Market Volatility Bulletin: Before And After

Comparing our modified trade to the reader-suggested baseline; we scaled more into the position (bad timing honestly).

We report this piece near the close (markets trading down and volatility heating up), but we mostly feature the report as we had prepared it this morning.

Note: We are well aware as this piece heads to publication that the markets have reversed significantly since the open (we've been trading the changes!). That said, sometimes it is useful to report on what was going on before the changes; markets can be highly fluid. Consider reading this piece through the lens of that fluidity, and as always we welcome your thoughts. Enjoy!

CNBC: 10:25 EST

Movement on the US indexes has been strongly bullish in the overnight session, and that movement has kept up into Friday's first hours of trade. This sentiment shows a strong lack of belief that yesterday's Senate testimony from former FBI Director James Comey will lead to any political strain of added uncertainty. Currently, the three major US indexes (as well as the Russell 2000 Small Cap Index) are all at record highs, with the Dow moving up the strongest.

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) futures are down 0.77%, and the Japanese Yen is weaker by the same amount as investors pile back into "risk-on" trades.

The VIX is currently down roughly 6%. As noted earlier this morning by SA News Editor Clark Schultz, today's low of 9.37 is its lowest print since 1993.

CNBC: Thursday Close

The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) both closed roughly flat yesterday, after successfully making it through Thursday's trio of potential risk events. What began as an initial pullback on the UK's vote that resulted in a hung Parliament, resolved itself with a cratering Pound Sterling and a bolt higher by global equity indexes.

Yesterday, the Dow hit new intra-day record highs during James Comey's public Senate testimony, while the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) managed a fresh set of record highs as well. Stocks pulled back toward the end of yesterday's session, and closed basically unchanged.

Source: The Balance of Trade

The financial sector (NYSEARCA:XLF) helped to lead stocks higher, jumping 1.15% after the House of Representatives voted to replace post-crisis Wall Street reform law Dodd-Frank. Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) and consumer staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) lost the most ground on the day, shedding a respective 0.83% and 0.75%.

Shout-Out

To close the week out, we highlight a quick note from the Bespoke Investment Group, titled Bullish Sentiment Back On The Upswing. With how easily markets got through Thursday's supposed risk events, it should be no surprise that recent AAII surveys show bullish market sentiment up to five-week highs at 35.43%, up from depressed 26.92%.

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

Bespoke notes interestingly, even though bullish sentiment increased handily, bearish sentiment only showed a modest decrease to back under 30.

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

With the strong movement in bullish sentiment and subtle movement in bear sentiment, the neutral camp dropped down from 40 to roughly 35.

Thoughts on Volatility

Note: the picture has changed quite a bit since this morning's report; click here for an up-to-date picture of the term structure

Spot VIX is back in the single digits this morning after the market cruised through Thursday's flurry of events. The Trump/Comey saga is over (for now) with few market consequences, the ECB left rates unchanged and gave themselves room to expand QE, and even though the British Pound is down over 1.50% on election woes, that sentiment is yet to find its way into other markets.

VIX futures term structure is largely the same, while F1-F2 contango up smartly from yesterday: now above 10% for the month. This is quite a hefty price for longer-term holders of long-vol instruments such as VXX or TVIX.

VIX exchange-traded products moved largely in line with spot VIX over this past week. Long-exposed products roughly even from last Friday, even with the mid-week spike and subsequent fall back down. As it often does, inverse-VIX ETP XIV's dip down to $78 was picked right back up to near-highs.

Readers may observe that even with F1-F2 contango nearing 10%, the contango does not really play a role in long-VIX ETP price degradation over a time period as short as a week; partly this may have been due to the fact that contango narrowed a good bit intraweek - only to expand outward in today's trade. The structural dynamics of these ETPs are quite interesting; make sure you understand how they trade before you use them to express a view.

Organic at-the-money vol is experiencing the same hardship as VIX and its associated futures and long ETPs are facing. We are seemingly about to witness near a month's implied vol fall below 7! In fairness, Jul14 trades at 7.5 as we record these figures. This is truly astounding.

We would argue extreme caution in terms of making "sure bets"; remember the Gambler's Fallacy:

The gambler's fallacy, also known as the Monte Carlo fallacy or the fallacy of the maturity of chances, is the mistaken belief that, if something happens more frequently than normal during some period, it will happen less frequently in the future, or that, if something happens less frequently than normal during some period, it will happen more frequently in the future (presumably as a means of balancing nature). In situations where what is being observed is truly random (i.e., independent trials of a random process), this belief, though appealing to the human mind, is false. This fallacy can arise in many practical situations, but is most strongly associated with gambling, where such mistakes are common among players.

Eventually, volatility will mean revert (it certainly has since this morning!). But that does not at all mean that it has to do so immediately. While some of these stats around vol are indeed crazy, one should not leap to any conclusions about what vol "has" to do.

On the other hand, sellers of options or VIX ought to consider that they've basically never been so undercompensated (in absolute terms) for offering optionality and/or hedges to counterparties. This at the very least ought to give pause.

Tracking the Trade

Last week, we began a new trade to track. Earlier last week, we had a comment from a reader on a trade they wanted to see play out:

Normally, when we track a trade, we follow it for two weeks or so. Now there is nothing to say that we couldn't do two weeks for this trade as well. But what we've decided is that we will follow this trade (with a couple of modifications along the way) over the next quarter or so.

What we'll likely do is track this trade for a week or two and then head over to something else, keeping an eye on this every so often.

Remember, Tracking the Trade is meant to be educational. We do not put these positions on in reality, and we are not recommending that you trade these spreads. They're really meant to give you the reader exposure to different ways of thinking about risk and the richness of views the options market can uniquely accommodate.

Strategy: Thesis (Set out May 31)

Pierr04 seems to like this trade predominantly on the basis of the possibility of its strong vega exposure. Naturally, with 50:1, there is the potential for a lot of positive delta also.

You can read some of Pierr04's reasoning in the comment section here for a sense of why he believes this may be a good trade. Given that it was his trade idea, we prefer that you read directly what he has to say rather than paraphrase for him.

Tactics

Below is what his suggested trade (we'll call it the baseline) looked like at initiation.

As you can see, there is a lot of upside vega, gamma, and delta on this trade. Furthermore, the theta is very powerfully negative, even here at the current level. This makes sense, as there are 50 upside options experiencing time decay against just one option providing relief. Granted, the 50 are far away and the one is close. But as of Jun2 theta was killing this trade at $1.38 a day; the theta is even stronger today at -$1.70, due to the fact that theta tends to accelerate (for now) as we approach the expiration date.

For a more detailed description of why we thought this trade may work better if it was rolled out gradually in modified form, read this recap in the Tactics section.

To show readers the differences in the initial position between "our" trade vs. the baseline, we offer these tables:

The two biggest differences between our modification and the baseline is the fact that we bought 30 calendar spreads in the 2600 region, rather than buying 50 naked calls at 2625.

Attached is the comparison that details prices paid and accompanying commentary (updated through this morning) When trading for "longer periods" of time (i.e. not day-trading), it can be a good idea to leave a trade log with commentary that details one's thinking when a particular trade is taken.

The September calls have picked up a good amount of value; it will be informative the degree to which they hold up over the next several weeks. So long as ES heads higher, and/or the September calls remain bid, the baseline trade will continue to outperform our more muted version of the original. That said, the September upside is looking a touch less robust than it has over this past week's trade. In order for the baseline to hold up, these September calls need to "keep their heat".

Mechanics (and update as market conditions have deteriorated)

We mentioned that we would gradually scale into this modified position of the base.

With the ES at 2350 - we will add 4 more of the calendar spreads (Aug18-Sep15 2600) to our position:

We will limit this trade at $1.35. We've seen the calendar trade lower today, and we think on any minor dip we are likely to reach the target. This lines our trade closer to the baseline (having now added a total of 8 calendar spreads since we initiated last week).

It is worthy of mention that "scaling in" did not help us over the past week. We picked up our 30 calendar spreads last week at $1.15… these 8 at an average price of $1.375. That's the way of trading. We wanted to tread softly into what we consider to be "bold" position from a standpoint of the Greeks.

As mentioned in the intro, as we prepare this piece for publication we know that the market has tumbled since the morning's highs, and that the narrative has changed. For instance, the screenshot we took just above now looks like so:

We do not mind reporting on markets before meaningful changes occur - as it can highlight how fluid markets have the potential to be. That's valuable grist for thought in a market environ characterized by very low volatility.

Conclusion

Thank you for reading Market Volatility Bulletin, and we remind you that these trade ideas are really for educational purposes. They are not so much about making "sim money." We seek to show you how trades can play out, and offer you the reader a framework for understanding how to work with options Greeks, spreads, and the like.

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We appreciate that.

