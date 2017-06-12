Oil Products Will Lead Once Again

When we fill our automobile with fuel, the most ubiquitous energy product is gasoline. Heating our homes requires heating oil or other fuels like natural gas or electricity. Planes transport travelers by air that consume jet fuel to accomplish journeys. The goods we buy at market come to their destination via trucks and other conveyances that are often powered by diesel fuel. The list of how oil products impact our daily lives is long.

All of these fuels are products of crude oil or petroleum. We do not consume the raw commodity; rather it is the refined products that are always present in the course of our daily lives. Oil products are the closest many of us come to crude oil, but it is the price of crude oil that determines the ultimate prices for the commodities that power our existence. When it comes to supply and demand fundamentals, an improving economy tends to increase energy demand. That demand often shows up in product prices and filters its way back to the input that refineries process for our consumption. Therefore, price action in oil products turns out to be one of the most important indicators for the path of least resistance for the price of crude oil.

Oil products led to the last price recovery

The rally in crude oil that took prices from lows of $43.76 per barrel on the active month NYMEX contract on May 5 to highs of $52 on May 25 was signaled by action in both gasoline and heating oil crack spreads. The gasoline crack fell to lows of $14.98 on May 1 and rallied to highs of over $19 per barrel on June 1. The heating oil crack reached a bottom of $13.44 on May 1 and moved to highs of $16.84 on May 25. Crude oil took off to the upside after it reversed from lows on May 5 and peaked on the 25 of the month as cracks remained on the highs. Oil products led the crude price higher, but they turned south on the same day that heating oil spreads did the same. Oil products then proceeded to go the other way and crude followed.

Crack spreads headed south

Gasoline and heating oil have been underperforming crude oil since May 25. Heating oil processing spreads were the first cracks to crack, and gasoline spreads followed. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the July heating oil crack spread highlights, the refining spread reached its most recent peak at $16.84 per barrel on May 25 and fell to lows of $13.15 on June 7 the day July oil futures fell more than 5% on the session. Heating oil cracks were trading at $14.40 per barrel on June 9, and we will have to wait and see if the June 7 lows will stand as a bottom. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the July gasoline crack spread illustrates, the refining spread waited until June 1 to reach its peak, perhaps because the beginning of June marks the start of the driving season in the United States. The driving season is the time of the year where gasoline demand is at its peak. The July gasoline crack has declined to lows of $16.10 on June 6 and has recovered to the $17.33 level as of June 9. As with the heating oil processing spread, time will tell if the June 6 low will stand as a bottom. Meanwhile, the spike lower on June 5 and 6 led to the carnage in the crude oil market on June 7. Source: CQG

As the chart of July crude oil futures shows, the price of the energy commodity fell from over $48 per barrel on June 7 to lows of $45.65. On June 8, crude oil put in another lower low at $45.25 per barrel before recovering to settle at the end of last week at $45.83 on the nearby futures contract.

Products are telling us that the bottom is not yet in for crude oil

The trends in gasoline and heating oil crack spreads are lower since over the past week or two. The lows on June 7 now stand as support and prices are a lot closer to those lows than to recent highs. At this time, products are telling us that it is possible the bottom in not yet in for crude oil futures. Technical support for the energy commodity currently stands at $44.13, the May 5 lows in July oil futures and $43.76 per barrel, the continuous contract lows from the same date.

It is possible that the lows are in for crack spreads and they will move to the upside providing support for the price of oil in the sessions ahead. However, recent inventory reports could mean we are heading for a test of critical support levels in crude oil over the coming days and weeks.

The driving season is underway, but inventories are high

The driving season tends to be a period of strength for the price of gasoline which often translates to support for crude oil. Last year in 2016, the gasoline crack spread traded in a range from lows of $10 to highs of around $19 per barrel during the heart of driving season from June through the end of August. In 2015, the range during this period was from $12 to over $33 per barrel. The gasoline crack spread at just over the $17 per barrel level is above the average level this year but below the mean in 2015. Last year, NYMEX crude oil was trading at the $50 per barrel level at the beginning of June while in 2015 the price was around $60 per barrel. The lower oil price at this time should be supportive for demand, but inventories have been rising.

This week while the American Petroleum Institute reported that crude oil inventories declined by 4.62 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said they increased by 3.29 million. However, both reported an increase in oil product stockpiles. The API said gasoline stocks rose by 4.08 million barrels and distillates were up by 1.75 million while the EIA reported increases of 3.3 million and 3.4 million barrels respectively. The price of oil turned south and picked up speed on June 7 in the aftermath of the EIA data release as higher stocks weighed on the price of the energy commodity and products.

Watch for a turn in gasoline and heating oil

There tends to be a significant correlation between the prices of crack spreads and the crude oil when it comes to inflection points in trends. We have seen changes in the path of least resistance in crack spreads lead to trend reversals in crude oil on several occasions in 2017 as well as in year's past.

Keep an eye on crack spreads that trade on the New York Mercantile Exchange division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. You can find the data on gasoline crack spreads here. The prices for heating oil crack spreads are available here. Oil product prices have led the price path of crude oil in the past, and the chances are that they will lead in the future.

