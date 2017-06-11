A 12% Yielder With Upside Potential Waiting To Set Sail

"Last week I saw my psychiatrist. I told him, 'Doc, I keep thinking I'm a dog.' He told me to get off his couch." (Source: R. Dangerfield)

Sometimes the market makes us feel crazy too, especially when our stocks turn into short-term dogs - it's not always so easy to hang in there, grit your teeth, and bet against the crowd. Maybe you're just howling at the moon, or maybe that bone you've got buried is a hidden treasure.

For income investors who are more concerned with dividend streams than price gyrations, it's a bit easier to ride out the rough seas.

In fact, being a contrarian can help you pick up some good high yielding dividend stocks, like, say, Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG), a unique LNG shipping stock we've owned for quite a while and have written several articles about.

Currently out of favor, DLNG has now trailed the market over the month, quarter, year-to-date, and year. In a market which has so many overvalued equities, this may be an opportunity to get a long-term bargain:

To say that DLNG enjoys a niche in the LNG industry would be putting it mildly - it was the first and only LNG shipping company, together with its sponsor, Dynagas Holding Ltd., to carry cargoes through the harsh Northern Sea Route. In fact, Dynagas Group (DLNG and Sponsor) has an 82% market share of the vessels with ice class 1A FS or equivalent notations.

This niche strength has allowed DLNG to focus on long-term contracts with strong counterparties, such as Statoil (NYSE:STO), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), and Gazprom (OTCQX:GZPFY).

DLNG has a small six-vessel fleet, with a backlog of around $1.52B, and an average remaining contract life of 10.5 years.

As of 6/8/17, DLNG has 86% of its fleet's available days contracted for 2017 and 75% contracted for 2018:

(Source: DLNG Q1 '17 presentation)

Distributions: DLNG offers common and preferred shares, both with strong coverage. They both pay quarterly in a February-May-July-November cycle. (They switched to paying in July from August in 2016.) They've kept their quarterly payout at $.4225 since February 2015, right through the crude crash. The $0.4225 payout is 15.8% above their target minimum distribution of $0.365.

Investors receive IRS Form 1099s rather than Schedule K-1s, which should make your life a bit easier at tax time. Its website offers this explanation:

"Dynagas LNG Partners L.P. has taken the position that all of the cash distributions made to its common unitholders consist of taxable dividends, rather than return of capital, for US federal income tax reporting purposes. Please be advised that while the Partnership operates in the form of a limited partnership, it has made appropriate elections with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service to be classified as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes." (Source: DLNG site)

DLNG still has a strong trailing coverage ratio of 1.31x on its common units:

Although its coverage dipped to 1.11x in Q1 '17, DLNG still has a strong trailing coverage ratio of 1.31x on its common units:

Coverage Risk: However, management warned on the Q1 '17 earnings call that,

"Going forward we do expect our coverage ratio to sequentially decrease over the next couple of quarters as three of our steam turbine LNG carriers underwent or will complete their special survey and dry-dock in the second and third quarter, and the Clean Energy is trading in the spot market until she is delivered into an eight-year Gazprom contract in about July 2018. The short-term market is tightening and we believe that market will be stronger by the time she again becomes available for a limited period of time."

The Clean Energy charter will commence in July 2018 and run for seven years and nine months. The gross contracted revenue from this contract is expected to be approximately $133M over this period, which is around $17M/year.

"The Clean Energy has been dry-docked already so that's done - that was in the second quarter. The Ob River is underway as we're speaking she's on the dry dock and the remaining are steam turbine vessels going to be next month. And the cost, it's about - our guidance remains unchanged about 20 to 22 days of higher and $1.5 million to $2 million cost."

So, we're going to see a dip in distribution coverage in Q2 and Q3, what about longer term? It appears to be saying that the long-term coverage ratio will be lower than in the past due to lower contract rates on vessels with expiring contracts in 2018:

"On a longer term basis, our coverage ratio will reflect not only our special survey and dry-docks in 2017 and 2018 but also our lower long-term run rate EBITDA as some of our vessels will leave their existing time charter to their new longer term contract with lower time charter rates."

However, management sounded confident that its current distribution is safe due to the savings (around $20M/year) from the Term Loan B refinancing deal:

"What we did with the term loan B pretty much addresses what we have to do in order to sustain the distribution for the next couple of years." (Source: Q1 '17 earnings call) "Our distribution remains supported by our significantly increased contract backlog and our recently completed Term Loan B which improved the Partnerships net cash flow due to its lower repayment profile. The evolution of our long-term run rate EBITDA reflects our strategic decision to increase contract lengths, the visibility and sustainability of our long-term EBITDA and eliminate or minimize newer risk at the cost of modestly lowering our EBITDA and distributable cash flow." (See the Debt and Liquidity section at the end of this article for more details on the Term Loan deal.)

Here are its annual coverage ratios for the past three fiscal years - the coverage ranged from a low of 1.16 up to 1.39, with an overall average of 1.30x. Looking ahead to 2018, based upon management's statements on the earnings call, it looks like we're not going to see a coverage factor near the 1.30x range but probably closer to a 1.0 to 1.10 range:

Growth Opportunities: DLNG's sponsor has several vessels under construction, including the two Arc-7 ice class vessels scheduled to commence a charter with Yamal in Q4 2017/ Q1 2018, which DLNG has a 49% interest in.

It said on the earnings call,

"Balance sheet protection is our top priority and any growth through dropdowns will be effective to combined deleveraging and improved operating cash flow and distribution coverage. We do envision more equity than debt, as we finance new acquisitions. When we actually get there, (late 2017), I think that the sponsor is willing to support the MLP in order for the MLP to grow."

So, it may be that DLNG issues preferred shares at a lower yield, rather than issue more debt, or more common, if the common units still have a 12% yield at that time.

(Source: DLNG Q1 '17 presentation)

Preferred Shares: The preferred shares are cumulative, with an 8/12/20 call date, but no maturity date. They currently yield 8.69%, with very strong coverage, at a 7.65x factor in Q1 '17.

However, there's a fly in the ointment - the preferred shares are $.90 above their $25.00 call value, which would decrease your net profit to $6.41, if they get called on or after the call date. The annualized yield to call date is 7.78%.

Given that there are over three years left before the preferred shares can be called, you may be able to still buy them at $25.90, hold them for a while, get out before the call date, and earn a good yield.

Another tactic would be to put them on your watch list and wait for a market pullback, so you can buy at $25.00 or below.

Earnings: DLNG just reported its Q1 '17 earnings this week, and it wasn't pretty - revenue, EBITDA, and DCF all fell, as expected by management, due mainly to "our decision to reduce the charter hire on two vessels, the Yenisei River and the Lena River, in the short to medium term, with effect from November 2016, in exchange for a long-term charter on the Clean Energy with a term from July 2018 through March 2026. These transactions were net accretive to our contracted backlog enhancing our revenue visibility." (Source: DLNG Q1 earnings release)

On 1/23/17, the company converted sponsor Dynagas Holdings' 14,985 subordinated units into common units, which had no effect on the amount of total distributions paid for Q1 '17 vs. Q1 '16 - it stayed at $15.027M.

Tailwinds:

"We've seen that in general the supply of vessels is just much thinner than what most market participants think. We've seen some fixtures been done very lately at extremely high levels compared to what we've seen before. So we see the sudden spike. But in general we're also seeing that the market is tightening." "We see improved rates. Improved charter rates now versus let's say a month ago and even three weeks ago. As a result any particular, as a result of the Qatar situation we are starting to see that several charters are getting nervous about the actual availability of vessels and are enquiring for term tonnage." (Source: Q1 '17 earnings call)

As we pointed out in yesterday's article on Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP), the LNG vessel order book has very few uncommitted vessels - this chart shows a total of six in 2018, seven in 2019, and one in 2020:

As the supply and demand ramp up in new regions, these vessels should be in stronger demand:

The US is forecasted to continue strong growth in LNG production over the next several years. Hmmm, where is it all going?

It turns out that Mexico is our biggest customer so far, followed by Chile, China, and Jordan, among many other countries.

This growth bodes well for LNG carriers such as DLNG in the long term - vessels should continue to be in demand, for transport and storage.

Analyst Targets: We believe DLNG has some long-term upside potential - it's currently 14.82% below analysts' lowest price target and 28.74% below the consensus $18.50 price target.

Yieldwise, at 11.76%, it also represents a good entry point.



Valuations: We've updated the valuations for DLNG and some of its LNG shipping competitors - Golar LNG Partners, GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP), Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) and Teekay LNG Partners LP (NYSE:TGP).

DLNG has the lowest Price/DCF valuation and is among the leaders in Yield and trailing distribution coverage:

Financials: DLNG's current ratio jumped as a result of the Term Loan B deal. Its Operating Margin, Net Debt/EBITDA, and ROA look roughly in line with the averages for this group, but its ROE lags, and its Debt/Equity is higher.

Debt and Liquidity: Management said on the earnings call that,

"The debt service payments of our previous secured loan with this Term Loan B for the 12-month forward period from March 31, 2017; we estimate debt service cash savings of about $20 million for this 12-month period. In addition, we will have lower principal payments in the amount of $108 million from the day till the closing of the Term Loan B up to Q1 2021 which was the maturity of our previous secured debt prior to this refinancing".

The Term Loan B refinancing effectively increased DLNG's ongoing net cash flow and extends the maturity of its debt from 2020/2021 to 2023:

DLNG also has a $30M credit facility available from its sponsor. It had working capital of $63.7M as of 3/31/17 vs. $7.1M on 12/31/16, due to the strengthening of its balance sheet, via the Term Loan B refinancing.

(Source: DLNG Q1 '17 presentation)

Summary: We feel that, despite its current coverage headwinds, DLNG represents a good long-term buy due to its industry tailwinds, its attractive yield, and its potential for future, accretive dropdowns.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and isn't intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.