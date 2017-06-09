DryShips: Keep Calm And Sell On

Each week, I continue to update investors on the saga in DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS). As the shipping company continues to heavily dilute investors, shares basically hit a new 52-week low every week. Until the company stops selling shares, the stock will continue to fall, and another reverse split seems just weeks away.

Before we get into this week's update, I just wanted to remind investors of what we've seen over the past month, seen in the list of noted transactions below from DryShips' list of SEC filings. Remember, DryShips had earnings during the second week of May, and there was a market holiday for Memorial Day. Those two events impacted the share sales a bit.

May 2: 262,487 shares at $7.26.

May 19: 2,435,255 shares at $4.11.

May 26: 1,616,737 shares at $2.96.

June 2: 2,021,157 shares at $2.37.

This week, DryShips shares quickly lost the $2.00 level, regaining it at times during the week. In the end, shares closed Friday at $1.98, down from $2.30 last week, another sizable loss. Volume this week was more than double that of last week, an extra 16 million shares. While that's partially due to the holiday, the higher volume should have meant an increase in the number of shares sold. Did it? Let's take a look at the latest update from DryShips through its 6-K filing:

As mutually agreed to by the Company and the Investor, the Company sold 4,766,831 Shares to the Investor, pursuant to a Fixed Request Notice with a Fixed Amount Requested of $9.0 million, following a Pricing Period from June 5, 2017 to June 9, 2017, for a Fixed Request Amount of approximately $8.7 million at a price per share of approximately $1.82 mutually agreed to by the parties, resulting in estimated net proceeds of approximately $8.6 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses. Between the date of the Purchase Agreement, April 3, 2017, and June 9, 2017, the Company has sold an aggregate 14,996,874 Shares to the Investor at an average price of approximately $6.49 per share. The aggregate gross purchase price for these Shares was approximately $97.4 million. The Company's estimated aggregate net proceeds from the sale of these Shares is approximately $96.4 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses. Following the settlement for all of such Shares sold as of the date hereof, the Company will have a total of 20,566,235 shares of common stock outstanding. As of the date hereof, up to $129.0 million of the Shares is remaining that the Company may sell pursuant to the Purchase Agreement.

This was the biggest selling week in quite a while, thanks to higher trading volumes. On the positive side, more share sales get us to the end of the current Kalani deal quicker. However, the price paid was another 55 cents below last week's price, which lowers the forecasted model price I talked about last week. The chart below shows the rise in the outstanding share count over the last month.

With another week in the books, DryShips is just about to the halfway point of the current Kalani deal. Unfortunately, the outstanding share count has more than doubled already from the latest reverse split, and shares have fallen below $2.00. I said last week that we could see another reverse split before the end of July (or even earlier), but perhaps we'll see one this month.

If the current trend continues, the outstanding share count could soar to over 217 million without a reverse split, nearly 10 times where it stands at the moment. With the status quo remaining, investors that can get their hands on shares should continue to short, because DryShips is just going lower and lower. Keep calm and sell on!

