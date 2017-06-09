Nvidia: Cut Loose And Take Profits

I’ve written two articles on Nvidia (NVDA), both of which were cautiously optimistic. That cautious optimism has shifted to slightly bearish because of the recent run-up in share price. While the recent earnings report and GPU conference were both bullish for the company, the current share price makes the company too risky to buy into at this time. My article in February discussed the state of analyst opinion immediately prior to the earnings report. In that article, I included an image which showed forward projections for revenue:

February Analyst Revenue Projections

Keep in mind these forecasts were around four months ago. This is the new projections:

June Analyst Revenue Projections

The table below illustrates the percentage change in forecasts for each given forward year:

Year Change FY’18 +4.69% FY’19 +3.91% FY’20 +2.95% FY’21 +13.50% FY’22 +13.76%

Overall, the largest increase is in FY’21 and beyond which reflects the anticipated accelerated growth in data center, deep learning training and inference, and auto opportunities. However, these same exact opportunities existed three months ago and not much has changed except Nvidia has announced the new Tesla V100 and DGX-1V. Details on Volta were heavily anticipated at the GPU conference. Mark Hibben even points out how Nvidia used the same strategy as last year in terms of announcing the updated new architecture for datacenter first before moving onto consumer later in the year (still speculation at this point, but seems likely). Hence, the reveal should not have driven any large movements in share price aside from a small bump given how high expectations have been.

The Q1’18 earnings report also contributed significantly to the increase in share price due to huge beats on datacenter and automotive. Yet, these two segments still only contribute 28% of revenue. The Gaming segment, while up 49% year over year, did not beat analyst expectations (which were already low because of anticipated headwinds in the segment) which many investors seem to be ignoring. The size of the beat for this quarter also was noticeably smaller than previous quarters, yet price accelerated faster than it has in almost every other earnings release:

There has been a flurry of upgrades in the last month, with nine analysts upgrading their view of the company post earnings. However, despite this, consensus price target is still materially below current price at the time of writing this:

Some of you may point out the 17 or so analysts that have not changed their price target yet, which is suppressing the consensus target price. Indeed, if you look at a few of the upgrades, you’ll see several in the $160 – 180 range now. Yet this seems like nothing more than chasing the stock price, and I suspect the many analysts who have not changed their target yet are waiting for the stock to settle as to not make a fool of themselves. As I write this, in the past 10 minutes alone, stock price has gone from the $162.16 you see when I took the picture above to $157. Earlier this morning (June 9th) the stock traded near $170. Who knows where the stock may close for the day. Is it really any surprise so many analysts are holding off on announcing their updated price targets?

Conclusion

The SoftBank $4B investment was a gift that you should take advantage of. The recent run-up will be difficult to sustain and I would take profits at any level above $150. For those of you who bought recently in the $100 – 120 range, ask yourself if you would have considered it a success if the stock price had been $150 - $160 a year from now with the information you had available when you bought. What has changed since then? Datacenter has accelerated much faster than anticipated, but it is still not a large enough piece of the pie to cause a run-up of this magnitude. The drive upward is primarily artificial, driven by sentiment hype from analyst upgrades and new money flooding into the stock despite the fact there are still some huge fundamental question marks such as competition from AMD (AMD) in core segments for gaming and datacenter.

I still hold Nvidia as the crowned jewel between Intel (INTC), AMD, and Nvidia, but at this time the stock has become too inflated to be worth considering. I encourage investors who are holding to think honestly to themselves what their own individual price targets are and not to get too greedy. Any stock can become overvalued, especially in a market environment like this one. I respect anyone who continues to hold with strong defensible views, but don’t hold just because the stock “will be $200 by the end of the year” as I see in many of these comment sections. Arbitrary reasoning is the enemy of any investor. If you will continue to hold at these prices, I’d love to hear your reasons why in the comments below (there are some great arguments made by Mark Hibben, for example, even if I do not share the same conclusion). For me, I consider Nvidia a modest buy at around $120 - 128, which brings the forward multiple to around x30 – 32 FY’19 earnings which is closer in line to the higher end (to reflect improved datacenter outlook) of what the stock has been trading around over last year. Otherwise, I believe the value has been realized. I advise caution with this type of stock regardless of entry price. Best of luck to everyone.

If you found this analysis useful, consider following by clicking on the follow button at the top/bottom of the article or on my profile page. This will help you stay notified when I publish new analysis and it goes a long way to helping me know you like my work. I look forward to your thoughts in the comments. Thank you for reading.