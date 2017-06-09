Snap: Over A Billion Reasons To Sell?

Over the last week, Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has run into multiple headwinds. The market is increasingly concerned with daily active user (DAU) growth and a sudden reminder about lock-up expirations that happens with every IPO.

The stock hit a low below $18 today and near the all-time low. At a market cap of $25 billion, are these concerns reasons to avoid Snap on this dip?

As with most IPOs, a lock-up expiration with pre-IPO shares occurs typically six months or 180 days after the IPO pricing. In some cases with large IPOs, multiple expiration dates exist.

In the case of Snap, the company went public on March 2 of this year at $17. The six-month period hits on August 31 and according to the S-1/A, the social network has the following shares unlocking during the next few months.

July 31, 2017 - 884 million

August 31, 2017 - 358 million

March 2, 2018 - 50 million

The key to the lock-up expirations are the size of shares being unlocked and whether or not insiders dump shares. Too much emphasis is on the expiration dates forcing the related stock down, but insiders not intending to sell turns into a bullish signal.

A couple of prime examples of insiders dumping shares as a key signal to get out were Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO). Similar to Snap, these were hot IPOs trading off the highs heading into lock-up expiration when insiders quickly dumped shares.

In the case of Fitbit, the company filed to sell roughly 10% of the outstanding shares in a follow-on offering prior to the 180-day lockup. The fitness tracking company allowed insiders to dump 2.3 million shares prior to the lock-up restriction in exchange for an additional 90-day lockup on remaining shares.

The secondary caused the shares to crash from $40 to the offering price of $29, yet insiders went ahead with dumping over 16 million shares while the company cut the shares in the offering by 4 million. The stock now trades in the $5s after an 18-month period of disappointing results following what was a great 2015 holiday season when the follow-on offering took place.

In the case of Twilio, the cloud communications company completed a secondary last October where insiders dumped roughly 7.4 million shares at a price of $40. Similar to Fitbit, selling stockholders rushed shares out prior to the 180-day lockup and sold far below the recent highs as the stock topped $70.

Twilio now trades at roughly $25 after disappointing guidance following the loss of business from top customer Uber (Private:UBER). The stock didn't reach the lows until a couple of insiders made purchases in the $23s that signaled the possible lows.

With 1.4 billion shares outstanding, Snap still has a $25 billion valuation heading into the lock-up expirations. Analysts only forecast revenues approaching $1 billion this year and possibly $2 billion in 2018 so the valuation is very stretched considering the DAU concerns reinforced by the data from Nomura Instinet.

A key indication for a stock is whether insiders dump shares and not the actual expiration amounts and dates. The numbers are supportive of insiders such as the VCs dumping shares. One reason to turn constructive on the stock is if the VCs and other insiders don't actually dump shares by August.

The key VCs are Benchmark Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners that control a combined 94 million Class A shares and 109 million Class B shares. These VCs sold 15.3 million shares at the IPO price of $17 along with roughly 42.3 million shares from the three largest insiders including the CEO that dumped 16.0 million shares.

Source: Snap S-1/A

The key investor takeaway is that the valuation still above the IPO price suggests insiders are likely to dump more shares along with the upcoming lock-up expirations. Since the IPO, my investment thesis has long held that Snap was overvalued, but my opinion would see a constructive change if the insiders hold onto their shares.