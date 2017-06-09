Ruger Short-Sellers Caught Unarmed In Bear Trap

I estimate that Ruger will generate just enough free cash flow over the next 2 years to complete the full repurchase program, if management decides to do so.

Sturm, Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) has staged a strong rally over the last few months after bottoming out just below $50 per share in early March. The following chart shows the stocks interesting stair step move higher:

RGR data by YCharts

Notice the unique stair step move pattern. As soon as the stock has begun to retreat, it has shot to a new higher level. There is clearly a strong momentum trend behind the stock. Why such a move?

There is one thing that explains it. I have occasionally been tweeting about it over the last months, but have not seen it mentioned elsewhere. Put simply, a substantial number of Ruger short-sellers backed themselves into a devastating bear trap.

Interactive Brokers ("IB") reports short interest on stocks with about a 2 to 3 week lag. I recall seeing Ruger's percentage of shares outstanding short as high as 50% on at least one occasion over the last several months. Specifically, as I review my Twitter feed I see I tweeted the following on April 12, 2017:

Per Interactive Brokers, 50% of #Ruger shares outstanding were shorted w/ 19 days to cover as of Mar 31. —Joshua Hall (@truevineinvest) April 12, 2017

Short-sellers were increasing their position during the March-April 2017 timeframe right as the stock was bottoming.

As of today, June 9, 2017, IB is showing that it is still at 40% with 16.5 days to cover (as of May 15, 2017). What is clearly happening here is that every time the stock begins to decline a little some shorts try to escape this bear trap before the damage gets worse. This explains why the stock keeps spiking higher, yet again. Remembering that the short interest data lags several weeks, look at the following chart:

RGR data by YCharts

When you move the short interest line in this chart back a few weeks you have a perfect correlation.

Upon the election of President Trump, Ruger's stock cratered in November 2016. It was at this point, that the short-sellers began piling into the trap. I have written about Ruger, on and off, for several years on Seeking Alpha and I have consistently maintained that politics is a sideshow for firearms demand and there are other more important secular drivers. The Ruger chart above adds credence to this view.

Following the typical political narratives, the firearms bears jumped into the trap, only to discover that underlying firearms demand is a lot firmer than they thought. Ruger shipped 2,055,500 units in 2016 and so far in 2017 they are on pace for about the same level of sales. What the bears thought was going to be a cliff, is turning out to be a plateau.

The strength of this move was reinforced yesterday, June 8, 2017. After announcing a recall on one its well known products, the stock rose. Granted, these things happen and the recall is probably forgettable in the grand scheme of things, but such headlines in the past have typically sent shares sliding. Not this time, because the bears are jumping on every opportunity they can to escape.

Shorting the Stock into Massive Share Repurchases

The most remarkable thing to me about this short positioning was that it was amassed during a period when Ruger bought back about 6% of their outstanding shares! After repurchasing about 4.2% of their shares outstanding during 2016, the company repurchased another 1,074,285 shares during the 1st quarter of 2017, bringing their share count down to 17,664,248 at the end of the quarter. The following chart compares Ruger's declining share count to the percentage of shares outstanding that are short:

RGR Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

I need to point out here that the YCharts "Percentage of Shares Outstanding Short" data feed is apparently lower than what IB has been showing, however, the "Days to Cover" number that YCharts is showing (see following chart) matches IB exactly.

RGR Days to Cover Short data by YCharts

I'm guessing here that YCharts is simply using a different shares outstanding figure to calculate their "Percentage of Shares Outstanding Short" number.

Looking Forward

Ruger finished the 1st quarter of 2017 with about $35 million in cash on their balance sheet and no debt. Notably, they also announced that their Board of Directors authorized another $100 million of share repurchases. This does not mean the money will automatically get spent on buybacks, but management can do so if they think it is in the best interest of shareholders.

Ruger stock is currently trading for about $67 per share. Another $100 million of repurchases at this level would theoretically reduce share count by about 1.49 million, or by about 8.5%.

I am estimating that Ruger will generate about $80 million in free cash in 2017 and about $91 million in 2018. After paying out 40% of their net income in dividends (about $34 million in 2017 and $36 million in 2018) they are left with about $101 million. Given, this if management decides to continue to repurchase shares, then I expect this $100 million authorization would be completed over the next two years.

Former CEO Michael Fifer has retired and was replaced with Christopher Killoy. It will be interesting to see if Mr. Killoy is more inclined to repurchase shares than his predecessor. This transition was announced about 8 months prior to the end of Q1 2017 so it is possible that Killoy was already influencing the share repurchase program.

Ruger's bears are still under serious pressure, and I would say very serious pressure if Ruger's management continues with a steady stream of share repurchases. (Keep in mind that the company could theoretically borrow money and wipe out these bears, but they will not do this. They are a conservative management team that is rightfully focused on making quality firearms.)

In my last detailed article on Ruger's valuation (link above) I made the outlandish price target of $125. I have since dialed back my 12-month target to $90, which is 35% upside from here. $90 is about 17.5 times my estimate for Ruger's free cash flow per share over the next 12 months. I did this after downgrading my secular growth target for firearms demand a bit and accounting for 2017 cyclical stagnation. Nevertheless, $125 is possible a bit further off in a euphoria phase, especially if some other major unknown bullish catalyst presents itself. The unwinding of this massive short position in the stock provides plenty of fuel for the fire.

The following 10-year chart shows that a price target of $90 per share would be a new all-time high for Ruger. I think the current upward trend could get us there within a year or so.

RGR data by YCharts

Ruger is fast approaching a multi-year high in the low $70s and current momentum appears poised to take out this level, which would lay the groundwork for ultimately another move higher down the road.

Ruger's bulls should relax here as the bear trap continues to tighten.

Ongoing Updates

Disclosure: I am an investment adviser and owner of True Vine Investments, a Registered Investment Advisor in the State of Pennsylvania (U.S.A.). I screen electronic communications from prospective clients in other states to ensure that I do not communicate directly with any prospect in another state where I have not met the registration requirements or do not have an applicable exemption.

Any investment advice or recommendations involving securities referenced in this article is general in nature and geared towards a readership of sophisticated investors. This article does not involve an attempt to effect transactions in a specific security nor constitute specific investment advice to any particular individual. It does not take into the account the specific financial situation, investment objectives, or particular needs of any specific person who may read this article. Individual investors are encouraged to independently evaluate specific investments and consult a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

All data presented by the author is regarded as factual, however, its accuracy is not guaranteed. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own comprehensive analysis.

Positive comments made regarding this article should not be construed by readers to be an endorsement of my abilities to act as an investment adviser.

My clients always come first. I reserve the right to buy or sell any security at any time, often for reasons not related to my articles, in order to properly manage their portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not personally own shares of Ruger, however, it is a holding in many client portfolios I manage through which I earn my salary.