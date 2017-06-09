Itron: Update Following Q1 Release And Acquisition Announcement

Q1 Report and Acquisition Announcement

Since my initial writeup in April, Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) has reported Q1 2017 earnings and announced a pending acquisition. While all of the concerns raised in my initial article are just as relevant now, the stock has risen from about $60 to $70 per share, seemingly pricing in flawless execution through 2017 and beyond.

For the first quarter, the company reported adjusted EPS of $0.57 per share on revenue of $477.6 million. This compared to consensus analyst estimates of $0.48 and $469.3 million, respectively. It should be noted, however, that only a few weeks prior to the earnings report, these estimates stood at $0.62 and $504 million. Despite the Q1 "beat" management did not update FY 2017 guidance.

A few days after the earnings release, ITRI announced the acquisition of Comverge, a privately held demand response company, for about $100 million in cash. Good details around Comverge were scant, but the release did note that Comverge generated roughly $60 million in revenue during 2016. This means that ITRI is paying about 1.7x sales for the acquisition. This compares to ITRI's pre-transaction EV/sales ratio of about 1.4x. The acquisition announcement also explained that "the acquisition will be neutral to non-GAAP earnings per share in 2017." Thus, ITRI is paying a premium valuation for a company that is not profitable in 2017.

There are two main points I would highlight given these developments. First, demand response is a tough business. I have been a long-time shareholder in one of the only pure-play demand response companies, EnerNOC (ENOC). Unfortunately, this investment has been pretty disastrous from the long side. The regulatory pitfalls and illusion of scalability have destroyed profitability for the demand response companies in recent years. Take a look at the recent business results and stock price performance for ENOC below (note at bottom right how free cash flow has trended deeply negative).

Source: Morningstar

Given the extremely difficult environment facing demand response companies, ITRI's decision to deploy new capital into the space appears very risky.

This brings me to my second point. ITRI's options for cash flow reinvestment appear very limited. As mentioned in my previous article, the company has ceased buying back its stock at these levels, perhaps acknowledging the current extent of overvaluation. Other options to deploy cash include reinvesting in the core business, letting excess cash sit idle on the balance sheet, or spending on acquisitions. In the category of "actions speak louder than words" I would argue there is an important takeaway from the fact that management is not choosing to deploy this cash into the core business, but rather deems outside acquisitions as the most prudent way forward at this point. What does that say about management's opinion of the prospects for the core business?

Warranty Expense Caution

In reviewing the financials after the Q1 report, an interesting trend seems to be taking shape. ITRI's warranty expense directly affects gross margin. The following table summarizes activity in the warranty reserve account and specifically compares the warranty reserve level on the balance sheet to recent quarters' trailing-twelve month revenues (using that as a proxy for activity level that will drive upcoming warranty charges incurred).

Note that the warranty reserve has fallen from 2.9% all the way down to 2.1% of trailing sales. Now, there's no reason it can't fall even a little but further, but at some point this trend must reverse. Warranty claims appear to have bottomed in the near term, as Q1 2017 claims exceeded $6.3 million, following two quarters of claims below $5 million. Despite this, note that in all quarters shown, the actual warranty expense recognized (i.e. what hits the income statement in cost of goods sold) has fallen short of the warranty claims level. Again, this is a trend that, by definition, must reverse at some point. If claim levels continue to trend upward (even slightly) over the next couple of quarters, recognition of warranty expense will be necessary to maintain adequate reserve levels. And this, in turn, could pressure ITRI's profitability. To what extent? Take a look at the calculation at the bottom of the table. This shows that if the warranty reserve account was brought back up to the trailing average of 2.4%, this would imply nearly $6 million of additional expense - equating to $0.10 or more of adjusted EPS (this calculation used a 35% tax rate, but ITRI has been utilizing non-GAAP tax rates closer to 7%-8% in recent quarters - which would imply an even larger potential impact to adjusted EPS).

Conclusion

Following the Q1 earnings report and acquisition announcement, not much has changed regarding the fundamental developments and risks around ITRI's business. Yet the stock is now up above $70 per share. Given the business risks and earnings quality issues outlined in the original article and in this update, the reward to risk has shifted even more in the direction of a short sell investment for ITRI.