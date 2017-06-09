How The British Election Could Weaken The Pound And Hurt U.S. Companies

The result is likely to be uncertainty and volatility for the British pound, equity markets, and U.S. companies with business operations in the U.K.

Brexit negotiations with the European Union are just ten days away, and May will have to scramble to assemble a coalition government before then.

The British election left Theresa May without an overall majority in parliament. The result is a politically weakened British Prime Minister.

The surprise election results have left Prime Minister Theresa May without an overall majority in Parliament. The result is what's called a hung parliament despite the conservatives having the largest party in Britain.

The resulting political uncertainty in Britain may not only affect British markets and the pound sterling but also U.S. companies with business operations in the U.K. In this continuing series of articles, we've been analyzing how international events and economic conditions impact the stock prices of U.S. companies.

Some U.S. companies can feel the impact in the form of foreign exchange losses, or weaker sales in the international region, resulting in a drag on earnings. Some of the U.S. companies with exposure in the U.K. are Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Penske Automotive Group, Inc (NYSE:PAG), eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY), and Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) to name a few. Also those with positions in the sterling through the CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXB) are impacted as well.

Theresa May, betting that her party would pick up additional seats in Parliament, called for the surprise election in an effort to solidify her power, in the Brexit negotiations. This decision to call an election was a gamble as she has five years remaining on her term as PM. Needless to say, May's bet did not pay off.

The result of May's failed game of chance will likely lead to more uncertainty, and (forgive me for this), may well hurt Britain in the Brexit negotiations. May will likely be considered a beleaguered PM in the eyes of the leaders of the European Union or the EU.

The fallout is likely to play out in the markets over the coming days and weeks. This fallout might even include another election before the end of the year.

The May-bashing began as early as last night as winners were declared.

May was called a "damaged PM" by Tom Watson, the deputy Labour leader during his victory speech broadcast by BBC TV last night.

Members of the Labour party seemed very joyful last night. As the results were coming in, BBC TV reported: "Corbyn is smiling like a Cheshire cat." Ah, there's nothing like British humor.

As of today, it's very hard to see May finishing out her five-year term as Prime Minister, so it's possible we may see a new election at some point, perhaps not this year, but it's quite possible nonetheless.

How the election results affect Brexit.

Brexit negotiations begin in 10 days.

Regardless of who holds power in parliament, Brexit is on track to happen. Even with a strong showing last night, the Labour Party is unlikely to go against the British people and their vote to leave the European Union.

According to BBC.com, the Labour party says it will "push ahead with Brexit - so it's a question of how rather than if." - BBC News

How the election results complicate Brexit negotiations:

With a weakened Prime Minister who doesn't hold the majority in parliament, E.U. leaders may have little confidence that May will be able to get any concessions through the British parliament.

For example, there's the divorce fee that Britain owes Europe of 60 billion euros according to the European Commission. If the E.U. leaders strike a deal with May on a figure that is higher than Parliament is currently agreeing to pay, does May have the political sway in parliament to convince members to compromise and pay the E.U. a larger fee than they originally wanted? If the answer is no, E.U. leaders may be reluctant to compromise on their stance and at the very least, have little confidence that May could get anything through parliament.

Could a coalition government achieve a softer Brexit?

Now that May has been politically weakened, she needs to form a coalition government and as a result will be meeting with the DUP party in Northern Ireland.

Given that the May wanted a hard Brexit and the DUP wanted a soft Brexit since Northern Ireland voted to remain in the E.U., the Prime Minister may be forced to compromise with the E.U. (satisfying the demands of the DUP) and achieve a softer, more market-friendly Brexit.

One thing is clear; we're likely to see increased uncertainty surrounding the political situation in Britain.

It's possible the Brexit deal may wind up being less favorable for the U.K. with a now politically-weakened Prime Minister.

Brexit was the chief reason for the election. The Prime Minister's goal was to gain more leverage in the Brexit negotiations with the E.U., by building up a conservative majority in parliament. And now that the opposite has occurred, May's leverage is severely weakened with the E.U.

Any issues or uncertainty with the Brexit negotiations will likely be negative for the pound, British equities, and gilts in the coming months.

How the election affects the British pound:

Although most investors don't trade currencies, they're a great barometer of the strength of an economy. In Britain's case, if the pound is strengthening, it likely means investment capital is flowing into Britain due to confidence in the economy. If Britain's economy is doing well, U.S. companies with business operations in Britain are likely to post strong earnings from the region, thus boosting their stock price.

As a result, for those investors, long U.S. stocks with assets overseas, monitoring currency exchange rates can aid in your decision to go long (good economy: strong currency) or get out if economic conditions begin to deteriorate and the exchange rate is weakening.

Election Night:

Following reports that the Labour party was gaining ground and that May would not have the overall majority in parliament, the pound fell almost 2% in a few minutes.

Here's the British pound chart as of last night at 9 pm EST as I was watching the results come in live on BBC.

Before last night, the pound was on the mend and rising.

If the election result complicates Brexit talks, the ensuing uncertainty will likely lead to pound weakness since the markets hate uncertainty.

If we see a daily close below 1.2700, it's likely we'll see 1.2500 in the coming days although, it's hard to judge the volatility this soon following the election.

However, if it turns out the election results have little impact on Brexit negotiations, the pound may strengthen in a relief rally.

Look for a break higher of 1.2980 and 1.3050 (highlighted in green on the chart) for signs a strong follow through on any sterling advances.

Good luck.

More articles to follow to keep you updated on the risks that exist for equities, financials, and currencies including central bank and Treasury analysis.

