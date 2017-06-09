The MnM Portfolio, May 2017 - 5 Months In, 5% Income Growth

Background

This month's article marks the 27th installment in my ongoing series outlining my efforts to achieve dividend growth success. The portfolio is nicknamed the MnM portfolio, which is a moniker for "Minne(sota) 'n Monthly."

Note: The portfolio continues to hold 37 stocks, which is closing in on my target portfolio size of ~40. I feel that the portfolio holds a sufficient number of stocks such that I can effectively follow them all. I will work towards achieving more equal weightings, as this will provide strong diversification with each stock representing approximately 2% - 3% of the portfolio total. I also receive 100 free trades each year from my brokerage, so I can trade in small quantities without worry about brokerage trading costs.

That being said, here's what happened in May.

May 2017

I won't spend much time with valuation as it's not the main objective of the portfolio, but the portfolio was pretty flat in May, posting another slight decline similar to April's. Year-to-date the portfolio return continues to trail the S&P 500's ~8.66% return, with the gap widening to about 5.5%. While this may be troubling to some, I am focused on the dividend income, which, as I will highlight later, continues to climb at a stellar pace.

I have captured the activity for May and for the year-to-date in the standard roll-forward summary below.

The portfolio collected $290.71 in dividends during the month, all of which was recurring on positions held. The portfolio was comprised of the following securities as of May 31, 2017:

The following sections go into greater detail of the events that have occurred since the end of April.

Sales

None

Additions

This month I again deployed the bulk of the dividends collected towards the new portfolio entrants Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), VF Corp (NYSE:VFC), and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND). My intention is to get Starbucks to be a full position, which should easily be reachable by the end of the year. The others I will continue to build, but likely not as rapidly.

Additionally, this month I added a share of Hormel (NYSE:HRL) on its recent pullback. If you are familiar with my writings, you will know that Hormel was my stock of the year for 2015, which I wrote about here. Since that time Hormel has retreated a bit, and while it's not the cheapest stock, trading at 20x earnings, I am still confident it will be a great long-term dividend growth holding because of their brands, management, and track record.

Source: F.A.S.T.graphs.com, June 9, 2017

As you will see on SA they missed their last two quarterly earnings by a mere $.01 each time, and I think that this pullback will be an excellent opportunity to accumulate shares.

Dividends Collected

As noted above, I collected $290.71 in dividends during the month, all of which was recurring. I have updated and included the forward-looking dividend summary as follows:

As I highlighted in the article's title, I am actively tracking the income growth in the portfolio, comparing Q4 2016 to Q4 2017's projected income. I'm happy to report that, when I remove the special dividend received from Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) in December 2016, income has already increased by more than 5% from dividend raises and reinvestment. What's encouraging is that I haven't even had to chase yield by reinvesting in the portfolio's REITs to get to this level.

I'm expecting some measure of slowdown in dividend raises during the second half of the year, but the good news is that I've got plenty of time to get the other five percent in. I'm confident that I will get to my mark.

Dividend Increases

May was a strong month for dividend increases. It was highlighted by double-digit raises from Unum (NYSE:UNM) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which were complemented by a decent bump from Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO). I was a bit bummed with how things have gone lately for Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), but the raise is appreciated nonetheless. I'm not too thrilled to see Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) entering their space; it leaves me wondering whether I need to dig deeper and potentially replace them at some point. STAG Industrial's (NYSE:STAG) slight raise is great to see as well, as it has only been six months since the last raise. I'm confident that they will continue to be a serial raiser.

As I highlight each month, I'm monitoring the 2017 income trendline, which is slowly skewing up. The goal is to get to the $300 mark by the end of the year.

The MnM 401K

The 401K keeps chugging along, and the amount for future rollover continues to grow. The only activity this month was contributions.

Closing Thoughts

May was a nice milestone month in terms of dividend growth. When I factor in the raises and reinvestments, income grew by nearly 1% this month alone and topped 5% for the first five months of the year. I'm encouraged by the pace.

When I look over the portfolio I'm largely happy with where things are at. It would seem that I started adding Starbucks to the portfolio at the right time, as the shares I have bought have collectively appreciated by over 13%. While it's great to see a rise in prices, I would like it to decline to, say $60 or less, so I can keep accumulating.

The portfolio definitely has some clear winners and losers lately and while I am sticking with my objective of not selling, I do have an eye on several holdings. I just listened to an awful quarter at Bemis (NYSE:BMS) and I nearly sold it on the spot. Also, as I noted above, Cardinal Health has me a little concerned. I've been meaning to write an article about investing "around and away" from Amazon, targeting businesses that complement Amazon or are in sectors that Amazon will not likely enter (such as Hormel, who primarily processes and sells meat) but I haven't had the chance to yet. Cardinal Health may now be right in Amazon's way, and this disruption has me a little concerned.

I also am paying extra attention to the retailers CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) and Target (NYSE:TGT). I would like to see these guys show some improvement in the coming quarters but at a high level I do think that both will survive the retail apocalypse that we are watching unfold. It seems we are seeing near daily bankruptcies, particularly within the mall space.

Looking ahead June is already looking to be a promising month courtesy a nice 20% dividend increase from UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH). I haven't determined where I will be reinvesting June's dividends quite yet, but Hormel and Starbucks continue to be targets, and should the REITs continue to fall I will be more inclined to add to them as well.

I hope you enjoyed the update and that your income has grown as well (or better) than mine has. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE STOCKS LISTED IN THE PORTFOLIO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.