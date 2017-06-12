Precious Metals Stall, But Could Have A Long Way To Go On The Upside

The four metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX divisions of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange are precious because they have long been not only industrial metals but they represent a store of value. Gold and silver are two of the oldest means of exchange in history. The Bible makes many references to the precious metals that are rare and lustrous. Platinum and palladium have many industrial applications, but they too have experienced periods where investor demand has influenced prices because of their rarity and applications because of their density and high resistance to heat.

Palladium traded to its all-time high back in 2001 at $1090 per ounce. Platinum reached its modern day peak in 2008 at $2,308.80. Gold reached its apex 2011 at $1920.70 per ounce. During the same year, silver rallied all the way up to $49.82 per ounce, just shy of its all-time nominal peak at $50.36 in early 1980.

Since those highs, all of the precious metals have experienced differing degrees of corrections the most recent coming in May of this year. However, there are lots of signs out there that precious metals could have a long way to go on the upside given recent price action as all appear to be building cause to move to the upside once again.

Big recovery since early May

All of the four precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX divisions of the CME corrected lower in May, but all reversed and are now back in bullish mode. Source: CQG

The price of August gold futures fell to a low of $1217.80 on May 9. On Tuesday, June 06 the yellow metal was trading at $1298.80 per ounce, just $1.50 under its high for the year and 6.7% higher in less than one month. Gold closed last Friday at the $1272.50 level. Source: CQG

Silver futures reached their most recent low at $16.06 on the same day as gold found a bottom and were trading at highs of $17.745 on June 6. While silver moved to around $1 lower than its 2017 highs, the precious metal had appreciated by 10.5% over the same period at the highs and closed last Friday at the $17.2350 level. Source: CQG

Platinum has been a laggard in the precious metals sector, but the price has moved from $894.50 on May 4 to highs of $969.50 level on June 6. Platinum was up 8.4% from its lows but remained more than $80 per ounce below its 2017 peak. Platinum pulled back to close the week last Friday at the $942 level. Source: CQG

Palladium has been the best performing precious metal for the last year and one-half. Palladium found a bottom at $747.70 on May 22 and traded to a high of $891.35 last Friday. Palladium was up 19.2% in less than three weeks, and it continues to outperform the other three precious metals. Technical resistance for palladium is at the September 2014 highs at $912 per ounce, and the all-time peak was at $1090 in 2001.

Economics support higher prices

Precious metals tend to rally during periods of fear and uncertainty. They also tend to do well when interest rates are low. While the U.S. Fed has increased the Fed Funds rate three times since rates were at zero and another hike could be coming in June, rates are at a historically low level and the gradual approach from the Fed to tightening tilts the monetary equation to an accommodative stance. The weak employment report on Friday, June 2 likely ignited the price of gold for a challenge of the 2017 highs as jobs data is critical for the central bank in its decision-making process. Short-term rates in Europe and Japan remain below the zero level, and negative interest rates make precious metals appealing stores of value and wealth. Moreover, the inverse relationship between the dollar and precious metals has provided lots of support to the sector. Source: CQG

The dollar has declined from the highest level since 2002 at 103.815 on the dollar index futures contract at the beginning of January to a new low of 96.475 on June 6. The 7% slide in the dollar has been bullish for precious metals. The dollar index in June settled at 97.239 last Friday and the marginal bounce in the U.S. currency was likely responsible for the pullback in the prices of precious metals at the end of last week. Moreover, the rise in the price of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin could also make a strong case for the attractiveness for precious metals. Source: http://www.coindesk.com/price/

Bitcoin came within $35 of the $3000 mark on June 6 and was trading at above the $2830 level last Friday. The rise of Bitcoin is a sign that fiat currencies that rely on backing from the full faith and credit of governments that print the money are on the decline. While economics favor continued demand for precious metals, the global political landscape remains uncertain and continues to stoke fear around the world.

Politics support higher precious metals prices

There are so many issues facing the world these days it is hard to keep track. Asia continues to be under threat of a nuclear-equipped North Korea. Rhetoric between the nation and the United States has been increasing with each new missile test and military exercise. Terrorism in Europe continues to threaten the basic fabric of society. After last year's attacks in France, Belgium, and Germany events in Manchester and London over recent days is a reminder that the world is at war with an enemy that is ubiquitous and hidden.

At the same time, the U.S. administration remains under fire with charges of Russian influence in the November election. The former FBI director testified before Congress last Thursday which created a three ring circus for the press. At the same time, scandal and inquiries have diverted the administration's ability to introduce legislation for tax reform, infrastructure rebuilding, immigration, and other initiatives. While the House of Representatives and the Senate both have Republican majorities, the President is an outsider to Washington, and his populist platform is meeting challenges from both political parties.

Most recently, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen, and several other countries have severed diplomatic ties with Qatar over the country's support for some terrorist organizations and close relationship with Iran. The United States has a military base in Qatar, and the action of their neighbors has increased the temperature in the most volatile region in the world. The current geopolitical landscape is supportive of more gains in the precious metals sector as it raises the potential for events that will cause a flight to quality assets.

Technical indicators support higher prices

The recent rebounds in all of the four precious metals have created a positive technical picture when it comes to trends and price momentum. Source: CQG

The monthly gold chart has shifted back to a bullish trend with the slow stochastic crossing to the upside in neutral territory. Source: CQG

While monthly momentum in silver continues to be lower, any challenge of the 2017 highs at $18.725 will shift the technical path of least resistance to the upside on the long-term chart. Source: CQG

Platinum could soon turn higher on the monthly pictorial as the price has been making higher lows since January 2016. Source: CQG

Finally, palladium remains in a long-term bullish trend validated by the recent move to a new price peak and the highest level since September 2014. While active month June palladium traded to highs of just over $890 last Friday the June futures contract on NYMEX traded to $900.35 per ounce.

Targets for the four traded precious metals futures markets

On the long term charts, it appears that the precious metals are all preparing to challenge some critical levels on the upside. In gold, the first line of technical resistance stands at just over the $1300 per ounce level. Above there, the 2016 highs at $1377.50 will stand as a line of defense. In silver, $18.725 was the 2017 high, but above there resistance will be at just above the $21 per ounce level. In platinum, $1000 has proved a tough level for the rare precious metal, but technical resistance is currently at $1050. 40, which was the late February 2017 high. Finally, palladium has been a beast and the next target for the bull market is at $912, the September 2014 highs.

Precious metals have moved to levels where we could be on the cusp of a huge rally and right now the global political and economic landscapes are supportive of much higher prices. If precious metals take out critical technical levels of resistance, they could have a long way to go on the upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.