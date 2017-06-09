U.K. General Election: Why This Electoral Shock May Be Positive For Brexit More Broadly

Predictably, the unpredicted has happened again. In the UK the ruling Conservative Party under Theresa May had a torrid 8 June 2017 election after starting off with a seemingly gilded route to a parliamentary majority.

What a day to come back to writing. For the last few weeks I have been fairly silent. We have been moving and I have had to single-handedly clear the clutter of our old house and find furniture and fittings for our new one while my partner was busy occupied around the country for work.

I have therefore not had my attention consumed by curtain rails rather than company reports and disposing of old printers rather than opinion polls.

Yet here I am. With the lion's share of the jobs done, I come back to the surprise 2017 General Election result in the UK.

Labour Ascendant?

The UK General Election was certainly another shock for almost everyone. When Theresa May called for an election back on 18 April, she was obviously confident of a compelling majority. Indeed when I asked whether the election could result in a derailing of Brexit my conclusion was simple: unlikely.

The opinion polls for April 2017 after the election was called suggested that May was quite right to think so (Data sources: Various via Wikipedia):

A potential near 19% margin in favor Conservatives appeared to be very much on the cards. As the electioneering rolled along, however, the polls did close up significantly. While May came across as rather robotic in her campaigning casting out a number of well-rehearsed (and eventually well-worn) lines such as "strong and stable" and Labour's "magic money tree," her manifesto also emerged as a remarkably antagonistic document upsetting Conservative stalwart voters and opponents alike and reminding many of the party's historical characterization as the "nasty party" which had been so carefully softened by David Cameron's softer Conservative Party.

In contrast, Labour under Jeremy Corbyn emerged as a more personable and dynamic electioneer than May. Indeed, even gaffes such as not knowing the specific costings for the headline policy he was trying to promote failed to sink him. In some ways, in fact, it appears to have brought to greater relief to the robotic nature of May's campaign. With a manifesto that was also surprisingly well received by the public it was little surprise that by the polls in June leading up to the election the predicted margin had closed considerably (Data sources: Various via Wikipedia):

The end result, however, tells an even more striking story. One in which Labour was only modestly off the Conservative pace from the popular vote perspective:

Despite this, the peculiarity of the voting system (first past the post) means that the Conservatives continue to hold a far larger share of the actual seats available:

Nonetheless, without a majority May and the Conservatives are having to rely upon support from the Democratic Unionist Party. The DUP's ten MPs combined with the Conservatives' 318 confirmed seats (one is still to declare) get them across the 326 majority threshold - just.

Hardly the strong and stable Conservative government May had hoped for.

This will mean that May and the Conservatives can limp on in government for now. May's days do appear, however, largely to be numbered as Conservative Prime Minister. Conservative backbenchers have historically been unsympathetic to leaders who fail to impress them with their performance.

Nonetheless, from a seats perspective only the Conservative Party can really put together an acceptable majority. After all, a progressive alliance of Labour and others smaller parties would only manage 313 seats - well below the 326 required to represent a majority coalition. A Conservative/DUP coalition is not, however, a case of business as usual.

Certain Uncertainty… Again

There is little doubt that this is a worry. The UK is supposed to be starting its Brexit negotiations on 19 June. The 8 June election was supposed to leave them pumped up ready to face the challenges ahead. Instead it has left the power of the party and May in particular significantly pricked of air.

The speed with which the Conservative/DUP coalition has emerged as a likely outcome is encouraging from this respect. Yet with the future of May and her government colleagues not entirely secure to say the least the personnel who will be handling the negotiations is hardly clearly understood today. Indeed, a cabinet reshuffle seems certain. What has emerged is an additional layer of complication to the political landscape in the UK. While May suggests that she can provide the UK with "certainty" as we head into the future, what she seems at best to offer is certain uncertainty.

This is not something that can be welcomed. The UK economy has switched from being the fastest-growing of the major economies to among the slowest in recent quarters. Indeed, in Q1 2017 growth fell to just 0.2% (Data source: Office of National Statistics):

The immediate future does not look likely to provide a catalyst for a growth acceleration either. For instance, the fall in sterling since the election results started to fall into place is hardly likely to help UK consumers (who have continued to power the GDP growth figures post-Brexit). More pain, it seems, is on its way.

A More Conciliatory Brexit?

On the plus side, the main opposition party, Labour, has now genuinely emerged as a credible opposition to the Conservatives. Jeremy Corbyn's leadership of Labour has looked rickety ever since he won the vote in September 2015. His surprisingly strong performance in the 2017 election has strengthened his own position immensely.

Indeed, his strong showing with regard to the popular vote (the highest since the 2001 election when Tony Blair's New Labour party swept to victory again) is impressive even if his seats performance was a little more modest in its improvements:

With it, Corbyn's more conciliatory attitude towards Brexit negotiation with the EU has received an equally significant boost. This may well result in a diminished chance of a "hard" Brexit outcome which will undoubtedly be welcomed by business and the markets.

Certainly, May and the more hardline Brexiteers in her Conservative Party will find it difficult to justify a harder stance to the EU in the negotiations. This election and its predicted significant majority was an attempt to secure an unequivocal mandate for this harder "Mayite" Brexit line. Such an understanding no longer holds water after the votes have been counted.

This is of no small importance. The UK's sees 44% of its exports going to other EU countries. Although this has been declining since the start of the millennium, it is still a massive slice of the UK's export activity (Source: Full Fact):

What is also true is that the EU's trade with the UK is equally notable with 53% of our imports coming from the other EU countries:

All told, the other EU countries import more into the UK than we export to them.

Consequently, for both the UK and EU there are some solid economic reasons for keeping the negotiations and agreements civil. Equally though, there are good reasons why the EU would be keen to ensure that the UK did not get a fair deal. The biggest of which is the deterrent effect to discourage other EU countries looking at Article 50 as a potentially attractive route to head down. It was hard to see how May's previous antagonistic stance towards the EU with regards to Brexit negotiations could emphasize the EU's sympathy for the former stance over the latter.

A resurgent grass-roots Labour support supporting a more conciliatory leadership may help to tone down the debate a little. Similarly, the most vocally pro-Europe and anti-Brexit party, the Liberal Democrats, also emerged with a stronger position after the 2017 election than previously. This may also help in moderating the stance of the government going into the negotiations.

It is hard not to come to the conclusion that this more inclusive, nuanced Brexit voice more fairly reflects the 52% to 48% EU Referendum vote result as well as is more likely to produce a more level-headed Brexit agreement.

Conclusion

In the short term, the fairly predictable has happened. A shock vote has pushed sterling and domestic-focused stocks lower while the more globally-focused companies (and the FTSE 100 more generally) have been given an additional boost. The continued pressure on domestic stocks appears certain for the immediate term. Sterling's strengthening since the low point at the start of the year appears to have been stopped in its tracks for now. For the squeezed UK consumer this is unlikely to be good news with the inevitable effect on domestically-focused businesses obvious. Longer term, however, the result may be more benign for sterling and domestically-focused companies.

Markets famously hate uncertainty. And this election has thrown up bucket loads of uncertainty. This is especially true in light of the proximity of the Brexit negotiations beginning. Nonetheless, setting aside the uncertainty it is not clear that the result was entirely unfavourable for getting a civilly discussed and mutually beneficial Brexit result. Looked at with the backdrop of the politically divisive last few years across the globe there is perhaps something very positive to eventually emerge from all this.

The election may not have produced the "strong and stable" Conservative government May had hoped. But it may lay the groundwork for a "fair and friendly" Brexit negotiation result by allowing more moderate voices to be heard. Except for those on the most extreme ends of the Brexit spectrum, it is hard not to consider this a better position to be in as we look to start and (eventually) conclude the Brexit process. As a UK citizen and investor in UK and global companies I certainly hope this is the case. For now, I am quite happy to turn off the news and return to my curtain rails.

Notes

All graphs, tables and the calculations contained within them were created by the author unless otherwise noted. All data was collected from publicly accessible company filings and reports. Creative Commons image reproduced from Flickr user johnkeane (cropped).