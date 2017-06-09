Fork In The Road

By Breakingviews



Competing visions of Dodd-Frank overhaul leave a rollback up in the air. The U.S. House of Representatives voted to undo much of the post-crisis financial rules. The Senate has a tamer view that rejects the idea of gutting the consumer protection agency and resolution powers, and overhauling capital standards. A deal requires compromise, which isn't a forte of bill sponsor Jeb Hensarling.

For the first time since the landmark financial regulatory legislation was passed in 2010, lawmakers successfully pushed Thursday to unravel most of its strictures. Banks would be able to escape detailed capital and liquidity rules, as well as stress tests, if they boost capital to 10 percent of assets. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau would become a purely enforcement agency, losing its supervisory function. The plan would also eliminate the government's ability to designate institutions as systemically important and replace Orderly Liquidation Authority, which enables regulators to resolve failing financial firms, with a new bankruptcy procedure.

Hensarling, chair of the House Financial Services Committee, will likely have to give up or substantially scale back those provisions. Republicans have a slim majority of 52 seats in the Senate, well short of the 60 votes needed to avert a filibuster threat. Although Republican Senator Pat Toomey also favors ditching resolution authority, the idea is opposed by Democrats, who will also fight to preserve the CFPB. They favor higher capital requirements, but not at the expense of other regulations.

More politically feasible are modest changes like raising the asset threshold for stricter supervision above $50 billion. That's in line with a reform package that's being worked on by the Senate Banking Committee, chaired by Mike Crapo. Providing more relief for community banks, like exemptions from the Volcker Rule limiting proprietary trading, also enjoys broad support.

Hensarling isn't known for backing down. His early plan for nearly privatizing the government-backed housing finance system met with such opposition that it never even got a vote in the Republican-majority House. The chance to get a major accomplishment under his belt before his term is up as committee chair might soften his stance, though.

The Dodd-Frank Act is named after Senator Chris Dodd and Congressman Barney Frank, who worked together to push their bill through. If Hensarling wants a similar legacy, he should consider tempering his approach.