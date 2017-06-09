Global Payments: Downside Risk Very High

Shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) are up about 22% over the past twelve months, and in my view, it makes sense to avoid the shares at these levels. I'll go through my reasoning by focusing on the financial history of the firm, and by attempting to model the future based on the growth in dividends. I'll conclude by commenting briefly on mergers in general and by talking about the assumptions embedded in the current stock price.

Financial History

There are many things that leap off the page when reviewing the financial history of Global Payments over the past few years, none of them good. For instance, revenue has grown at a nice CAGR of about 7.9% since 2011, but net income has not kept pace (having grown at a CAGR of only about 4.5% since 2011). In my view, this is the first sign of trouble with the overall business, suggesting that it might not be scalable. I like to see businesses that have net income growth rates that keep up with (or ideally exceed) revenue growth. Also, net income margins have actually compressed since 2011, going from the low double-digits in 2011 to the mid single-digits today. It seems that fewer and fewer dollars of sales are flowing through to the bottom line. Most troubling to my mind is the high level of debt on the balance sheet as a result of the Heartland acquisition. In two years, long term debt has grown by about 154%, and the interest expense has absolutely exploded (from $28 million in 2014 to $105 million for the first 10 months of fiscal 2017).

In addition to the high level of debt present, is the rate at which it comes due. Specifically, 88% of debt is due before 2021, and fully 70% of it is due that year. That creates a great deal of risk in my view. If the company needs to refinance at an inopportune time, the best case scenario might be that the already high levels of interest expense may expand. The worst case scenario is a solvency crisis. In my view, the market isn't taking this risk into account adequately.

Modeling The Future With The Dividend

It's all well and good to talk about the past, but investors buy a future, so it behooves me to spend some time trying to forecast what that might look like. When I try my hand at the unenviable task of predicting the future, I try to hold all else constant, while moving only one variable. It's easier to do this than to try to move a host of variables. When it comes to predicting the stock future, one thing that I've found helpful is to hold all else constant (e.g. dividend yield) and make changes to the dividend.

At the moment, the dividend is $.05 per share, indicating a dividend yield of about .06%. Although the dividend hasn't grown perceptibly for a while, I'll model in a dividend growth rate of 3% from now until 2020. I've come up with this growth rate based on the contrary forces of the high levels of debt and the post acquisition increased income.

When I perform this thought experiment with the shares of Global Payments, I infer a total return of about 12% from now to 2020, or a CAGR of a little over 2.8%. This is an unacceptably low rate of return in my view, and therefore is yet another reason to avoid the shares at these levels. I should add that this dividend growth rate is actually quite an optimistic forecast on my part, given the non-existent dividend growth present.

The Problem With Mergers

I've been accused of "hating on" mergers. I'd say that a more accurate characterization would be that I'm more skeptical of them than most. There are a few reasons for this. First, I prefer to give greater weight to certainty than to possibility. For instance, in the case of Global Payments, the "cost synergies" from the $3.5 billion Heartland acquisition are less certain than the much higher interest expense that's hitting the company every quarter. Second, on a risk adjusted basis, the increased income from the merger and the increased risk from greater leverage cancel each other out. Investors receive higher income, but that income comes at the cost of greater leverage, which creates a net neutral in my view. That net income can be easily written down (and frequently is) as the goodwill from a merger is written down. Finally, I'm not generally a fan of mergers because they have such a high rate of failure. It's almost comic. Consider sitting across from your doctor who tells you that, although your health has some challenges that can be overcome with a less invasive procedure, he wants to subject you to a medical procedure that has a failure rate of between 70-90%. Would you do it?

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for GPN would turn bearish with a daily close below $90.00. This would signal a bearish breakdown from a Rounding Top Pattern where the shares peaked at $93.00. From here, we see the shares falling to the $86.00 level over the next three months.

As you know, we like to anticipate technical breakouts when what we see on the charts supports our fundamental analysis. Today we may buy GPN Put Options, which will provide us with approximately 20x leverage on our SHORT trade (for details on the option, please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close above $93.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you sell to avoid any further drop in the share value.

Conclusion

Moving to the stock at these levels, I want to understand what has to happen to net income in order to make these shares priced at the same level of the (admittedly expensive) overall market? In other words, what will the future of net income have to be in order to make these "only" as expensive as the overall market?

At the moment, the shares are at an extreme valuation relative to their past, trading at a P/E multiple of about 55. Holding all else constant, in order to line up the valuation of these shares to the overall market, net income would need to rise by about 111% over the next year. This is statistically possible (in the way it's possible for me to win the Boston Marathon), but it's highly, highly unlikely. When shares are trading with such optimistic assumptions embedded into them, it's likely a sign that investors should avoid the name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in GPN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.