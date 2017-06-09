SuperCom: Transition Complete - Ready To Fly

Transition Complete, Ready to Fly

Sabra Capital Partners, LLC continues to opportunistically purchase shares in SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) and currently owns 4.6% of the common stock. We are comfortable owning such a large stake in a relatively illiquid company given the Company's recurring and growing revenue base, impending free cash flow ("FCF") generation and cheap valuation on all measures. We view the weakness in the stock since January to be overdone at this point and completely detached from the improving fundamentals of the Company. In the past 18 months, SuperCom has consummated five strategic transactions to shift its business toward high growth, stable, and recurring business segments. Despite the strategic fit, these acquisitions entailed growing pains and integration issues that resulted in poor operating results in 2016. However, the Company is finally past these speed bumps and is poised to capitalize on its improved market position in 2017 and beyond. We have followed the Company's progress for several years and became more aggressive as the stock weakened in the last six months. The Company currently trades at a discount to its book value, 1.0x 2018 sales, and 6.3x 2018 EBITDA compared to similar business models that fetch double those levels. We believe SPCB will rebuild investor confidence and accrete in value over time as it executes on its 2017 guidance, leading to strong FCF. We believe the intrinsic value of the Company is $5.00 per share based on 2017 guidance and $6.00 per share based on our 2018 estimates. Moreover, the Company's shift to a higher quality revenue mix from enterprise and developed markets creates more dependable business patterns going forward. We believe the current share price eliminates the downside risk in the story and represents a flash sale that will not last indefinitely. It's worth noting that the CEO owns nearly 27% of the Company and, based on our interactions, is highly motivated to create shareholder value.

Our long thesis can be summarized as follows:

Business Segment Details:

SuperCom's EID division is its largest and most predictable division. This division provides governments with a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for the deployment and management of secure government identity programs (i.e. passports, driver's license, etc). SuperCom's solutions are deployed across over 20 countries. The typical deployment and initial implementation phase lasts ~18 months with the majority of revenue recognized in the first nine months of the project with gross margins between 50% and 70%. Thereafter, SuperCom generates higher margin, recurring revenues through consumable sales, software licenses, as well as maintenance and support services. These recurring revenues generally last over 10 years and equal 20-30% of the initial deployment contract size. For instance, SuperCom recently announced a $9mm contract win in Colombia at the end of 2016. It believes $5mm will be recognized in 2017 with the remainder in 2018 and $1.8-2.7mm in annual "steady-state" revenues thereafter. In 2017, we expect "steady-state" revenues to equal $12mm within its EID division and continue to grow in 2018 and beyond.

The Company's M2M tracking division provides electronic offender monitoring and tracking. SuperCom boosted its capabilities in the space with the acquisition of Leaders in Community Alternatives (LCA) on January 1, 2016, for $2.9mm. This division is also geared toward stable, long-term government contracts and is expected to reach $11mm in 2017 revenues with gross margins around 35%. During its first quarter 2017 conference call, management indicated that M2M has the greatest growth prospects with large potential contract awards on the horizon. We expect England, France, and Belgium to issue contract awards worth $10-40mm each in the coming months. Given SuperCom's stated 60% success rate on European bids, we are optimistic the Company will win one of these contracts, creating a paradigm shift for its operations.

The Company's Cyber Security division was created following two acquisitions. SuperCom bought Prevision for $1.1mm in November 2015 and Safend for minimal working capital out of bankruptcy in March 2016. The Cyber Security division benefits from synergistic technologies and a shared customer base with its other divisions, creating strong cross-selling opportunities. We expect $4mm in revenues from this division in 2017 due to its 1-3 year revenue recognition time frame but with gross margins at 95% once revenue recognition starts to exceed its current bookings. This division focuses on enterprise customers and is experiencing rapid growth given the threats facing data integrity and strategic assets.

The Connectivity division is also geared toward enterprise customers with solutions designed for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, and other areas to optimize operational efficiency. SuperCom created this division after purchasing Alvarion in May 2016 for $1.4mm. We also include SuperCom's PowaPOS which offers a fully-integrated and innovative POS platform. PowaPOS was purchased for $1.2mm in April 2016. Collectively, we expect this division to generate $3mm in revenues in 2017 with gross margins close to 30%.

Several Strategic Acquisitions:

As described above and depicted in the table below, SuperCom completed five strategic acquisitions to augment its product offerings and expand its customer base.

Acquisitions ($ in 000s) (1) Date Acquired Operation Price Revenue (2) Multiple EBIT (2) Multiple 8/13/2013 OTI's SmartID Division (3) $12,050 $17,391 0.7x $3,843 3.1x 11/17/2015 Prevision $1,100 $2,000 0.6x $500 2.2x 1/5/2016 Leaders in Community Alternatives $2,918 $9,000 0.3x NA NA 3/1/2016 Safend (4) $1,500 $5,000 0.3x NA NA 4/18/2016 PowaPOS $1,174 NA NA NA NA 6/17/2016 Alvarion $1,425 $8,000 0.2x NA NA Total $20,167 $41,391 0.5x $4,343 NA (1) Based on company press releases and public filings (2) As reported at the time of the acquisition, typically on a historical basis (3) EBIT Includes $4.5mm of synergies at the time of the acquisition (4) Consideration was in the form of a $1.5mm working capital commitment to support business operations

Source: Company Filings and Sabra Capital Research

These efforts improved the Company's cross-selling ability and diversified its sources of revenue. SuperCom achieved this outcome through disciplined and creative efforts to find bargain purchases. The Company spent just over $20mm on six revenue-generating properties at an average price to revenue multiple of 0.5x based on disclosed estimates. While these revenue figures are not an accurate representation of the businesses acquired, the numbers do provide a guidepost to each operation's potential. The consolidation of these target properties shifted SuperCom to a higher quality revenue mix to support long-term growth. For example, the Company expects "steady-state" revenues from developed markets to grow from less than 5% in 2015 to ~50% in 2017. Moreover, revenues outside the EID division are expected to rise from less than 10% of total sales in 2015 to ~50% in 2017. While providing the building blocks for future growth and stability, these acquisitions required significant integration efforts to streamline the operations and maximize the inherent potential. Given the proximity of the transactions to each other, most of 2016 was spent executing on the integration.

Strong Growth, Positive Free Cash Flow Ahead:

After a difficult transition year in 2016, we believe shareholders are bound to benefit from the improved financial picture in 2017 and beyond. During 2016, the Company experienced frustrating delays in the implementation of two of its EID programs and higher-than-normal operating costs due to the aforementioned acquisitions. With these issues now behind the Company, we expect the strong growth profile of the Company's core products to drive overall results going forward. As illustrated by the first quarter 2017 earnings report, SuperCom's operations are on the cusp of a strong revival, and we believe investor sentiment is likely to shift once again. We have strong confidence that the Company will fulfill its guidance in surpassing $35mm in annual revenues in 2017.

2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 2018 A A E E E E E E E E E EID 14,037 3,827 4,000 4,500 4,750 17,077 4,745 4,400 3,375 3,420 15,940 Y/Y Growth NA NA NA NA NA 21.7% 24.0% 10.0% (25.0%) (28.0%) (6.7%) M2M 2,700 2,750 2,850 2,900 2,950 11,450 3,575 3,919 4,133 4,351 15,978 Y/Y Growth NA NA NA NA NA 324.1% 30.0% 37.5% 42.5% 47.5% 39.5% Cyber Security 1,760 1,000 1,000 1,000 1,000 4,000 1,500 1,600 1,650 1,750 6,500 Y/Y Growth NA NA NA NA NA 127.3% 50.0% 60.0% 65.0% 75.0% 62.5% Connectivity 1,528 750 750 750 750 3,000 1,013 1,013 1,013 1,013 4,050 Y/Y Growth NA NA NA NA NA 96.3% 35.0% 35.0% 35.0% 35.0% 35.0% Revenue $20,025 $8,327 $8,600 $9,150 $9,450 $35,527 $10,833 $10,931 $10,170 $10,534 $42,468 Y/Y Growth NA NA NA NA NA 77.4% 30.1% 27.1% 11.1% 11.5% 19.5% Q/Q Growth NA NA 3.3% 6.4% 3.3% NA 14.6% 0.9% (7.0%) 3.6% NA Cost of Sales 17,461 5,078 4,515 4,346 4,016 17,956 4,531 4,436 4,152 4,309 17,428 Gross Margin 12.8% 39.0% 47.5% 52.5% 57.5% 49.5% 58.2% 59.4% 59.2% 59.1% 59.0% R&D 6,718 1,681 1,500 1,500 1,500 6,181 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,450 5,800 Sales & Marketing 9,970 1,934 1,750 1,750 1,750 7,184 1,850 1,950 2,050 2,150 8,000 G&A 7,277 972 1,000 1,000 1,000 3,972 1,050 1,050 1,100 1,100 4,300 Corporate EBITDA ($21,401) ($1,338) ($165) $554 $1,184 $235 $1,952 $2,045 $1,418 $1,525 $6,940 EBITDA Margin (106.9%) (16.1%) (1.9%) 6.1% 12.5% 0.7% 18.0% 18.7% 13.9% 14.5% 16.3%

Source: Company Filings and Sabra Capital Research

Note: Excludes share-based compensation and amortization

Given the improving business mix and stronger visibility, the Company's current earnings power will be more predictable and stable. In addition, the Company is forecasted to generate positive cash flow in 2017 as capital expenditures are nominal and $23.1mm in tax loss carryforwards are available to shield profits going forward. We expect cash flow in 2018 to increase significantly as the Company's M2M and Cyber Security divisions exploit positive industry tailwinds while the Company's EID division continues to shift toward higher margin "steady-state" revenues. As illustrated above, we conservatively forecast that EBITDA will approach $7mm in 2018 as the Company's gross margins benefit from an improved sales mix in concert with continuing to optimize its cost structure from prior acquisitions. Given our expectation that the Company will finish 2018 with a 16% EBITDA margin, there is upside potential to SuperCom's long-term targeted goal of 20% EBITDA margins.

Repurchase Program:

In an attempt to signal that its stock is undervalued, the Company and Board of Directors approved a 1mm share repurchase program in September 2015 that was subsequently upsized in January 2016 to 2mm shares. Based on the table below, the Company repurchased shares at an average price of $4.77 per share over the life of the program. The Company still has over 650,000 shares available to repurchase under the existing program. Ironically, at the conclusion of this program, SuperCom will repurchase most the 2.415mm shares it issued in June 2015 at $12.00 per share. We applaud management's well executed and opportunistic approach. With the fundamentals of the business strengthening, the Board of Directors will be confronted with the high class problem of developing capital allocation priorities.

Repurchases ($ in 000s) Date Shares Price Value December-'15 774,936 $4.80 $3,741 1st Half '16 475,610 $5.00 $2,379 2nd Half '16 90,549 $3.11 $282 1,341,095 $4.77 $6,402

Source: Company Filings

We believe the Company should remain focused on positioning its properties to exploit the numerous opportunities available in its end markets and repurchase the remaining shares under its current authorization as its cash flow improves throughout the year. Clearly, the Company was willing to raise equity capital at $12.00 per share and believes its equity is undervalued at $4.77 per share, we don't disagree. Such repurchases will prove highly accretive if the Company's operating results continue to improve in the coming quarters, spreading greater value among fewer shares.

Valuation Disconnect:

We believe SuperCom's current trading level is detached from the Company's improving fundamentals, and this gap will eventually narrow as management continues to execute its turnaround and regain credibility. For the past year, investors have been frustrated with a difficult transition in 2016 and the Company's inability to file timely financial reports. These factors have contributed to a large and persistent discount on its shares. However, we believe these issues are now largely behind the Company, and we expect future earnings to be delivered promptly. Provided the Company's compelling prospects and growing free cash flow generation, we believe the risk at these levels is limited and find the equity trading at an unjustifiably low valuation. We implore management and the Board of Directors to remain laser-focused on improving operating results and delivering on their commitments. If successfully executed, we are confident investors will reward the Company with significant multiple expansion.

With comparable companies trading at least 2.0x sales and no earnings, we believe SuperCom is a cheap growth vehicle. Additionally, SuperCom has morphed into a predictable business model with highly recurring revenues. Based on a similar revenue multiple of 2.0x 2017 sales, SuperCom is worth ~$5.00 per share and up to $6.00 per share based on our 2018 estimates or 12.0x EBITDA. However, we believe there is room for additional multiple expansion as investor confidence in the story builds. A recent data point supports our view. Apax Partners, a UK-based private equity firm, recently purchased 3M's (NYSE:MMM) electronic monitoring business for 2.1x sales. Despite 3M's competing business losing incumbent contracts to SuperCom's M2M division throughout Europe, a value-based private equity firm paid 2.1x sales. Recall, the M2M division is SuperCom's lowest margin business unit. As such, we believe there is upside to our valuation parameters. Either way, SuperCom's current bargain price will eventually vanish.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPCB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.