the IP are available in the annual report.

Leadership:

CEO, Matthew Patterson: He co-founded the company and has worked for Genzyme, Biomarin (NASDAQ:BMRN), and Amicus Therapeutics in various roles in drug development. He was also an Entrepreneur-in-residence at OrbiMed Advisors.

COO and Senior VP, Natalie Holles: She worked as the senior VP at Hyperion Therapeutics (acquired by Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP)). She also served in executive roles at Immune Design (Executive VP) (NASDAQ:IMDZ), and KAI Pharmaceuticals (as VP, acquired by Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)) and Intermune (acquired by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF)).

CFO, Tom Soloway: He earlier worked as the Senior VP and CFO at Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND). He also co-founded Transcept Pharmaceuticals and worked as its COO and CFO.

CMO, Surya Prasad: He has 14 years of drug development experience, including at Genzyme, Biomarin, and Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and has significant experience with development and commercialization of ERTs. He led the global medical planning activities for Genzyme's ERTs Lumizyme and Myozyme.

The Board of Directors includes a general partner and co-head of global venture capital at OrbiMed, the co-founder of CV Therapeutics (sold to Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) for $1.4 billion), a former US Life Sciences Leader for Ernst & Young, a partner at 5AM Ventures, the CEO of Compass Therapeutics, a former CEO at Raptor Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG)). Lot of Board members are from OrbiMed which is the largest investor in the company.

Financials and valuation: The company is expected to have $163 million in cash reserves after its recent equity offering in April. The management expects the cash reserves to be enough to fund its operations till late 2019. It has $4.47 million in contingent cash consideration liability and $2.8 million in deferred rent and asset retirement obligation. It has a loan agreement with Hercules ($20 million) but has not drawn any loan yet. The fully diluted stock count is 25.89 million.

Revenue forecast (spreadsheet available to subscribers):

AT-132 in XLMTM: Our model inputs were:

US market:

Target US market = 101 and 41 new cases per year (incidence = 1 in 50K live male births).

Average US wholesale price = $350,000 (in line with recently launched comparable therapies like CAR-T). The model input was average sales price, ASP = $259,000 with 5% annual price increase (74% of US AWP, which is the average for US pharma industry, per Pharmagellan guide).

Probability of reaching the market = 10% (average for drugs in Phase 1).

Market penetration: US launch in 2019, and peak 80% market penetration (in 2030).

Using these inputs, our estimate for the target US market in this indication is $310 million/year (of which the company could get $235 million). Using 10% probability, we estimated peak, risk-adjusted revenue = $23.5 million (after 5% royalties to third parties).

EU market:

Our model inputs were:

Target EU market = 104 and 52 new cases/year (same incidence as above).

Average sales price, ASP = $200K/year, 5% annual price increase.

Probability of reaching the market = same as above.

Market penetration: same as above.

Using these inputs, our estimate for the target EU market in this indication is $244 million/year (of which the company could get $185 million). Using 10% probability, we estimated peak, risk-adjusted revenue = $18.5 million (after 5% royalties to third parties).

AT-982 in Pompe's disease:

US market:

Our model inputs were:

Target US market = 2,100 and 99 new cases/year (incidence = 1 in 40K live births).

Average sales price: similar as in XLMTM indication.

Probability of reaching the market = 10%.

Market penetration: US launch in 2019, and peak 50% market penetration in 2030.

Using these inputs, our estimate for the target US market in this indication is $1.3 billion/year (of which the company could get $624 million). Using 10% probability, we estimated peak, risk-adjusted revenue = $62.4 million in 2030 (after royalties)

EU market:

Target EU market = 2,127 and 127 new cases/year (similar incidence as above).

Average sales price: similar as in XLMTM.

Probability of reaching the market = 10%.

Market penetration: same as US market.

Using these inputs, our estimate for the target EU market in this indication is $1.03 billion/year (of which the company could get $492 million). Using 10% probability, we estimated peak, risk-adjusted revenue = $49.2 million in 2030 (after royalties)

AT-307 in CASQ2-CPVT:

US market:

Our model inputs were:

Target US market = 1,625 and 13 new cases/year (prevalence = 1 in 10K people for CPVT, 2-5% of which are due to CASQ2 mutation).

Average sales price: similar as in XLMTM indication.

Probability of reaching the market = 10%.

Market penetration: US launch in 2020, and peak 80% market penetration in 2030 (higher penetration due to almost no competition).

Using these inputs, our estimate for the target US market in this indication is $875 million/year (of which the company could get $666 million). Using 10% probability, we estimated peak, risk-adjusted revenue = $66.6 million in 2030 (after royalties)

EU market:

Target EU market = 2,540 and 15 new cases/year (using similar prevalence data).

Average sales price: similar as in XLMTM.

Probability of reaching the market = 10%.

Market penetration: same as US market.

Using these inputs, our estimate for the target EU market in this indication is $1.03 billion/year (of which the company could get $784 million). Using 10% probability, we estimated peak, risk-adjusted revenue = $78.4 million in 2030 (after royalties)

AT-342 in Crigler Najjar Syndrome:

US market:

Our model inputs were:

Target US market = 44 and 4 new cases/year (incidence = 1 in 1 million).

Average sales price: similar as in XLMTM indication.

Probability of reaching the market = 10%.

Market penetration: US launch in 2019, and peak 50% market penetration in 2030.

Using these inputs, our estimate for the target US market in this indication is $47 million/year (of which the company could get $222 million). Using 10% probability, we estimated peak, risk-adjusted revenue = $2.2 million in 2030 (after royalties)

EU market:

Target EU market = 55 and 5 new cases/year (incidence = 1 in 1 million).

Average sales price: similar as in XLMTM.

Probability of reaching the market = 10%.

Market penetration: same as US market.

Using these inputs, our estimate for the target EU market in this indication is $45 million/year (of which the company could get $215 million). Using 10% probability, we estimated peak, risk-adjusted revenue = $2.15 million in 2030 (after royalties)

Calculating fair value of equity:

After adjusting for non-operating assets (like acquired goodwill and intangible assets, extra cash, net operating loss carry-forwards), our estimate for the fair value of equity was $460 million. Using diluted stock count, the common stock is valued at $18.12 per share at current probability of 10%.

Scenario Analysis:

However, if the upcoming Phase 1/2 data in the first three indications is successful, the probability for success will increase to 30% at the minimum (average for drugs in Phase 2). The products could even be directly moved to Phase 3 trials after successful Phase 1/2 data in which case the probability will increase to 65% (providing a big jump to the risk-adjusted revenue estimate). For now, we will use 30% probability if the upcoming trial results are successful.

Bullish scenario: Upcoming trial results are successful: Probability of success increases to 30%, and fair value for stock increases to $40.6/share

Bearish scenario: Clinical results fail and the stock falls. Expected cash reserves by end of Q3 = $119 million at current cash burn rate; fair value estimate: $10.87.

Scenario Fair value/share Probability of scenario Contribution All 3 trials successful $40.60 65% $26.39 All 3 trials fail $10.87 35% $3.80

Using probability-adjusted scenario analysis, and summing up the contribution from both scenarios, we obtained fair value per common share = $30.19, which is our first price target.

Institutional holders: Several prominent healthcare institutional holders hold the common stock. These include OrbiMed Advisors, Deerfield Management, Adage Capital, Redmile Group, RA Capital, and Cormorant Asset Management.

Insider transactions: A director, Scott Rocklage bought about $2.5 million of stock in the recent offering in April. Mr. Rocklage is a Managing Partner of the VC firm, 5AM Ventures. He is the ex-CEO of Cubist Pharmaceuticals. He served as the Board Chairman of Relypsa and serves on the boards of several other companies.

In conclusion, we consider Audentes Therapeutics as a top pick for the rest of 2017. We are initiating coverage on its common stock with Buy rating, and first price target = $30. Upcoming catalysts could cause a stock price run-up.

Risks in this investment:

Investing in development stage biotechnology/pharma companies is speculative. It is possible that the ongoing clinical trials may fail, regulatory agencies might not approve the products, unexpected side effects might be seen in the future, clinicians might not widely prescribe the products, or insurers might not reimburse them. Competing products from other companies might gain significant market share in the planned clinical indications. The company may attempt to raise capital after successful trials. Some cases of adenoviral infection have been seen with AAV gene therapy in the past. The company may not be successful in obtaining patents internationally.

Disclosure: This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial adviser before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOLD, FOLD, IMDZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.