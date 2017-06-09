Are You Ready For A High-Yield Equity Hangover?

Some bullets relating to the unique risks that HY securities expose the investor to.

First Up: A Short Bond Default Primer

Although colloquial financial lexicon equates high-yield bonds with "junk," recent experience shows that most domestic issuers do not end up in the trash heap. Post financial-crisis defaults ran in a fairly steady 2-4% range up until the recent plummet in oil and commodity prices.

That episode pushed the collective default rate to around 6% in 2016. Interestingly enough, if we take commodities out of the picture, the HY default rate for the rest of the economy would have been less than one percent!

Source: J.P. Morgan

With recent stabilization in the commodity realm, however, defaults have returned to that 2-4% range. Many noted credit analysts, including J.P. Morgan and Moody's, seem to think defaults will sit somewhere around 3% by the end of the year.

Of course there is no guarantee that credit will remain stable.

If we refer back to the above chart, there was a one-year spike to the mid-teens during the financial crisis and a longer-duration spike as the tech bubble unraveled post-Y2K.

The reason I start with this is that you should have understanding of credit markets/risks, especially high-yield, and economic cycling to competently assess the risks and rewards endemic to the high-yield space.

Next Up: High-Yield Stock Defined

First, let's define high-yield, which is somewhat subjective in the equity realm.

For purposes of this article, we'll define it as anything above 7 percent. Yes, I know that some ETFs such as SPHD (PowerShares "High" Dividend, Low Volatility), with its 3.75% yield may be classified high by some. However, all things considered, SPHD is a defensive fund with more than 50% of its holdings in large-cap utilities, REITs, and consumer staples.

I'm talking about BDCs, mREITs, leveraged or unlevered closed-ends, and mad money 2X ETNs. Aggressive stuff. Some investors, including at least one that writes for SA, have entire portfolios made up of these vehicles.

Clearly, today, the concept of "high yield" sits in a much lower yield range than several decades ago when risk-free coupons were higher. If and when risk-free yields move sustainably up, connotation of high-yield should logically move in symmetrical fashion.

What Are The Risks Of High-Yield?

The risks are varied, and generally, but not always, elevated, compared to low-yield equity. I cringe when I see the title of an article that advertises "safe" double digit yield. There is generally no free lunch here. If you see it as such, you'd be best to reassess.

There may be high-yield that is "stronger" or comparatively secure relative to other high-yield vehicles, but I'd opine that safe is usually a stretch of the imagination or a vivid way to sell a story. High-yield safety, at least to me, is a misnomer.

Of course, one must also define whether risk is seen through the lens of disrupted income flow, temporary (or permanent) price depreciation, or a combination of both. What one sees as a risk may not be necessarily the concern of another.

Safety may be subjective, but, speaking objectively, here are just a few reasons why high-yield entities may be generally less insulated from disruption compared to lower-yield C-corps.:

Poor credit quality amongst core cash flow sources

High rates of internal leverage

Low cash-carry balances and high payout rates leaving generally little margin for operating error and usually no growth

Dependence on capital markets

High capital expenditures

External management agreements with high fees and shareholder alignment issues

Interest rate sensitivity of various sorts

Concentration amongst single or multiply volatile assets

While that's a pretty long laundry list, I probably haven't hit everything, either. Some high-yield entities may suffer from some of the bullets, some may suffer from all of them.

Also, perceived safety may also be predicated on one's forward outlook. If you bet on credit defaults remaining low or on little forward interest rate volatility, and the opposite occurs, your positions will suffer.

Example Of "Safer" High-Yield

One of the "safer" high-yield equity vehicles that high-yield investors are apt to overlook are the option-income closed-end funds. These funds practice some sort of variable call selling program on a portfolio of equity. Yields that can currently be found range from about 6% to the very low double digits.

As long as the options market remains fluid, cash flow should theoretically remain mostly constant. If things become volatile, cash flow may actually increase due to rising option premiums. However, on the not-so-positive side, an increase in volatility could lead to equity call away risk (if prices rise precipitously) or negative total return if prices fall too precipitously.

For the investor who sees the market flat lining for a significant amount of time, options are a virtual no brainer.

Unfortunately, with the recent run-up in the market and growing awareness of the product, CEFs aren't trading at particularly attractive discounts. In fact, a small handful are now trading at premiums, some without a great near-term track record to fall back upon. Those I certainly wouldn't buy. If I owned them, I'd probably considering selling.

Looking through the rest of the bunch, I don't think there's one that I'd be running to put money in today. I'd probably advise waiting for a downside dislocation that causes discounts to widen and yields to rise a bit before putting money to work. Otherwise, consider selling individual calls on stocks you are willing to part ways with, and that you see as overvalued in the current market.

The "Prospect" For BDCs

Business development companies (or simply BDCs) have become perhaps the most popular high-yield vehicle since the financial crisis. Typically a portfolio of loans to middle market private entities packaged as an equity, the group is oftentimes seen as a close cousin of the closed-end fund.

Perhaps the most controversial BDC is Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC), which has huge retail investor following. Despite its huge yield, the company has a high fee, external management structure that is oft criticized. Two-and-a-half years ago the company was forced to decrease its dividend by 25% as NII fell amidst continued ZIRP.

Fast forward to today, and speculation is back to whether the company will maintain the dividend once again. While well covered following the dividend slash in 2014, Prospect's NII has slumped more recently.

I bring up the company not necessarily to point fingers, but as a point relative to the potentially destructive elements of external management and why a high-yield shouldn't necessarily be held in high esteem. I discussed much of this in an article about nine months ago where I compared Prospect's performance and "prospects" to internally managed Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN).

Since BDCs trade on an open market, they may or may not track in synch with their underlying net asset values. This provides opportunity to buy them at signficant discount to NAV. Prospect Capital, for example traded at close to $5 a share 18 months ago, some 40% lower than where it sits now, and nearly 50% lower than current NAV.

The mREIT

The leveraged RMBS-related mortgage REIT, not to be confused with CRE lender mREITs or equity REITs, is probably the most misunderstood high-yield vehicle. While the basic concept is somewhat simple, a levered spread between typically RMBS packaged investment yield and borrowing costs, predicting near-term performance is akin to a crap shoot.

Considerations include the underlying value of the various asset pools, near-term interest rate's impact on the NAV, hedge usage, interim prepayments, and net asset yield. The amount of leverage utilized, which greatly affects bottom line yield, can potentially change on a dime as well.

The philosophy behind the vehicle is sound, but with the average mREIT potentially utilizing 6-8X leverage with near-term net yields of 1.25% perhaps to generate 8-12% yields, the amount of risk here is huge. But, hey, what could go wrong?

In any case, like all high-yield, one inclined to accept the risk here should expose with personally judicious moderation in my view. Unless, of course, you like to gamble Vegas style!

The Ubiquitous CEF

The over 500 CEFs, with their typical leverage component, are typically created/managed with high-yield in mind.

The problem here is that most are managed in lackluster fashion, with poor performance histories, high fees, and sometimes disingenuous yields not composed entirely of organic income. So, even in ideal conditions, investors should approach the space with particularity and skepticism.

On the bright side, due to their market pricing and sometimes super-duper discounts, a lot of the negativity can be brought back to par.

The tendency here is for investors to chase. Consequently, today, given the current buying binges in both stocks and bonds, and subsequent discount narrowing, I would opine relative dearth of attractive value right now. Patience!

Elsewhere

While I've touched on today's most seemingly popular of HY assets, one can find HY in select C-corps as well as energy- and financial-oriented master limited partnerships. For mad money HY mavens, some ETNs are available that 2X leverage various yield-heavy indices.

For instance, the UBS ETRACs note, MORL , tracks a package of mREITs. So, in essence, to achieve its 20% or so yield, the note magnifies the average 6-8X mREIT leverage by 2, creating 12-16X leverage. Again, what could go wrong? Ask Thornburg Mortgage, a mortgage REIT specializing in jumbo mortgages that utilized a high level of leverage and went belly up in the midst of the financial crisis.

Is A Disaster Brewing?

Interest rate volatility and/or a lackluster economy generally spell trouble for high-yield. If you question that, spin back 4 years to the now infamous Fed "taper tantrum," which created meaningful income and price dislocation across the HY sphere.

More recently, amidst a fairly stable macroeconomic situation (sans commodities), high-yield has done quite well. Most BDC and mREIT discounts have narrowed markedly over the past 18 months. That would be a yellow light for the value investor, however.

Is a disaster just around the corner? That's a harder question to answer. Investors seem to be voting something stable-to-positive in equity markets, but with more negative conviction, generally, in credit markets. As I continue to note however, we should all be concerned as we peel through various layers of the economic and onion. There are hot spots that continue to fester unresolved that will likely take a toll in time if uncontrolled.

All considered, I see no immediate need to throw in the towel on high-yield. But, with general asset appreciation and yield depression over the near-term, there aren't too many no-brainer buys out there, either.

Whether you view the glass as half-full or half-empty, you MUST, I repeat, MUST not view HY as a set-it-and-forget-it asset. Your view of a SWAN HY security can prove quite erroneous when conditions destabilize. And they can turn, as we found in 2013, rather quickly.

If you are heavy into HY and those conditions do indeed destabilize, you may end up with a sizeable portfolio rehab. project on your hands. Consequently, my general advice is that investors handle HY like alcohol. You can probably enjoy a little, but realize what usually happens when you use too much or when you use it too often.....

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN,MORL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The above should not be considered or construed as individualized or specific investment advice. Do your own research and consult a professional, if necessary, before making investment decisions.