Cloudera's Show-Me-First Thesis Remains Intact

Even as I acknowledge that recent ¨softness¨ might be a volatile one-off, I see no compelling risk-reward situation at these levels around $20.

Cloudera has been given a lot of positive critics, but I am not impressed with the slowing pace of growth.

Cloudera's (CLDR) first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company came as a disappointment. Topline sales growth was soft, as were billings, as the full year guidance confirms that growth is slowing down to percentages in the low thirties for the remainder of the year.

While financial considerations are not a big risk given the big cash position and low cash burn (on the back of stock-based compensation), Cloudera trades at reasonably fat sales multiples even if it has a bright future. To create appeal from these levels, the company needs to maintain the current pace of growth into next year as well and demonstrate on some operating leverage in the coming quarters.

Hyperconnected World, Hyperconnected Market?

Cloudera is a platform for data management, machine learning and advanced analytics. All these buzzwords are very hot in today's market, the reason why the market was receptive towards the IPO back in May, for the company which has been founded in 2008.

Cloudera offers a data management platform which is based on open-source software. The company has done well as it now counts many multinationals as its client in a world in which great data and interpretation of that data is a key competitive advantage. The integrated suite for data analytics and management is crucial for these companies, as the hybrid platform allows companies to run the software platform on standard and cheap hardware architecture, as well as in the cloud of course.

So while everything looks nice, Cloudera has seen bumps along the road. The company enjoyed an operational boost when it closed a partnership with Intel back in 2014, which bought a 20% stake in the business for roughly $750 million. While the company got financial backing and the verification of a reputable company, which accelerated growth, developments have been somewhat disappointing ever since. As has been the case for Intel in many instances in the past, the $750 million deal to buy a fifth of Cloudera did not turn out to be a great investment, as the semiconductor company bought into Cloudera at the equivalent of $31 per share.

Growth Is Coming Down

In May, Cloudera's IPO was priced at $15 per share, half the valuation at which Intel bought into the company three years ago. Shares quickly rose to the high-teens and low-twenties in the weeks thereafter, only to trade around $20 per share at the moment.

This pricing still looks relatively strong as growth is coming down. Revenues rose by 57% in the calendar year of 2016, coming in at $261 million. While that growth is spectacular, GAAP operating losses still totaled $187 million last year.

Revenue growth slowed down to 44% in the final quarter of 2016 as operating losses rose on the back of a donation given to the foundation of the company. Excluding that gift, operating losses were rather flattish compared to the year before, and came in around $40 million. Of course with SaaS related business, revenues do not tell the entire picture, as topline sales have to be read alongside the changes in deferred revenues to get a better clue about billings. Deferred revenue balances for the year of 2016 rose by an absolute amount of $59 million towards $217 million, as the growth in these balances and reported revenues suggests that billings came in at around $320 million last year.

For the first quarter, revenues were up 41% to $79.6 million as the decline in growth rates are leveling off a bit. This is in part the result of the strong growth of the subscription business which saw sales increase by 59%, and now accounts for 81% of all sales. The service sales component, saw sales come down slightly to $14.9 million.

One concern is actually that deferred revenue balances fell by $4 million over the three month period to $213 million, indicating that billings, are leveling off even quicker. This is despite the reporting of very impressive numbers for other non-GAAP metrics, such as a 142% dollar-based retention rate. The company blames the softer billings number on volatility regarding the number of new clients and size of those clients, after billings were strong in both the fourth quarter of the calendar year of 2016 and the first quarter of that year.

Slower topline momentum is more or less confirmed in the full year guidance as total revenues for the year are seen up 32 to 34% which translates into a full year revenue guidance of $345-$350 million. Given the Q1 results, revenue growth for the remainder of the year is seen at levels around the 30% mark.

The company posted a huge $222 million operating loss for the quarter which largely results from $191 million in stock-based-compensation, of which the vast majority is related to the IPO. Note that stock-based compensation ran at just $5 million in this same quarter last year. If we assume $8 million stock-based compensation as being normal, operating losses still approach $40 million, as there is still not a lot of operating leverage in the model. Perhaps even worse, losses are not really expected to narrow during the remainder of the year.

Cash Buffer And Hype Provides Some Support, No Buyer At These Levels

As the IPO only closed after the quarter, the reported balance sheet does not take into account the proceeds of the IPO yet. After factoring in these proceeds, Cloudera now operates with some $500 million in cash and equivalents.

The company guides for a diluted share count of 137 million shares by the end of Q2, which values the business at $2.75 billion at around $20 per share, as cash holdings amount to nearly $4 per share. This means that operating assets are valued at around $2.25 billion, equivalent to 6.5 times sales which are growing at around 30% per year.

The company will probably still trade on the back of revenue multiples and growth rates for the time being, as financial stress is no concern given the huge cash balances, as well as cash flows being supported by stock-based compensation.

Trading at 6.5 times forward sales the multiples look reasonable, but growth should not slow down much further in order for shares to trade at such a multiple. At the same time, investors probably would like to see some sales leverage into the remainder of the year as well. Given the pace at which revenues have slowed down in recent quarters, this remains a show-me-first story.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.