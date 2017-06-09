Daily Pain - Energy Stocks Surge From The Grave At The Expense Of FAANG

Owning overvalued names like Tesla and Nvidia into the next sector rotation will prove to be very painful.

NOTE: Daily Pain is part of the HFI Research premium daily publication. If you would like to read more, please click here for more info.

Welcome to the pain edition of Oil Markets Daily!

By: Pain Capital

Energy stocks are surging higher today. Both the S&P oil & gas producer ETF (XOP) and the S&P 500 energy sector (XLE) are outperforming the broader market by a wide margin.

This outperformance comes at the expense of the five stocks the market holds so dearly: Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) & Google (GOOGL).

The aggregate five were down 3.55% as of this writing, while XLE and XOP are up 2.4% and 3.85% respectively.

The material divergence in performance comes as XOP was approaching the 2016 lows again on a relative performance basis to the S&P 500 (SPY). See chart below:

As you can see, investors have been in favor of the FAANG composite more so than the energy sector. In fact, EnergyCredit pointed out just a few days ago that Apple’s market capitalization was going to be greater than the collect sum of the energy sector.

There were other interesting developments that took place today.

Value versus growth had the biggest weekly gain for 2017. Value stocks in general including financials (XLF) have underperformed technology names (XLK) for all of 2017 (as you can see above). This sharp reversion could just be a one-day event, but it can also signal the start of a major shift taking place.

In my opinion, the market has gotten too complacent on the growth prospects of the FAANG complex. Today’s severe divergence in performance was just the start of a broader reallocation of funds. Growth has outperformed value, but with headline articles like the one Goldman Sachs wrote two days ago titled, “The Death of Value.” We aren’t too far away from the top.

Don’t get sideswiped, and I most certainly wouldn’t want to be long overvalued names like Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA) into this sector rotation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.