Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

Power burn figures this weekend will give us important clues to the fundamental balance this summer.

If EIA reports an injection of 83 Bcf, it would be compared to 63 Bcf last year and 87 Bcf for the five-year average.

Welcome to the natural gas storage forecast edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a +106 Bcf change yesterday, which was 7 Bcf higher than our forecast of +99 Bcf. Be sure to read our summary of the storage figures here.

We anticipate +83 Bcf for the week ending 6/9.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, this week was eerily like last week. Supply average increased, while power burn and higher LNG export boosted overall demand higher.

As we wrote on Wednesday, US natural gas production is moving higher, but it has stayed flat around the 71.5 Bcf/d mark. Summer forecast for production shows the average around 72 Bcf/d, so we don’t expect more production growth from here.

On the demand side, this weekend will give important clues as to how power burn looks for the rest of the summer. Heat is expected to penetrate into the East over the weekend giving us clues as to what the fundamental balance will look like.

Overall, we expect 6/9 week to have lower injections than 6/2 week. We will be revising our estimates to HFI Research subscribers first, and will be posting our finalized estimate next Tuesday.

Next week's EIA storage report shows a current forecast range of 80 Bcf/d to 91 Bcf/d with our estimate in the lower end. If EIA reports an injection of 83 Bcf, it would be compared to 63 Bcf last year and 87 Bcf for the five-year average.

For a detailed breakdown of daily fundamentals, HFI Research offers a daily natural gas fundamentals report. See here for more info.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.