The American Risk Premium

Thesis: Private capital is not politically correct. It is attracted to the best returns relative to risk. It is possible that the decline of England, France, Germany, and Brazil make the United States so superior in terms of the rule of law, security, and stability that investors are willing to invest at greater multiples. The results of this re-evaluation could be creating an American premium.

Volatility:

Twenty- Three year lows. As we see with the (VXX), the decline in volatility is now setting records.

The VIX trading below 10 is rare. Of the 35 occurrences going back to 1990, 17 have taken place this year. Most investors are trying to understand the change that has allowed such complacency.

Even a casual observer can see that there is a tremendous appetite for US stocks on a daily basis. Every minor dip is purchased.

(SPY)

American risk premium:

Investors cannot ignore the enormous benefits that the United States offers to private capital: the rule of law, security, and political stability.

Over the past few years, I believe private capital has begun to question further investments in countries like England, France, Germany, Japan, and Brazil. Each of these countries is much less attractive for long term capital than it used to be. And by comparison, the United States offers a much better risk/ reward than before.

Terrorism Risks:

France:

For many years, France has had a laissez faire attitude about terrorism. The country has now become the target of numerous successful terror attacks. This is now a serious issue for investors as the decline of France is evident.

When travel magazines need to reassure travelers that your country is safe, you are already in trouble. Investors are trying to decide if this is a short-term spike or a long-term decline in tourism.

Is It Safe to Travel to France Right Now?

My view is that tourism will continue to fall as the country proves unwilling and unable to deter future terrorist threats.

From a security standpoint, even casual observers realize that there are sections of France that are not governed or safe due to crime and unwillingness of the police to enforce the rule of law.

Private capital is not politically correct and it flows to where it can achieve safe returns.

England:

England has their own uncertainty with the Brexit resolution as well as political uncertainty.

May pledges minority government after UK election debacle on eve of Brexit talks

In addition, they have the similar issues with terrorist threats. This is an incredibly unattractive combination for a stable country. Against this backdrop, the United States seems an even more attractive place for private capital to invest.

Germany:

In Germany we see the combination of instability as well as political risk due to emerging problems. The issue for investors is whether these are issues that will be resolved quickly. My belief is they are not.

Germany sees spike in immigrant criminals

The number of suspects classified as immigrants -- those applying for asylum, refugees, illegal immigrants and people whose deportation has been temporarily suspended -- jumped to 174,438 – a 52.7 percent increase.

Brazil:

As we see, Brazil has been promoted for years on Wall Street as this great emerging economic power. However, investors have accumulated large losses as Brazil struggles with significant problems. Investors need to be compensated for risks in emerging countries.

(EWZ)

Brazil was much hyped in the investment world heading into the recent Olympics. In fact, the Olympics were supposed to be the "coming out party" for Brazil to be recognized as an emerging world power.

Olympic Disaster:

My view is that the Olympics highlighted the problems in Brazil in a very public way. The political crisis and impeachment of their leaders heading into the Olympics were a public relations disaster. Graft and corruption seemed to play a role in the shoddy buildings and venues built for the games. Even worse was their inability to have adequate security for this high profile event. Videos of Olympic tourists being robbed in broad daylight during the Olympics solidified the view that Brazil has a long way to go to be considered a safe place for private investment.

Conclusion:

Investors need to evaluate if situations have changed. It is hard to ignore the decline of many countries vis a vis the United States as attractive for long term private capital. Today's record low (VIX) and premium valuations for US stocks could represent a new view from investors that American companies deserve a risk premium due to safety, security, and stability.

As a value investor, I only invest in companies that are attractively priced. The result of this American premium could result in fewer attractive valuations in American companies. However, there are always opportunities for value investors to profit in undervalued situations.

