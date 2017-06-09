Starbucks Corp: Downside Opportunity Of 26%

Company's Outlook

Starbucks (NYSE: SBUX) is the premier roaster, marketer and retailer of specialty coffee in the world with presence in over 75 countries, revenues deriving mainly from its 12.711 company-operated stores. The firm makes money primarily from the US, Canada & Latin America markets followed by China/Asia Pacific & EMEA markets and its channel development. The firm operates in 3 main businesses: beverage, food & packaged and single-served coffees & teas where beverage is the business that makes more money (74% of revenues) followed by food (19% of revenues).

(Source: SEC Edgar Annual Reports, Author's graphs)

SBUX is a key player in a highly competitive industry that englobes specialty coffee shops, quick-service restaurants and big participants such as Dunkin' Donuts (NASDAQ:DNKN). The firm has developed competitive advantages and strategies to fight competition. One key advantage of SBUX is its ability to open stores in highly transited and visible locations, having an unique flexibility to play with different store's formats and sizes. Another big advantage is its consumer's loyalty, developed by the firm with the whole "Starbucks concept", which lies in coffee shops that give consumers a space to work or chill out while having a personalized drink. Thanks to a strong brand name and well developed marketing channels, SBUX has been able to keep increasing product's prices in relation to industry's average.

The firm has been able to constantly increase revenues in the past 5 years with a 12.77% average growth rate. For FY2016, SBUX reported an 11.24% year-over-year growth rate. Since FY2012, the firm has effectively managed its COGS structure decreasing its COGS margin from 43.71% to 39.93%. With these improvements, the firm has been able to increase its operating margin over the last 5 years from 19.16% to 24.17% with a 5% compound annual growth rate.

The firm reported its 2Q for FY2017 last month, showing a 6% revenue growth rate and just 1% improvement in its operating margin when compared to 2Q FY2016. CEO Kevin Johnson expressed that US operations have accelerated through the quarter and China market has showed an incredible performance, leading the firm to stronger financials in the second half of the year and expected good results for the coming future.

(Source: SEC Edgar Annual Reports, Author's graphs)

Debt Ratios 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 1Q2017 2Q2017 TTM Total Debt/EBITDA 0.18 0.36 0.45 0.43 0.58 1.94 2.31 0.73 Current Ratio 1.90 2.08 1.37 1.09 1.05 1.05 1.23 1.38 Leverage 0.61 0.70 1.04 1.13 1.43 1.42 1.54 1.50 Debt to Equity 0.82 0.87 1.22 1.27 1.69 0.55 0.71 1.71 TDRC 1.25 0.98 1.28 1.28 1.29 1.27 0.86 1.26 SSDRC 1.42 1.10 1.46 1.46 1.52 1.53 1.00 1.48 FCCR 1.42 1.10 1.46 1.46 1.38 1.53 0.99 1.53

(Source: SEC Edgar Annual Reports, Author's chart)

SBUX has had really healthy debt ratios. In the last 5 years, company's repayment capacity has been indisputable with all 3 repayment ratios (TDRC, SSDRC, FCCR) above 1x. In addition, Total Debt/EBITDA ratio has been positioned below 1x for the last 5 years, fact that explains current low financial leverage (TTM 1.50x). Current ratio explains company's liquidity drop in the last 4 years. Nonetheless, TTM financials show a better current ratio when compared to last year's (1.38x vs 1.05x).

*Note: TDRC (Total Debt Repayment Capacity) measures a firm's capacity to pay short-term debt and part of long-term debt of the firm. SSDRC (Senior Secured Debt Repayment) measures the same as TDRC but including senior secured debt. FCCR (Fixed Charge Capacity Repayment) measures a firm's capacity to honor short-term debt, current portion of long-term debt and fixed cash charges.

From FY2012 to FY2014 the firm cut its cash return over FCFE in almost half. In the last 3 years the firm resumed an uptrend in its cash return reflecting confidence on its business. For FY2016 total cash return over free cash flow to equity totalized 93%.

The firm's reinvestment rate for TTM was 5.92%, which is very low for a growth company. ROIC metric level (35% in FY2016) is not rational when compared to firm's low reinvestment. It is a fact that the firm's return on invested capital should be higher due to its high growth and low reinvestment. On the other hand, firm's capital efficiency is 0.14x above industry's average, showing a current TTM sales to capital ratio of 1.53x. ROE in TTM was 51%, just a bit above the 49% industry's average.

(Source: SEC Edgar Annual Reports, Author's graphs)

DCF Valuation

Our DCF valuation was based on a 3-stage model because we consider SBUX to be a growth company with changing operating margins. We let the company grow @12.44% during the growth phase due to current revenue's compound annual growth rate. The transition stage showed a decreasing revenue growth trend arriving to @2.16% in the stable phase. In addition, we assumed that the company will be able to maintain its trailing twelve-month operating margin of 24% in the growth phase with a transition stage that will decrease to 16% in perpetuity.

Firm's current reinvestment rate is about 5%. It is not logic for revenues to be increasing with a @12.44% compound annual growth rate and such low reinvestment rate. In this way, we decided that reinvestment estimates would be function to capital efficiency, using the 1.53x sales to capital ratio. ROIC metric averages 17.35% for growth and transition phases. Due to company's competitive advantages, we let the firm earn exceed returns with a 6.25% ROIC in the stable phase. The assumption that SBUX will become a fully mature company will make its exceed returns decrease progressively from the current 29% to 10% in year 10 and 0.86% in perpetuity.

Firm's cost of capital was computed based on a 90%-10% capital structure, a beta reflecting the risk of its businesses (beverage, restaurant/dinning, food processing & retail business), an equity risk premium counting firm's risk exposure to mature and emerging markets and a cost of debt based on the firm's rating default spread. In this way, we arrived to a cost of equity of 7.52%, 1.96% after-tax cost of debt and a cost of capital of 6.98%. Moreover, we estimated that the company will be able to maintain a cost of capital of 6.98% during growth phase with a decreasing transition phase as the firm increases maturity, arriving to a 5.60% in the stable phase.

(Source: SEC Edgar Annual Reports, Author's valuation)

We sensitized the DCF model to increase our confidence in the made assumptions. We used ROIC and revenue growth in perpetuity as variables for the sensibility analysis. Thus, we decided that the firm's worst case is to earn no exceed returns and destroy value (ROIC < cost of capital) and a perpetuity growth of 1.5% even though the firm has strong competitive advantages. For an optimistic scenario, we decided to let the company earn 3.4% of exceed returns in perpetuity (which is high due to the assumption of full matureness in the company's life cycle) and a growth rate of 3% (too high relative to the 2.15% risk free rate), implying a growth similar to the economy (companies cannot grow more than the economy in perpetuity).

With this in mind and the fact that we used an option-pricing model to price Starbucks' options, the DCF valuation generated a range value of equity in common stock from 57,771.03 millions to 88,892.91 millions. The base scenario for the value of equity in common stock is 68,874.72 millions.

(Source: SEC Edgar Annual Reports, Author's valuation)

Conclusions

Starbucks is a key competitor in its industry with strong competitive advantages such a consumer loyalty, mobile app developments, brand name and other well-developed marketing strategies. Even though the firm has already a high market share, we think it still has room to grow especially in international markets.

The firm's financials show strong results with a revenue growth of @12.44% CAGR since 2012 and an increasing operating margin. However, the firm shows very low reinvestment, which is making growth unsustainable.

Debt ratios are positioned in healthy levels with all repayment ratios above 1x, TD/EBITDA below 1x and a low financial leverage of 1.43x. Nevertheless, the company has lost liquidity since 2012, event that is reflected on its current ratio.

SBUX generates high exceed returns for investors with a ROIC of 35.8% and a cost of capital of 6.98%. For equity investors, ROE metric reflects strong equity exceed returns. The firm's capital efficiency, key driver in our valuation, is currently above the industry.

We believe Starbucks is a company with potential to grow. However, current management is leading growth without investing enough. Therefore, we think that current Free Cash Flows to Firm are unsustainable. In the DCF valuation we tried to reflect growth driven by reinvestment.

In our DCF valuation, we found the company to be overvalued by the market mainly because of its unsustainable growth trend. Therefore, we established a strong sell recommendation of SBUX with a downside opportunity of 26% ($47.56 per share) and a target price range of $39.89 to $61.39.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.