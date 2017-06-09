3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: June 9, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you sort through the recent findings and actionable events in biotech and pharma. Hopefully, you'll find some nugget to add to you due diligence!

NovoCure Limited is joining its tumor fields to blood vessel blockade for glioblastoma

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) realized a significant coup in the management of glioblastoma with its approval of tumor-treating fields. This technique is based on using low-intensity electromagnetic fields that are toxic to quickly growing cells, such as is the case with the most common form of primary brain tumor: glioblastoma.

Tumor-treating fields are delivered via a device worn on the head, and it has been shown to provide similar (or better) efficacy to chemotherapy, with significantly limited toxicity.

Recently, NVCR announced the initiation of the RTOG 3503 study, which is designed to assess the combination of Avastin and tumor-treating fields in patients who have relapsed while being given Avastin. The study will measure six-month overall survival with the combo.

Looking forward: If you want to know how grim a disease like recurrent glioblastoma is, just look at what they're trying to find: improvement in six-month overall survival. Very sad that the outlook is so poor that success is measured on the order of weeks, or perhaps a few months. But the Optune method is making some serious waves in glioblastoma management. This trial will be an important one to watch, as we know for sure that tumor-treating fields help with newly diagnosed disease. Recurrent disease is a major area of need, though.

Calithera Biosciences gets on the fast track in kidney cancer

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) went on a bit of a roller-coaster ride with the news on June 7 that its drug candidate for renal cell carcinoma, CB-839, has received fast track designation in combination with everolimus, developed by Novartis (NYSE:NVS), in patients who have received at least two therapies.

CB-839 is an inhibitor of an enzyme called glutaminase, which is a principal mediator of the so-called "Warburg effect," whereby cancer cells have a stronger propensity than normal cells to not use oxygen for their cell metabolism, preferring other forms of energy production. The rationale here is that combining the NVS drug everolimus, which is an mTOR inhibitor, and a glutaminase blocker, cancer cells might be prevented from initiating compensatory metabolic signaling.

Looking forward: This is interesting. Everolimus remains an important treatment option for several forms of solid tumor, but tumor cells ramping up production of glutaminase can help subvert mTOR inhibition. It would seem that the next step would be to tackle the next pathway down, and the FDA has put an early stamp of approval on, providing CALA with a pathway toward accelerating the clinical pipeline. It remains to be seen what kind of toxicity this will add, but it's certainly the first I've heard of targeting glutaminase in the clinical setting.

CytRx marches toward approval in sarcoma

Small-cap oncology player CytRx Corporation (NASDAQ:CYTR) has been in the business of developing a new formulation of the chemotherapeutic agent aldoxorubicin for various tumors, most notably soft tissue sarcoma. The agent has had a somewhat bumpy clinical road in the past, with initial results of a phase 3 study proving negative for an improvement in progression-free survival.

At ASCO 2017, however, the company updated a phase 3 study in leiomyosarcoma and liposarcoma, in which aldoxorubicin demonstrated improved progression-free survival compared with investigator's choice chemotherapy.

Now, the company has announced that it will indeed move forward with a rolling NDA submission to the FDA, and that the FDA will not require further studies at this time to get along with the approval review process. It will be considered under the section 505(b)(2) new drug application, which is where a new drug contains the same active ingredient as a drug that is already approved for treatment.

Looking forward: It's difficult to say with any certainty what impact the rolling NDA will have on the haste with which CYTR could possibly hope to have approval. And we also don't know for sure whether the FDA will accept the final application and then provide a positive opinion. However, the ASCO data look promising, and sarcoma remains a major unmet need for oncology. So it seems like a relatively low-risk assumption that aldoxorubicin will see the market.

Conclusion

So we're seeing some positive developments in challenging tumors with this news. Each of these companies should be biotechs worth putting on your radar in some fashion, with the ever-present caveat that CYTR is a very small company, with the inherent risks that come with investing in a microcap stock.

