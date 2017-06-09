Coupa: This Company Will Never Make You Big Money

Software as a Service (SaaS) companies tend to put a flashy interface over something that is already working. However, some can fit nicely within the business process models and provide added value. It takes a lot of mental gyrations to get to a point where Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP) becomes one of these types of critical applications. Indeed, the sell-off after what seemingly was a good quarter is the market's reaction to an enterprise value that has gone too far, too fast.

Undeniable Truth Number One: Coupa Software does not make a profit. I'm working from the Morgan Stanley Dean Witter (MSDW) research report titled Coupa Train Steaming Ahead dated June 6, 2017. There does not lie a quarter where the firm earns a profit, but that doesn't matter when valuing growth stocks. Free cash flow is a preferred metric because it smoothes out the esoteric accounting adjustments such as stock based compensation and deferred revenue. Even so, let's recognize that there is a difference and that eventually it will matter.

Undeniable Truth Number Two: The Coupa figures don't lie, but liars figure. In the same research report mentioned above, please note the analysts are fully compensated by Coupa Management in investment banking and advisory services. Again, nothing new here, but their clever and adept modeling to justify the stock price in this case is simply breathtaking. First and foremost, their storyline for Coupa stretches out 15 years instead of the customary 10. What does this mean? Everyone knows that risk is measured in by the 10-year treasuries. So, for some reason, probably to build more earnings into their model, they had to stretch the timeline out further than standard practices.

Undeniable Truth Number Three: The discount rate used to value Coupa is highly subjective, and garbage in equals garbage out. The bear case is the only one that should be trusted. Here is all you really need to know about timing the entry point as per the same research report:

I've studied Compound Annual Growth Rates ((CAGR)) for a long time, and in my opinion across most large firms the rule of thumb is to use a rate somewhere between 15%-18%. From Investopedia," Future cash flows are discounted at the discount rate, and the higher the discount rate, the lower the present value of the future cash flows. Determining the appropriate discount rate is the key to properly valuing future cash flows, whether they be earnings or obligations."

Undeniable Truth Number Three: You don't know what you don't need, but Coupa does. From what I can tell, Coupa provides a user-interface shell over procurement business systems that are currently working in most, if not all, businesses. The value proposition that Coupa offers is that the algorithms inside this software can save the firm money by optimizing these purchasing decisions. How does Coupa do this? Algorithms, or at least that is what we are to believe. Not necessarily, because behind the software is a set of rules unique to each firm that drives those algorithms, and some administrator is entering the parameters of those rules, most likely a Coupa employee from the professional services department, for a firm to implement Coupa's SaaS solution and reap the benefits. Also, some initial investment is made up front. A cost center like purchasing is not inherently keen on spending money when that is how they are measured in terms of performance bonus. Furthermore, I can't think of any purchasing manager who would be open to becoming outsourced, which makes Coupa achieving 6.9% market share in the lucrative $29B spend optimization market a far cry. See below:

Undeniable Truth Number Four: The Mayor of Realsiville is now calling Coupa out on the floor. I am a huge fan of Peter Lynch and his book One Up on Wall Street. I'm going to draw on his best advice for stock picking - hunting for "ten-baggers." According to my model, given MSDW figures, this company is worth about $6.3B in 15 years.

Free Cash Flow, CY32e $504,000,000 Share Count, CY 32e 111,000,000 FCF/sh 4.54 PE Ratio of IBM as of 6/8/17 12.51 Estimated Stock Price of COUP in 2032 56.80 Enterprise Value in 2032 $6,305,040,000

Here's what Lynch looks for when he invests.

Current Enterprise Value as of 6/8/17 $1,650,000,000 Times "ten bagger" multiple 10 "Ten Bagger" Value $16,500,000,000

I used FCF instead of earnings because I'm an analyst too, and I can make stuff up just like the big guys. Further, a tech company plows any capital projects through R&D anyway via the salaries of engineers, which is the main cost of running one of these businesses. Plus the tech company doesn't pay dividends, so FCF is a close approximation to earnings, also the MSDW analysts do not share that information. The main point is that Morgan Stanley is selling you a four bagger, and you should be hunting for "ten baggers."

If all these reasons to not buy Coupa are not enough, please check out this article from the Wall Street journal on June 8, 2017, IBM just struck a ten year, $1.79B cloud deal with Lloyd's bank. Morgan Stanley has them at overweight.