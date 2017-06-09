The Short Case For 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Elevator Pitch

180 Degree Capital portfolio company Mersana files S-1 registration for IPO. High visibility biotech IPO will bring additional attention to other companies in TURN portfolio that are close to IPO. $1.55 current price for $TURN is 40% discount to $2.43 NAV.

Thesis & Catalyst For 180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN)

Company trading at about 40% discount to recently reported $2.43 NAV per share. Mersana IPO high visibility and may bring attention to the undervalued nature of TURN and its other portfolio companies that may be close to IPO including

D-Wave

AgBiome

HZO

Nanosys

Valuation

Currently based on valuations released last month for 3/31/2017 NAV is $2.43 a share and at $1.55 current trading price represents 40% discount to NAV.

Mersana IPO will bring attention to TURN as well as increase NAV.

$TURN will be a way to invest in Mersana indirectly at a steep discount.

