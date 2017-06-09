Meet The New (And Improved?) Hybrid-Oriented Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Two months ago I penned an article about the outsized growth potential of the hybrid IT market, pegging Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) and International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) as the most-overlooked beneficiaries of the burgeoning opportunity.

IBM was and still is plagued by too many problems to make it a compelling investment. Namely, its legacy businesses are losing ground faster than their next-generation lines are gaining it, and it's still unclear to most companies other than IBM what Watson is supposed to be and do.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, on the other hand, had a real shot at not just doing well with hybrid infrastructure, but thriving in it.

After a closer look at the presentations and comments made by CEO Meg Whitman and the company's other technology chiefs at this week's HPE Discover 2017 conference in Las Vegas, I'm even more convince HPE is going to emerge as the leader of this paradigm shift.

Hybrid What?

Truth be told, it's a phrase that's not been perfectly defined, possibly bydesign. Broadly speaking though, hybrid IT is a cloud computing platform partially managed offsite, and partially managed in-house. Where speed is more important than collecting a lot of data and crunching big numbers, a company might want to manage such apps on the servers in the same building. If an application is data-intensive or needs to be available all over the world, a widespread public-cloud deployment makes more sense. A hybrid solution gives a company the option of utilizing both at the same time, finding the best of both worlds.

Whitman's got a realistic view of how may and may not be interested in an HPE-provided solution too. She explained at the conference:

The notion of hybrid IT is very, very relevant for small-to-medium business. Often, they don't have technology talent or the IT department inside that a big company... How do they shrink time to value for mobile apps or whatever their newest thing is? And frankly, I think hybrid IT is highly relevant to them.

While it tacitly suggests Hewlett Packard Enterprise knows it's not going to be a hybrid IT cornerstone for large organizations that can do for themselves what HPE could do for them, there's something compelling about a company that understands where it fits in.

In that light, the recently-announced partnership ClearCenter makes a lot of sense.

ClearCenter is an open source platform provider of ClearOS. Running on HPE servers, the two parties will custom build solutions for small businesses that are affordable but also simple. As described at this week's event, the ClearCenter offer allows customers to pick and choose how much they want to utilize the cloud and how much they want to keep within their own network.

Whitman wasn't just making a sales pitch to small businesses either. At the same event, Jim Jackson, senior vice president of enterprise group, explained of the company's newest marketing message: "We are a much simpler company today, so our strategy is very clean. It's to make hybrid IT simple, it's to power the Intelligent Edge and it's to bring the services to help our customers along that journey."

The "edge" he's talking about is another arena that's avoided a hard-and-fast definition, but hasn't eluded description.

Along the same lines as the purpose of hybrid infrastructure - melding the public cloud and the local cloud - edge computing optimizes when and where computations of data are made. If it's more cost efficient or time efficient to handle and process data at a computer, sensor or device than it is to send that data to a central cloud (only to have the cloud send computed data right back to that device), Hewlett Packard Enterprise wants to be able to deliver that efficiency.

And it is. HPE will soon be launching its Edgeline Services Platform, or ESP, that helps figure out the optimal place to process collected data.

It's not a description that does the technology justice though. HPE's general manager for servers, converged edge and IoT systems Tom Bradicich more deeply discussed at the event:

When we get to the edge, out of the data center, we see a whole new world that's quite popular and very large but it's not IT. The reason we bring them together is because customers want us to. There are different edges but the most popular edge is IoT because that's achieved celebrity status.

Immediate applications for this kind of computing and processing power are smart buildings and even smart cities.

Down the road (though not too far down the road) Hewlett Packard Enterprise will unveil what it's calling New Stack.

New Stack will essentially facilitate the management of cloud-based and on-site storage and computing solutions, tapping into - though also improving - the organization's Cloud Cruiser and OneView platforms. The technology will further eliminate the seams and speedbumps of existing solutions, but in so doing will also blur the line between the company's hardware and the software that powers it. (That's a good thing.)

While it wouldn't be accurate to say the further hybridization of local and cloud computing is the only thing HPE is doing, it wouldn't be off-base to say it's the priority that could make or break the company.

Looking Ahead

As exciting as the new direction for HPE is, to be clear, the organization hasn't exactly been en fuego with its new enterprise ambitions. Revenue driven by enterprise customers fell 7% last quarter on an adjusted basis, and has been trending lower for a while now. All four segments within the division (servers, storage, networking and technology services) were also down on a year-over-year basis in its second fiscal quarter of the year.



Source: HPE's Q2 Investor Presentation

It's a work in progress though, and to the same degree HPE hasn't developed a final version of the menu, the hybrid IT market doesn't quite know what it wants either.

But, its building all the same.

In April, IT-market researcher Gartner posted its growth outlook for hybrid infrastructure services, calling the shift "massive." Cloud computing services are expected to grow from last year's $23.3 billion to $68.4 billion. Co-location and hosting spending should swell from last year's $53.9 billion to $74.5 billion by 2020. As Gartner's research director DD Mishra put it:

As the demand for agility and flexibility grows, organizations will shift toward more industrialized, less-tailored options. Organizations that adopt hybrid infrastructure will optimize costs and increase efficiency. However, it increases the complexity of selecting the right toolset to deliver end-to-end services in a multisourced environment.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is providing that tool set. And while it's not the only outfit doing so, it's arguably the one doing it best.

No doubt stepping into HPE here and now is a test of faith. Even for those investors with enough guts to do so - and for the record I'm not yet one of them - it would be a long-term pick you can't afford to take your eyes off for very long.

On the flipside, waiting for the sure thing means you've missed the best entry point, as others will most assuredly connect the dots and wade in before Hewlett Packard Enterprise proves there's a market worth addressing here.

If nothing else, note the company's new priority and add HPE to your watchlist. This is a theme that's sure to resurface.