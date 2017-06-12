Natural Gas Heads Towards Support

The price of natural gas broke through technical support on the active month July futures contract on May 30 when it declined below the $3.209 level. Natural gas had not traded below that price on July NYMEX futures since March when the weather was still cold and injection season was just getting underway.

On June 1, July natural gas futures fell below the $3 level for the first time since February as the cold weather still gripped many regions across the United States. Natural gas futures hit their lows for 2017 in February when the active month futures contract hit a low of $2.522. The low for the year was still a lot higher than the March 2016 nadir as natural gas futures traded to the lowest price since the late 1990s at $1.611 per MMBtu. The price of the energy commodity then rallied to highs of just under $4 per MMBtu at the end of last year. The rally in natural gas attracted many new market participants to the futures market for the volatile energy commodity. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in NYMEX natural gas futures rose to a new all-time high over recent weeks. Buyers cited a new demand vertical for natural gas. Technology has allowed for liquefication and export from U.S. shores to regions of the world where demand and the lack of supplies have created the opportunity to sell at premium price levels. Sellers have cited lower production costs combined with massive reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States. The buyers were in control of the natural gas market until late May as the price remained above the $3.20 per MMBtu level. However, recent price action has shifted the reigns to the shorts who are now watching the price melt to the downside during the injection season of 2017.

A technical break down

On May 30, natural gas broke below the area of technical support on the daily chart after trading in a 30 cent range since late March at the end of the peak season of demand. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, natural gas fell below support on May 30 at $3.2090 the April 25 lows, and it has not looked back. The price continued lower to $2.9350 on June 5, but as the energy commodity has declined into oversold territory on the daily chart, it has been trading in a new range from recent lows to just under $3.10 over recent days. On Thursday, June 08 the EIA reported that inventories rose by an amount that was more than the market had expected but the price remained in the trading range.

On course for the third straight record year in inventories

The Energy Information Administration told markets that natural gas in storage rose by 106 billion cubic feet for the week ending on June 2. Market expectations were for an injection of 95-100 bcf. Total stockpiles stood at 2.631 trillion cubic feet as of the last report which is 11.2% below last year's level at this time of the year but still 9.9% above the five-year average. There are now twenty-three weeks to go before next winter's withdrawal season in the natural gas market. In 2015, U.S. inventories rose above the four tcf level for the first time in history. In 2016, stockpiles posted a marginal new high at 4.047 tcf. Given the current level of stocks, an average injection of 62 bcf between now and the middle of November will cause inventories to rise to a new record high and above the four tcf level for the third straight year. With massive reserves of the energy commodity in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States, and advances in extraction technology another record is likely this year. Moreover, the higher price when compared to last year and new demand vertical when it comes to LNG is encouraging the production of natural gas.

Support at just under $2.90 and then at $2.522

Over the coming weeks, the market will be watching inventory injections and the average needed to create a new record this year has been dropping over recent weeks. Source: CQG

On the daily chart, technical support for the July natural gas futures contract is at $2.888, the lows from February 28. Source: CQG

Critical support on the weekly chart is at the late February lows of $2.522 per MMBtu on the continuous contract. Source: CQG

The daily chart illustrates that open interest or the total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX natural gas futures contracts has declined from an all-time high of 1,573,795 contracts on May 12 to 1,486,607 as of June 7. The decrease in the technical metric is likely because of longs exiting positions as the price fell below support. Falling open interest and price does not provide technical validation for the emergence of a bearish trend, and the decline in momentum into oversold territory has caused the price to stall around the $3 per MMBtu level even at a time when crude oil has been moving to the downside. Meanwhile, the roll or price differential between the active and next month in the NYMEX futures market has moved from favoring the shorts towards more of an advantage for the longs with the price decline.

The July-August roll is a departure from previous months

Over recent months, the cost of rolling a natural gas futures position from the active month to the next contract has cost the longs between 8 and 10 cents per MMBtu. While the longs had to pay to play, the shorts received a bonus as they were able to buy back their nearby positions and sell the next active month for a credit of 8-10 cents per month. However, the price move to the upside which reached a peak at just over $3.50 per MMBtu on May 12 made up for the rolling costs incurred by those with long positions. With the price lower over recent sessions, the spread between July and August futures has moved to the lowest level in months when it comes to rolling from the active month to the next contract. Source: CQG

As the chart of the price of August 2017 natural gas futures minus the July contract shows, the differential now stands at around 3.2 cents per MMBtu. The current level is less than half the value of the spread over the past four months. This month, as longs and short roll from July to August in the coming weeks, the shorts will receive less of a credit, and the longs will pay less for the privilege of rolling their bullish positions. However, the recent price action has put the shorts in control.

The shorts take control with open interest still near a record level

Natural gas closed last Friday at the $3.00 per MMBtu level after trading down to $2.935 on the July contract last week. The path of least resistance is now lower since the energy commodity broke through technical support on May 30. However, the energy commodity has three things going for it right now. Downside price momentum has declined into oversold territory, open interest has declined as the price fell, and we are coming into the volatile hurricane season in the Gulf of Mexico which could impact infrastructure and shipping for natural gas and LNG over the coming weeks and months.

On the bearish side of the coin, the trend has shifted to the downside and inventories are rising at a rate that is likely to result in a new record high as we head into the withdrawal season next winter.

The next technical test for the energy commodity comes at the $2.888 level and if that gives way, $2.522 will stand as a line in the sand for the natural gas market. Natural gas is heading toward some significant support levels, and the shorts are now in control of the volatile market. Meanwhile, this volatile futures market is likely to be a bucking bronco in the weeks and months ahead.

