Ferrellgas Partners: Hold Your Nose And Buy

Well you may remember back in the fall that I said Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) put in a performance that was simply disgusting and the stock proceeded to fall to the $5 range. While unit prices have absolutely imploded since the major distribution cut early last year, they have traded relatively stable, but lower, for the last few months, moving up when energy prices move up, and down when they move down. To enter the year they rebounded to the $8 mark but have since been on the decline. Of course, like so many other companies that do business with a commodity that is energy related, the low energy prices have hurt revenues and earnings. We have seen other partnerships cut their distributions or eliminate them altogether. Although FGP has had a long proud history of its stable distribution, it too was cut, and cut dramatically. Now the question becomes whether or not this new level of payout ($0.10) is sustainable. So far it has been maintained. While propane trades as its own commodity, it is correlated to oil and natural gas, which have been on divergent paths lately. As you know oil has been getting crushed. At the same time, natural gas has been strong, at least to start spring. Propane however continues to meander. Has this impacted performance?

In short, of course it has. In its most recent quarter, the company once again saw positive income. This is because the quarter contains some of the coldest months of the year, when propane and other energy sources are in high demand. That said, the company faced pressure as the winter was relatively mild compared to past years, however, we have had a much colder than average early spring particularly in the northeast, and this may have helped bolster the quarter somewhat, even if winter itself was 14% warmer than average. I would argue that the demand was certainly lower for late winter, but was likely higher in early spring than normal. Still overall temperatures were 20% higher than average, weighing on demand overall.

Turning to the financials, the company saw earnings per share of $0.05. It is critical to note that this gain of $0.05 per share still missed by a noticeable margin of $0.05. The pain is real. Adjusted EBITDA was down significantly from a year ago. It came in at $76.8 million versus $108 million in the same quarter last year. Sales were also weak compared to last year. Sales missed heavily on estimates, by $38 million, coming in at just $538 million. However, these sales were up 5.6% from last year.

While revenues increased, the amount of propane sold was down to 212.2 million gallons, versus 223.4 million last year, reflecting lower demand. While revenues were up versus last year, expenses were relatively well controlled year over year despite new assets under management. Operating expenses decreased to $104.7 million from $115.1 million in the comparable 2016 quarter. That is actually a great trend to see. Rising revenues and decreased operating expenses. What is more, expenses were pretty much lower across the board. General and administrative expenses were down, coming in at $9.9 million versus $12.4 million last year. Of course, there were also more borrowings given the company's growth strategies and the acquisition. As such, interest expense increased to $39.8 million from $34.4 million a year ago. Equipment lease costs were flat at $7.2 million, while depreciation expense was down to $25.7 million from $38.4 million. However, total operating income was pressured, but unlike past quarters which had acquisitions, merger, etc., the magnitude of loss declined. Operating income was $46.2 million versus $54.2 million last year. They fell because the cost of propane and midstream operations were higher by about $60 million overall.

Now, most who invest here are doing so for the distribution. They want income. To ensure these are maintained, what we really care about are the cash flows. The company's top priority remains returning value to stakeholders. In the short-term, the primary objective is to reduce debt. That said, as a unitholder, you want your distribution covered. Distributable cash flow to investors was $35.6 million while distributions were $9.72 million. In other words, the distributable cash flow ratio was positive. The company had a $25.9 million excess, which is great as it helps make up for past or future shortfalls. Although the company has lower prices for customers, which pressures revenues and cash flows, propane margin cents per gallon continue to be strong. That said, with the distribution having been slashed, the hope is that the company will be able to repair its balance sheet slowly and work back to providing value for unitholders. It's going to be a long road. But, if you believe in the company, stick by the name. At $5 a share, I have to say hold your nose and buy this yield.

