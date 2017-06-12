Palladium: A Market On Fire That Could Ignite Its Precious Cousin

Palladium is the most commonly occurring platinum group metal. However, given its performance since the beginning of 2016, there is nothing uncommon about the metal. In 2001, palladium traded to its all-time high at $1090 per ounce. Over the years, the performance of palladium loosely correlated with other precious metals. While precious metals tend to rise and fall on a sector basis when the metal reached its peak in 2001, the price of gold was under $300 per ounce, and platinum was trading at a high of $639 per ounce.

Conversely, when platinum hit its all-time high at $2308.80 in early 2008, palladium was trading at under $600, and when gold traded at its pinnacle which was just over $1920 per ounce in 2011, the price of palladium was $850 per ounce, lower than it was on the highs last week.

Since industrial raw material prices turned the corner, its palladium that has been leading the charge in the precious metals sector.

The most precious metal in 2016 and Q1 2017

The precious metals sector had a great year in 2016. Platinum was the worst performer, but it appreciated by 1.58%. Gold posted an 8.66% gain, and silver rallied by 15.63%. The big winner was the least liquid precious metal that trades on the U.S. futures exchange palladium which moved 21% higher on the year.

In the volatile world of commodities, the best performing commodity during one period tends to correct and become one of, if not the worst performer the next period. However, during the first three months of 2017, palladium was not only the best performing precious metal moving another 17.46% higher over the first quarter it was the best performing commodity of all that trade on U.S. futures exchanges. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of NYMEX palladium futures highlights, the price has been steadily making higher lows and higher highs since January 2016. While liquidity in the palladium futures market is limited when compared to the other three precious metals, in late 2015 open interest in the palladium futures market stood below 24,000 contracts. Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market, and this metric has followed the path of the precious metal since the beginning of the rally. Open interest stood at 35,483 contracts on June 8, 2017. The all-time high in the metric was almost 46,000 back in 2014 when palladium it hits most recent high. The rise in open interest alongside price provides technical validation for the bullish trend in the metal.

The next level of technical resistance is at the September 2014 highs

The quarterly chart illustrates just how far palladium has come since the January 2016 lows. Source: CQG

While palladium has been making higher lows and higher highs since the beginning of last year, it has been making higher lows since way back in 1992 when the price was $74.50 per ounce. Today, the price is more than ten times that level. This past week, the price of palladium rose to a new high of $900.35 on the June contract and $891.35 on the September NYMEX futures contract as it rose above technical resistance at the $832.20, the January 2015 highs. The next target on the upside is $912, the September 2014 peak. Each pullback in palladium has been a raging buying opportunity now for seventeen months.

All-time highs are within reach

In 2001, palladium rose to its record high of $1090 per ounce as a shortage of the metal caused the price to soar. Given the price action over less than two years, palladium does not seem to be running out of steam, and all-time highs are within reach. The palladium market has been in a deficit for the past six years which has contributed to the upward trajectory for the price of the metal.

I learned a lot about the international palladium market back in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and at that time there was a big concealed stockpile in the world that weighed on the price of the metal.

Russia is the world's leading producer, and automobile producers are the consumers

In 1990, I was the head trader for a major global precious metals trading business. At Philipp Brothers and Salomon Brothers, we developed a close relationship with the world's leading producer of palladium, Russia. At that time, the government agency in the USSR which was quickly evolving was Almazjuvilirexport or Almaz. Almaz was responsible for selling palladium to the world market. The Russians are the world's leading producer of the precious metal. In fact, the lion's share of worldwide production comes from only two countries, Russia and South Africa. When it comes to palladium, the two nations produce over 70% of annual supplies.

Back in the late 1980s, we set up a joint venture with Almaz to sell the majority of platinum group metals to automobile manufacturers and other consumers of the precious metals in the United States. Palladium is ideally suited as a metal in automotive catalytic converters because of its density and high resistance to heat. Palladium and platinum are metals that clean poisons from the air by reducing emissions. The relationship with Almaz commenced in the late 1980s and lasted to the mid-1990s. During that period, the price of palladium languished at under $100 per ounce as the former Soviet Union liquidated massive stockpiles of the metal adding to annual supplies. However, when the Russians finally liquidated their inventories a deficit developed in the market, and the price took off to the upside at the beginning of the new millennium. The Russians got the world hooked on palladium because of its uses as an industrial metal and catalyst, and when the supplies dried up, the addiction continued. Palladium has been making higher lows since the times of the Russian stockpile liquidation.

Palladium has many of the same properties as platinum when it comes to industrial applications. Platinum has a higher melting point and is denser than palladium, but it also has a long history of being a lot more expense making palladium the metal of choice for industry.

Will palladium eventually ignite platinum?

From 2002 through 2016, platinum traded at a minimum of a $200 per ounce premium to palladium. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, from 2007 through 2012, platinum spent most of the time trading at a $1000 premium over the price of palladium. However, in 2017 the premium has shrunk to the lowest level since way back in 2001. On June 9, 2017, platinum was trading at a $40 premium to June palladium futures as the price of platinum has been under pressure and palladium continues to surge higher.

Automobile and other industrial demand around the world have driven the price of palladium higher, and it is possible that we will see a challenge of the September 2014 highs and maybe even the all-time peak from 2001 in the coming months. However, the lower the premium on platinum falls, the more likely that some consumers will turn to platinum which has a long history of premium value to its metallic cousin.

Palladium continues to be the shiniest bull in the precious metals sector these days while platinum is the dullest dog. However, the trend could lead industry to a point that ignites platinum which has been hibernating since 2014. Platinum's premium over palladium has been falling steadily since 2008, for almost a decade, when the price of platinum was $1600 per ounce higher than palladium. The total value of both metals together is only $200 higher than that premium these days. The price action and trend in palladium could be just what platinum needs to shake off its reputation as a laggard and begin to shine in the precious metals sector once again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.