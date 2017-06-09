Sino Agro Food's (SIAF) CEO Solomon Lee on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCQX:SIAF) Q1 2017 Results Conference Call June 9, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Welcome to Sino Agro Food's Q1 2017 International Results Conference Call. During this call, the CEO, Solomon Lee, and CFO, Dan Ritchey will provide an overview of results from operations and highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2017. Then, we will take some pre-submitted questions.

All forward-looking disclaimers included in the Company's first quarter 2017 results and press release, dated May 15, 2017, which is available on the Company website www.sinoagrofood.com, are in effect and incorporated throughout the duration of this call as an extension of the material discussed and provided in the press release, and in the 2017 10-Q filing available via the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR system.

I would now like to introduce Mr. Solomon Lee. Solomon, please go ahead.

Solomon Lee

Thank you. Slide X please. Good day ladies and gentlemen and thank you for joining us for the first quarter 2017 result conference call. With me today is Mr. Dan Ritchey who will go through the financial results later in the call after I have given the overview of our region operational performance, our business line and provide a general business outlook for the remainder of the year.

We entered 2017 with strong momentum with revenue from continued operations of 27% year-over-year, driven primarily by strategic improvement of seafood and beef trading businesses. This straightening the business was also reflected in improved earnings from continuing operations which is was 0.36 per diluted share in the first quarter, compared to 0.25 per diluted quarter in Q1 2016.

We continue to make progress across all our business line as we seek to do Sino into a leading solution destination investment company with associated investments that supplies premium 14 foods to the middleclass in China. We have provided update information on the COSO exercise to improve the Tri-Way agriculture and the SJAP cattle segments under the by 8-K and the PI news release on May 17, 2017, only some three weeks ago.

Today, we're posting a slide desk outlined the COSO strategy on our website in the presentation sectors of investment relations, since then although substantial work has been done in association with our IPO raise consultants, bankers and corporate service agencies. Any premature conviction could be deemed forward look.

During the first quarter of 2017, we realized the successful completion of the COSO of agriculture operations into Tri-Way Industry Limited, a Hong Kong domiciled corporation. This was a significant achievement for us. Going forward, the agriculture business is now reported as this continued operation in our financial results. To recap what this mean in practice, the carve out entity Tri-Way now whole Sino Agro Food previously held AquaFarm 1 and has acquired AquaFarm 4, 2, 4 and 5, as well as right to technology license from Capital Award a wholly owned substitute Sino Agro Food.

Quarterly income from Sino's weekly entered in Tri-Way is reported under the new line act on the income statement, share of income from unconsolidated equity investing. In future Tri-Way will provide a periodical update on the progress and development .Sino Agro Food is a major stakeholder in Tri-Way. We will also continue to report on Tri-Way's milestone, markets related to both production and strategy progress on our quarterly result codes. This update will include breakdowns of production volume and a prospect of each AquaFarm production as includes production and growth mark sheets.

Capital Award remains a wholly-owned subsidiary after carve out transaction over a no longer derived revenue from sales approved at Tri-Way. It will be the turnkey provider of development services for Tri-Way China although not necessarily much to Tri-Way or china. Sales also dry revenue in the future from license fee for its A-power Recirculating aquaculture system technology.

Now, I'll update you on SJAP business where we make considerable progress in the first quarter and report a several exciting developments. As many of you know, SJAP is increasing the sales of live cattle and fertilizer, the sales of live cattle than meat processing at the troughs. We continue to see increase the pricing completion, put pressure on SJAPs margin in the first quarter, underscoring our ongoing strategy to implement Sino in initiatives design to expand our customer base and improve profitability.

Of note this quarter, we continue to make progress upgrading our cattle to premium beef. Example, we are increasing the volume stock from 300 heads to 500 heads, and toward adding to our range of value added portal including canning products, which is also expect to drive margin growth. This operational enhancement will part of our F1 to prepare SJAP for the comp out stream of charity. Going to COSO of the module for aquaculture, this strategy includes rising capital and stealing off the [indiscernible] onto stock exchange. We remain committed to building shareholder value and have revised our initial strategy to target a listing of SJAP operation on NEEQ, Third Board.

Instead, we're very pleased to report that as a result of new understanding with the Xining government. SIAF intends to list on the main board in either Shanghai or Shenzhen. We believe at listing on main board will provide significant demand liquidity and volume for SJAP than a Third Board listing. If listed, the Company shares will be designated as domestically listed foreign investment shares, enabling foreign investors to trade shares globally.

Before I highlight our objective for remainder of the year, I would briefly touch on our seafood and meat trading business. Although, this is a relatively small part of our business, it's extremely positive goal of 261% year-over-year to 23.1 million as a result of our initiative to scale the business towards capacity and expand the number of countries from which we sell seafood. In this regard, China is offering the import market for beef to the U.S. We understand that in preparation permits [indiscernible] U.S. is very much compatible in quality and competitively priced compared to our imports.

Clearly, these imports will impact the beef trade in China particularly affecting some of the existing country exporting to China. The added supply will also affect our local cattle industry, creating further complete the business in the China domestic beef markets. For this reason, the Company is now approaching and try to obtain supplies from some of set apertures in preparation for the strong competition ahead. The Company has been developing higher end beef market for some time. The intakes of quality beef imported from the U.S. present both challenges and opportunities for us.

Before I turn the call to Dan Ritchey to go into more detail about our financial results, I will set our objectives for the remainder of the year. Our primary objectives of 2017 are to increase returns from our aquaculture investment at a large scale, likewise for other business segments as the right opportunities of surface. Although, the COSO strategy is an inherently long and complex process, we are proud of our accomplishments to date in the aquaculture business, and are encouraged by current timeline for progress as outlined in the carve-out section above.

Discussions with our advisors and investment banker support this milestone path, and have reinforced our firm belief that the sum of our business parts is worth considerably more than the market's value of the whole. I am very confident that the strategy we succeed in a lot of substantial value for our shareholders, as steps along the way are designed to evidence. By encouragement to date, your management team remains committed to full scaling the COSO strategy at both agriculture and the SGAP business. This was a firm start to the year and we continue to execute again a strategy plan during the evolving time in the Company’s evolution.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Dan Ritchey, Chief Financial Officer. Dan, please.

Dan Ritchey

Thank you, Solomon. I’ll recap the quarter's financial results, highlight some points of interest and then make a couple of summary remarks.

If I could have slide 7 please, first quarter revenue from continuing operations increased by 27% year-over-year to $70.6 million from $55.8 million. Gross profit decreased by 4% to $14.4 million. Net income attributable to Sino Agro Food increased with 1% to $8.7 million.

Slide 8 please. This slide breaks down revenue by business segment. Revenue from the sale of goods increased by 14.8 million or 35% to 57.4 million from 42.6 million, while revenue from project development of 13.2 million remained steady when compared to Q1 of 2016. The 35% increase from the sale of goods was mainly due to a significant increase in sales volume in the seafood and meat trading segment, which was beginning skilled operations in Q1 of 2016.

Slide 9 please. Gross profit from continuing operations declined 12% to $10 million. The decline was due to a 50% decline as SJAP offset by gross profit increases in cattle farming, plantation, project development and seafood and meat trading.

Slide 10 please. This is really the beef operations. Revenue declined 17% to $21.8 million in Q1 of ’17 from 26.3 in Q1 of 2016. SJAP has three revenue drivers, namely sale of livestock feed and fertilizer, sale of live cattle and value added processing at the arbitrary of SJAP wholly owned subsidiary QZH. All three components to affected to various degrees during the quarter by unstable marketing conditions with the biggest factors being margin pressure on import of beef due to increased competition for more exports entering the China market.

These external factors are volatile with pricing and demand fluctuating quarter-to-quarter. Into these headwinds in Q1 of ’17 SJAP did manage a positive blended gross profit margin of 19%. As Solomon described, the Company had initiated internal plans primarily upgrading its line of cattle directed towards the high-end market and adding to its range of value added products including canned beef products and has entered into agreement with the Sealing government expected to provide sweeping benefits to business as SJAP in the coming quarters and years.

The internal strategic enhancements are part of the effort to prepare SJAP for maximum valuation while the Company uses the aqua culture COSO strategy as a blueprint for SJAP including sourcing capital needs through third parties.

Now, because of additional more sleeping plans resulting from understanding of the sealing government, Sino Agro Food intends to list SJAP on the main board and either Shanghai or Shenzhen. Sino Agro Food is invited a main board listed company to join the SJAP team to help promote these goals including procuring project financing. Sino Agro Food and SJAP are gratified by the government’s recognition and excited by the prospects if it does. These initiatives pay the way toward a longer term goal of becoming a major player in China's beef industry.

Slide 11 please. Quarterly revenue increased by 261% year-over-year to 32.1 million from 6.4 million. The increase was primarily due to scaling the business toward capacity and sourcing seafood from multiple countries instead of solely for Madagascar as in the past. Gross margin grew a 173% to 26. -- I’m sorry to 2.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Generating a blended gross margin of 11%, while accounting for 32% of total revenue both the revenue and gross profit for seafood each year grew 399% year-over-year. Increased competition in beef imports caused the cost of goods rate to increase slightly more than the rate of revenue. The import trading business is not a candidate for COSO strategy though at this time.

Slide 12 please. This is related to project development. Capital Award remains a wholly-owned subsidiary after the carve-out transaction. It will no longer earned revenue derived from the sale of goods to drive way, it will be the turnkey provider of development services for Tri-Way though in China, although not necessary limited just to Tri-Way nor to just in China. CA will also drive revenue in the future from license fees for its A-Power Recirculating Agriculture System technology. Q1 revenue increased slightly year-over-year by $63,000 to 13.2 million. Cost of goods decreased by $728,000 driving a 22% increased in year-over-year gross profit to $1.4 million versus $3.6 million. Margins vary quarter-to-quarter depending on the type of work being performed.

In the past business model, Sino Agro Food here more cash flow generated by CA’s project development for purchase of increased equity stakes in the AquaFarms. This contributed to both the proliferation of farms and production capacity, as well as facilitating the Tri-Way transaction at a superior valuation for Sino Agro and otherwise would have been possible. Now that the carve-out is occurred, you’re marking as cash flow toward an increase equity stake is no longer relevant creating more flexibility for future proceeds.

With regards to the associated investment we have in Tri-Way. In early March, the Company announced the successfully carve-out of this interest in agriculture assets. Sino Agro through now holds an equity interest of 36.6% or $124.7 million certified fair value in Tri-Way, which is a Hong Kong registered company. Because all the about the first AquaFarms or previously incorporated not consolidated in financial results, Sino Agro Food reported earnings from AquaFarms 2 through 5 as per Capital Awards marketing and distribution agreement with each bar typically equivalent to approximately a 14% to 15% gross profit margin.

With full gross profit for the sale of goods, current estimates project up to 65% improvement in realized gross profit beside of Agro Foods, 36.6% equity interest compared to the gross profit Sino Agro Food what it had, if the carve-out are not going to undertaken. With the productivity at the AquaFarm expects to increase in the peaceful rate in 2017 and then an accelerating rate in 2018 through 2021. The Company expects significant increase in Sino Agro Food earnings to share as a result of the curve-out transaction as to compare to where things stood in 2016.

Slide 13 please. Looking at the income statement, results reflect the curve-out of aquaculture operation announced March 2nd. Income from Sino Agro is 36.6% interest in the curve-out company Tri-Way industries is reported as income from an unconsolidated equity investee. Net income for the sale of goods for 2016 from the former aquaculture business segment is reported as net income from discontinued operations. Net earnings per share from continuing operations increase 44% year-over-year to $0.36 to $0.25 per share. Fully diluted EPS of $0.36 was $0.03 less though than in 2016 whereas the trend for continuing operations is expected to continue the trend comparing income from Tri-Way to discontinued operations is expected to reverse.

Slide 14 please. Looking at the balance sheet as of March 31, the Company had net working capital of $302.2 million reflecting the disposition of aquaculture assets. Stockholder equity increased by $9.7 million during the quarter to $614 million or $24.78 per share book value based on the weighted average number of fully diluted outstanding shares in the quarter also reflecting the disposition of the aquaculture assets. The disparity between shareholder equity and market valuation has long been a disappointment for the Company to say the least. In large measures, this disparity underpins the current COSO strategy which aims to restructure the Company, not only putting the parent in its newly independent subsidiaries in a position to obtain third party financing and therefore to saw a growth, but also to achieve to receive recognition for value which is already present.

Slide 15 please. As we indicated during the last call, 2017 is a pivotal and exiting year for Sino Agro Food. We’re undertaking connected parallel efforts to unlock value already quite evident or our balance sheet for shareholder, while also repositioning Sino Agro Food is a more capital efficient parent company. Now, that June is arrive I can report that we are on track for 2017 restructuring plans we’ve announced and expect to report milestone progress in the remainder of this quarter as well as next. Reiterating, the carve-out and the spin-off efforts are urge with some time concerning they don’t always at here to prescribe steps, which no company would tell you that that would be the case. There are instances where we have issues which we have no control that we have to be able to work through, we can’t work around them. We have to work through. But progress today lead to my confidence that this year's annual report will show an advance Sino Agro Food with clearly focus set of achievements and metrics we believe will be better appreciated.

Foremost the COSO strategy aims to demonstrating increasing valuations back by third party assessment, third party investment and new exchange trading where the assets are expected to be value commercial with pure play peers. The carve-out valuation already resulted in a deem gain on the sale of $56.9. Further stepped up valuations are targeted through pre IPO investments and ultimately in IPO. The further explanations though on the COSO strategy, please refer to a slide deck recently posted to the Company's website under presentations in the investor relations section. I do wish before I conclude to add a few thoughts regarding some of the current summit towards the Company. As mentioned earlier, there is a pullover the share price which is unjustly blamed on the Company’s lack of transparency, it's unwillingness to perform a share buyback and/or it's ineptitude to keep its promises. So not to take up too much valuable time or reiterate what is already been discussed in the past regarding these three issues. I'll just provide a brief response to each.

Firstly within a period of 10 weeks, 2.5 months, shareholders have been provided with an annual order replete with details beyond which few Fortune 500 companies would ever have taken the time to delineate to the extent we have at Sino Agro Food. In addition there this information provides publicly during two shareholder conference calls during this time. And these have been topped off with a Q1 report containing additional information on top of that which was already provided in the 10K just six weeks prior. The accusation of lack of transparency is far from credible by any stretch of anyone's imagination.

Regarding share buyback let me again be emphatic, there is no credible lender who would ever in their proposal made to their respective Board of Directors ever think of including a provision for share buyback, let alone allow themselves to provide funding for CapEx purposes, with fore knowledge that Sino Agro Food either borrowed money from another lender and or used its own operating cash flow for purposes of the share buyback. Eventually Sino Agro Food will perform a share buyback, but it will not do so under any circumstance until such time that the borrowing exercise is not jeopardized, with emphasis.

When it comes to the accusation that Sino Agro Food does not keep its promises, just like any growing company there will be adjustments made to a plan and or timelines becoming protracted. On one hand you hear arguments of a lack of transparency or that we've not provided a timeline, then on the other hand when a timeline is disclosed even when the target much be extended to do the regulatory measures other agencies workloads etc, the Company's blamed for not keeping its promises, even though time lines were communicated as targets. The Company's turnaround is handled in a matter of days. We get something in, we work on it, it's out. It's done within two or three days.

It's the hurry up and wait marker you'll hear of in the military that can be applied here when working with the banks, government agencies etc, and if any ones to move with red tape and bureaucracy you know I wouldn't need to have to explain that any further. I frequently get emails asking why is the share price dropping, the above three innuendos as well as other hearsay when added to the and I'm going to underline this, no China company is ever to be believed syndrome, let me repeat this comes from more than just one-two-three individuals, no China company is ever to be believed, when added to those three items I just mentioned. All fuel to fire needing to have a handful of shares being sold each day, chipping away at the share price with very little volume on some days especially.

You're currently aware of the adage no stone goes unturned, but in the case of Sino Agro Food the adage takes on a different hue instead becomes no turn goes on stemmed. And if that’s not the truth I don’t know what else is. Bottom line is the Company continues to perform where investors start taking rumors with the grand of star and instead of disparaging the Company every time they drop and share price occurs will be in my opinion when the trend reversals and the share price begins to appreciate not before hand I might add. So in conclusion our primary objectives for the remainder of 2017 are to increase returns from aquaculture investment at a larger scale. Likewise for other business segment as the way opportunity serves us. We are now in a strong position to capitalize on the new capacity developed in 2015 and '16 and look forward to moving toward actualizing property appreciated IPO valuations.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to our moderator.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Peter Grossman

Yes, let me -- this is Peter, I'll make this by starting with questions. Revenues have increased and submitted and are categorized due with the carve-out spin-offs for Tri-Way -- announced and recurring. Are their pre-records at filings and procedures?

Dan Ritchey

I could take that. We are working with the SEC and our attorneys to make the records of filings necessary to carry up the dividend distribution. Thus the timeframe to announce the spin-off dividend is predicated on the SEC having completed to review and granting approval for us to proceed. To date the amount of time spent to where we are at this stage stands with a normal range of time required. So once we receive response back from the SEC, we will know the next step that would needs to be incorporated and that obviously will be make public and we will be able to move forward from there.

Peter Grossman

When do you anticipate a first crash of pretty IPO investment closing? What is in route in the past $150 million as mentioned is the target for private placements? Are you still targeting this or any specific dollar value for evaluation for the investment? If so, are you confident you will be successful and what leads to this confidence?

Dan Ritchey

I can take that one too. We are working with our IPO lawyers, consultants, corporate service agents, bankers et cetera. With the aim, the aim is to achieve listing being on the Hong Kong exchange. So, whatever we do relevant to the pre IPO vendor is predicated on what is required for the Hong Kong listing. So, we are not only working on one item, we are working on two simultaneously, making sure that the one doesn’t just juxtaposed the other or create more issues in the future. And again, we are looking to -- we're focusing on the Hong Kong exchange because we particularly end up the Asian and Chinese investors who would look a Tri-Way independent Sino Agro Food most of you not even be aware from who Sino Agro Food is in this instance, which has one way unfortunate other way probably is fortunate.

In the anticipation of achieving true value versus having been tended with the negative bias and better than Sino Agro Food, again we can't predict the timing accurately, we can give you targets but continue to handle scores of micro details necessary to initiate the pre IPO funding round as well as preventing encountering issues that could -- as I said before for stile or jeopardize the process -- the IPO process. Keep in mind though that assuring pre IPO investors of an HKEX listing is mandatory for them to take a position in the first place. So, that's why these are being worked on simultaneously, if pre IPO investors aren't given or aren't rest assured that it is going to receive the listing then they're going to be reticence and hesitant and basically with holding any type of investment until such time that assurance can be provided to them.

Regarding the tutorials for the road show, they will be made public once those are released by DBS, once they get underway with that process which shouldn't be in the too distant future. During this period, debt financing is being pursued. We're continuing to -- we've others, but we now have been entertaining and have been getting -- much closer to getting some of those funds made available. And again, this is working in concert -- we're working from that -- from that angle we're working from the debt side and we're working in concert with what we're doing on the equity side, so our goal is not to have things delayed because pre IPO funding may not be coming in right as soon as today. But so many debt funding sources could be and so, this way at least we can keep things on schedule for the most part with our agenda on CapEx development. So, yes I mean Tri-Way is simply not allowing its development to hinge on one source of financing is my point.

Peter Grossman

Okay, next question which is. Please explain the status of any potential debt financing for Tri-Way for both development and working capital, as I understand that the announced commitment for working capital will not be drawn until after development capital is procured, is that correct? Also in the last 10-Q one lender was mentioned as having performed due diligence in April and maybe near to a proposal return letter, can you say how this is progressed?

Dan Ritchey

Peter I'm happy to confirm that yes as answered in the previous question debt financing is still being sought from various banks who are performing the respective due diligence currently at various stages and the Company continues to work relentlessly on each exercise. The bottom line is that, if the Company did not feel confident in attracting this funding sources, it's simply would be full hurry to continue applying so much effort to make them happen.

Peter Grossman

It's Steward. Can you explain what valuation SIAF shareholders can expect from the current value in stock? For instance the certified value of SIAF's current interest in Tri-Way is a 124.7 million; however, our reduced valuation is still not reflected in SIAF's shares. Can you provide the auditor's report? What will make further milestones being reached different? Are there any obstacles that might block achieving upward valuation for Sino Agro?

Dan Ritchey

If I can say so -- if the valuation you speak off is an investment in associate then that value is reflected in the share of income received from the unconsolidated investee in which case Tri-Way. If on other hand, you were referring SIAF share price, it's strictly market valuation and not intrinsic value that it takes SIAF share price, nothing more. Regarding obstacles blocking about valuations for SIAF, this item has already been addressed in the opening remarks. I think sufficed to say that with Tri-Way being valued on Hong Kong Stock Exchange that will make it more attractive from a PE point of view.

Peter Grossman

Thanks George. Can you provide the detailed specification of the calculation of the five AquaFarms?

Dan Ritchey

An audit report from Tri-Way, it will be mandatory to be solved on or before August 31, 2017 with the Hong Kong registrar at which time we will be able to provide the list of successes value that have been attributed to the price that have been paid. And this will be following the SIAF website once competed and filed.

Peter Grossman

[Indiscernible]

Dan Ritchey

Can you repeat that, you were breaking up there for a second?

Peter Grossman

[Indiscernible] Sino Agro also acts as management in board of Tri-Way?

Dan Ritchey

You want me to answer it, George or. I can answer this. Alright, well, okay, the Hong Kong exchange mandates at certain level of oversight continuity remains in place for period of three years subsequent to the carve outs. So from October of 2016 through it will be successful 2019, they want to be able to share continuity for the respective where investors are coming into the Company and showing them that things are not changing. In this respect, we’re sure that the operational management team will satisfy that requirement.

However, when it comes to dry ways corporate management team inclusive its directors, there will be at least two directors from Sino Agro Food representing our stake in the Company. In addition to other directors comprise of core investors' finance here highly rapidly agriculture and professionals as those types. Our IPO training will be working endlessly with the Hong Kong exchange for their approval and to ensure that we have the proper mix of representation on our Board of Directors. So hopefully that gives an idea.

Peter Grossman

Thanks for the answering the question. Well, the management and board members of SIAF received shares in Tri-Way along with the Chinese investors as part of the 64% ownership and if so at what price?

Dan Ritchey

No, I mean they will. Management board members who are shareholders of SIAF will receive their ports of Tri-Way shares just like all shareholders of Tri-Way -- I’m sorry shareholders of Sino Agro Food will receive Tri-Way shares with respect to the dividend distribution. So, yes, there will be some board members, management receiving shares in that respect.

Peter Grossman

As others as shareholders?

Dan Ritchey

Yes, exactly. I mean they’re going to be and I mean that would only be under any company who is doing a spin-off would have well the management directors or who have you, they’re going to receive your dividend no matter whether you are director or just a common shareholder.

Peter Grossman

Okay. Moving over to SJAP, please explain the current status of the SJAP carve-out and spin-off? Are there any target dates for milestones, really follow the steps of the agriculture carve-out?

Solomon Lee

Well, I think I’ll take that and descent and Georgia put away. We are working in conjunction with the government in the overall payment of project inclusive land allocation, talking to potential partners, for instance management company that will be able to provide resources, managing the value added division inclusive the aperture operation, value added processing and packaging et cetera. The logistic company is to provide logistic network through many wholesaler and distributors to form the wholesaling and distribution network and the e-commerce convert towards exchange that of et cetera. Therefore, on such time as the [indiscernible] to finalize, there will no concrete conclusion of target date can be accurately projected, but it will be self coming, shouldn’t as we get or some of this liquid.

Peter Grossman

Okay. With the new plans -- will you tell Simon -- with the new plans with a government delay the wholesale plans for SJAP?

Solomon Lee

No, on the contrasts, it will help speed up the listing exercise when compared to the current waiting time for listing on the first board approximately four years an uplift. Therefore, working with the government on this project, we forecasted as a couple of year less to attend listing approval.

Peter Grossman

Okay. Good. Are there any plans to procure financing for SJAP, along the lines for Tri-Way either debt or equity, so please explain.

Solomon Lee

In a moment, we're seeking financial partners first which is also part of our current work. We saw we show plan for update as well as equities.

Peter Grossman

Okay. All right, I’m going to skip forward a little bit in this, I think just question was where the George can answer. What is the Company’s policy for dividend at the parent level? No matter how small as a confidence boost to the market same goes for share buyback?

Unidentified Company Representative

Is that for me Peter?

Peter Grossman

Yes or any of the contingent, we move forward a little in the interest of time.

Solomon Lee

I think here I can take over that one since I have some slip one anywhere.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. Solomon, let me take it on from here. I think both dividend and share buyback definitely the intention of the Company. And I think some of our long outstanding will remember that we actually give cash dividends back in 2010 and 2011. And actual dividend was paid in 2015.And do forget, the current proposal is a dividend on the Tri-Way shares pending SEC approval. Therefore, the Company’s intention to pay dividend is continuous event when it's permissible.

So, there is an intention to re-execute the issuing the dividend once free cash flow from Tri-Way becomes available. We are in favor of mapping and carrying out share buyback program that must be sustainable to retain certain impact. We should not be by fly by night or the professional basis. As such, we are doing deep market analysis of the stock performance between the amount of cash necessary to clean maintain effective plan with the intent to announce its implementation once it's feasible, while at the same time not jeopardizing the Company’s effort to attract outside funding whether in the working capital or CapEx side of the ledger. Does that help?

Peter Grossman

All right, okay. Sure, I think so. Of the current outstanding share count, approximately how many shares were issued as collateral for loans?

Dan Ritchey

I can take that one well.

Solomon Lee

Okay, Dan go ahead.

Dan Ritchey

Hold on just pulling this up real quick here. Okay, well as of March 31, there we’re total issue of outstanding of 24 million shares, 23,99,4199 shares, but of those 4.7 million around 20% are shares that are held as collateral.

Peter Grossman

Okay. Moving on to operations and maybe Solomon can take this. Can you elaborate on the plans you have announced SJAP namely transitioning before to premium brands and increasing value added processing including canned goods? Are there any target gates to achieve increase production from these? Are there -- is it increased production of prerequisite for the curve-out plans? And how are these plans being financed? So it's kind of a lot there.

Dan Ritchey

Peter, you were asking to Solomon?

Peter Grossman

Yes. I think so. Or anybody could take it.

Dan Ritchey

Okay.

Peter Grossman

Did you hear it? Yes, did you hear the question?

Solomon Lee

Yes. I heard the question, Peter.

Peter Grossman

Okay.

Solomon Lee

Okay, I'll give you one carryon from here. We did review opportunity surface and it is too early to then conclude direct as we mentioned before. But only four might be developed as follow. Our regional trend was -- the food to premium brands and increasing value added processing according to growth et cetera. They are to be continued but at a slower pace, and to such time and overall frame is formulated support by all ratified full cautious or financials et cetera, Peter.

Peter Grossman

Okay. Also for the more far reaching plans that were announced pursuing to an agreement or understand whether the regional government, Can you summarize these plans lending some color on timeframe or benefits or financing and any impact on the curve-out strategy?

Solomon Lee

Well, the same previous story, but like I mentioned earlier we do have more liquid in finding all the connecting pieces of partners. And telling the human resources and getting all the other networks in place before attempting or formulated then an approval for [indiscernible] will only be organized after that.

Peter Grossman

Okay, moving to operations for Tri-Way so maybe that's for Tony to answer. For Tri-Way please provide an overview of operations and expectations for 2017. Production in 2016 was approximately 12,000 metric tons and you give an estimate and a range for production in 2017?

Dan Ritchey

Okay, Peter thanks. Can you hear me?

Peter Grossman

Yes.

Dan Ritchey

Okay, sure Yes, I'll handle that, but right now our IPO consultant and auditors are reviewing our earlier forecast and hopefully we’ll be able to present the reviewed final forecast soon. But nevertheless we are targeting to reach production levels that at least 10% to 15% above 2016 with the help of production at increased production in AquaFarm 4 and some of the third generation over again we're circulating agriculture system or address that has and will be constructed during 2017, okay.

Peter Grossman

Have the renovations and refurbishments at the other farms been completed?

Dan Ritchey

So, at AquaFarm, yes, AquaFarm 1 yes.

Peter Grossman

Okay and I believe there were some two or three.

Dan Ritchey

Yes, there're, some of those are done and continuing to go, continuing also.

Peter Grossman

Okay, what is the current status of AquaFarm 4 construction and production currently? Is there any anticipated start date for AquaFarm 5 construction?

Dan Ritchey

Regarding AquaFarm 4, Solomon and I have spoken about operations in the farm and he's now given me the charge to reorganize the farm with a differently skilled management team and set of workers. This is really to help implement and greater scientific scrutiny and design to the production operations and overall a more task oriented and budget based management approach. A very important goal however is to put the farm back on track with our original plant for the indoor to produce mainly freshwater prawns [indiscernible] and make any necessary improvements to the facility to help it happen. Regarding AquaFarm 5 construction, some basic infrastructure work has been done for that farm, but major moving forward will only really begin once more CapEx funding become available.

Peter Grossman

Okay, please explain how the gross margins for the AquaFarms have increased after the Tri-Way carve-out? I think that was mentioned in the opening remarks, but maybe you could answer?

Dan Ritchey

I had talked about that, I can reiterate that, but basically the current estimate shows upward of 65% improvement in the realized gross profits and when I was I'm going to have to stress this one combined the ownership of both the Company and current shareholders, so I'm talking about the total 36.6% ownership. When comparing to that one you compare that that 65% improvement when you compare it to the gross profit which the Company would have realized had the COSO not been executed and merger of the AquaFarms not been undertaken. So breaking this down it tells you that under the old method pre COSO method had we continued in that vein Sino Agro Food would have realized approximately a 14% to 15% return on total sales from AF1 to AF5. With approximately 37.5% gross margin from AF1 and approximately 12% return on the wall which is much year-over-year volume from AquaFarm 2 to 5 be the capital work subsidiary. But under the post cost of method return on investment is trajectory return approximately 23% and that’s your 65% improvement that I just referred. The third part to I mean what I have to say here is that what we did is basically are looking at this on an apples to apples scenario.

Peter Grossman

So the percentage ownership or income in each farm changed positively basically?

Dan Ritchey

Yes, that would be correct.

Peter Grossman

And a related question company as said could it expect earnings accretion from the carve-out. Please explain how this will be achieved to that already to some extent? But the income statement from Q1 showed company investment at 2.78 million, but the income from discontinuing operations for the like 2016 period was 3.65 million, therefore do you expect a ramp up from the 2.78 million figure in the remainder of 2017 and beyond?

Dan Ritchey

Well, the short answer is yes and what I would mention is that with regard to the retrofitting, the shutdown of so many operations to allow for whatever changes have to made to the fixtures and so forth that decreased our production in Q1. But as you see the year proceeding and additional facilities coming online that will certainly do well much well, much better than what we found in Q1 of 2016.

Peter Grossman

Do you have any independent confirmation that full year income is likely to receive a peer group valuation upon IPO, say PE even 10 which would result even without a ramp up are the market value more than Sino Agro's current entire company valuation?

Dan Ritchey

Well, this is going back to our concerns in DBS in particular and they do believe and again I don’t -- and again not to say that they are looking to business but with regard to going through the sector size as long as they have had to and with respect to it -- for them for their own bottom line requiring us to get any listing. We have to look at their expertise when it comes to their perception and what they are saying is that right now they believe that 10 to 12 PE valuation can be achieved with a preferably two year carve-out. And by the time we get to Q3 of 2018, it will have been just about two years since Q1 if 2016. But basically they show that -- that demonstrated a ramp in sales throughout that period prior to the time of IPO. So yes they are looking it about 10 to 12 PE at initial public offering.

Peter Grossman

Based on earnings at that time which we expect to ramp up:

Dan Ritchey

Yes, right. That’s right, exactly.

Peter Grossman

Okay, correct. The last 10-Q…

Solomon Lee

That's quite a fair statement actually, you see, and with financial recording point of view.

Peter Grossman

The last 10-Q referenced $25 million in accounts receivable blueprint Tri-Way as of March 31st, how and when will this be repaid likewise the Tri-Way transaction included a provision for repayment of depot to Sino Agro? How and when is this debt expected to be repaid?

Dan Ritchey

Well, once the spin-off of Tri-Way becomes essential most of the certain receivables and repayment of debt will be finalized at that time.

Peter Grossman

This one is probably from Tony. What can you tell us about open dam RAS systems, specifically 17.8 million is listed as construction in progress of fishponds in the last Q. Is this overall ODRAS and probably the receivables for Tri-Way, how does the efficiency of the ODRAS systems compare to normal fish ponds? And how does it compare -- how the yields compared to the AFRAS tanks? And a final lot in this question -- and finally are there any plans to grow yields?

Dan Ritchey

Yes, that's a lot of questions there and maybe I can split it up in different parts. First of all from perspective Tri-Way, as the entity, several farms 1, 2, 5 and its cooperating farms has over about 3,000 now or about 500 acres of these open ponds or dams including those we have -- currently at in 10 mega farms, and although the mega farms main focus is develop the indoor APM or APRAS system. As I mentioned earlier, this requires that the Company raise the necessary CapEx financing as well as the time that it'll take to construct and commission the building. Many of the ODRAS farms are already operating usually traditional farm systems or a modified second generation, we call it outdoor pond RAS. And as you know a part of Tri-Way is our Capital Award's revenues in the past have been generated from these systems. We're now again modifying these systems as the third generation ODRAS farm systems.

In the interim, it's a much lower rate of CapEx than the indoor systems because we don't have that financing yet. This interim strategy will first allow us to train staff to operate those kinds of ODRAS systems. And second to produce some revenue until the Company secured the necessary financing to begin the major build out of AquaFarm 5 with finishing AquaFarm 4. Now, regarding the yield in ODRAS farms versus other systems because ODRAS are farms that are linked together and because we can cover them with plastic type of material to extend our growing season through the winter, we can obtain up to six harvest cycles a year compared to only two harvest cycles per year as a standard farm because those are basically not covered. In addition because of the RAS method that we employ, we can obtain up to 50% greater density and therefore production for harvest cycles in those ODRAS farms versus regular farms.

Now our indoor APRAS tanks and it stays coupled with our phase grow out and partial harvest strategy can generate up to 14 harvest cycles per year, our production levels 10 times greater than the standard farms. Now, finally then final question regarding the production of yields,or really for that matter any other species, our APRAS systems are very adaptable and we can target almost any species we want to raise. The key driver is really the market price and the margins that we receive. For eels, farmers in China recently saw the high prices that they can obtain with eel and begin to raise them in times. However, the meat quality of those eels raising ponds is terrible, and not like the quality we’ve got from our APRAS tanks, subsequently the market prices job even for our yields. The margins point out there, so we discontinue their production, but we can bring them back online if and when it makes economic sense. The same goes for any species that we raise. We don’t really plan our species focus, they are really market focus so with this the new technologies and species to keep our competitive edge.

Peter Grossman

Turning to Capital Award, Dan you mentioned this a bit in the prepared remarks for all these questions. As I understand it under the pre-Tri-Way business model side allocated proceeds from Capital Award for the purchase of equity in individual AqauFarms. Now that the overall equity is established, does that mean the revenue from project development can be expected to generate more free cash flow and discretionary cash flow? This is wholly or partly dependent upon cash infusion Tri-Way.

Dan Ritchey

The aim has been to generate stronger positive free cash flow from capital words turnkey contracts as well as other investments made in our subsidiaries. If there is no -- there really is no one clear answer as to when certain needs may dictate use of some of those cash flows towards further development whether that is SJAP and other projects. But -- I mean yes overall the trend remains to make each subsidiary independent and Tri-Way is a good example of how we’ve already started on that end, independent of further cash infusions from Sino Agro Food.

So, yes, we’re moving in that direction to say that there is what’s the straight line method there is not, you dependent upon again where the circumstances are under each of those. How much we have to go ahead and find ourselves helping them to secure that additional financing, what have you in the interim. But the overall goals is like we Tri-Way has been to make these entities independent and on their own and therefore no longer dependent on Sino Agro Food.

Peter Grossman

Okay. If Capital Awards treated develop aqua farms other than for Tri-Way?

Unidentified Company Representative

Maybe I can handle that because I’ve been directly involved in some of them. Yes it's exciting, we’ve had several enquiries and Capital Award is now exploring opportunities in Africa, India, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Peter Grossman

One final question maybe Todd can answer this or anybody else that wants to add commentary. Although the last report in conference call appeared update, share price has been hovering around all time lows. Do you have any theories why this is the case?

Todd Fromer

Thanks Peter. This is Todd. Yes, I mean look I think Dan nailed it in his comments about no turn going un-stoned. There is absurdity here in terms of Sino Agro and then when you look at this company compared to other over the counter companies, to be frank you know while it has the same sort of challenges that other OTC companies have in terms of volume and liquidity. This company on the flipside of that has unbelievable potential in terms of the COSO strategy and the ability to spin-off to shareholders, all of this equity value that is literally being discounted by the marketplace at this point more or less because the Company has challenges and being able to forecast and predict with great certainty milestones. Nevertheless, over the last 18 months, the Company’s pretty much hit on many of those milestones, some of the milestones that are yet to come hard to predict, because they’re out of the control, the Company in their new control partner and other agents. So the reality is there is a tremendous of absurdity in the valuation of the Company today.

If you look at the way most companies trade, they trade based upon the performance of their operations. This company doesn’t take on just based on the performance of their operations. They’re actually trading on the performance of their operations and it should be trading with this additional value that’s being created through the COSO strategy because this COSO strategy is complex got multiple layers and multiple milestones and timelines that needs to be match. The marketplace just basically scrutinizing that element that its business at discounting and operation, so there is a tremendous amount of absurdity there and I think that more than ever before, the Company is incredible under-valued.

There strength in the operations, the value of this business on its performance alone, I think makes the stock significantly higher than where it is and that’s no value whatsoever in the COSO, and I think that’s where there is so much tremendous value for this business. So, yes I do think that the China buyers really wearing its head as being mentioned. And I think that it is add to absurdity and the reason I’d say is that, is because we just start through a quality it was over 115 minutes long providing as much detailed information as Bob will. I work with many, many public companies to be frank the preparation in the level of detail in terms of providing transparency and disclosure for Sino Agro in many cases to work.

So a lot of the OTC company is that represent and is on part with many of the New York stock and NASDAQ company there work with, it’s not better. So there is definitely disconnection right now between the value of this company and the share price. And I think that we’re going to work here to redouble our efforts and try to bring more iBalls to the story because I think there is definitely erosion of understanding that’s here. As the Company is provided more information, it streaks me that, it’s being scrutinized for providing more opportunity. So I found that to be observed and somewhat difficult just follow and I’m sure the management at the same way, but in new time, as the Company hits on these milestones. There is no question in my mind, this is a company ask me work many, many, many times where it’s work for that.

Peter Grossman

Okay. Thanks. That’s all the questions that we have and in the closing remarks maybe Dan or Simon.

Solomon Lee

Yes. Thank you and thank you for everybody's presence, any further questions, we will provide it in the topic of the website of our company as much as possible and we will see pull for this year, we’re trying our most to keep the whole shareholder base inform as much as possible. Thank you.

Dan Ritchey

Okay. Thanks Solomon.

Operator

This now concludes the conference call. Thank you all for attending. You may now disconnect your lines.

