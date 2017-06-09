Shopify: Confirmed Addition To S&P/TSX Composite Index

It was just announced on Friday after market close Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) will be added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index after market on June 16, 2017. It will begin trading on the index on June 19, 2017. See the announcement from S&P here.

We expect investors benchmarking the index will start to accumulate Shopify shares as a result of this announcement. Additionally, institutional investors which benchmark the index will look to buy significant amounts of shares at the close of market on June 16, 2017.

In the Long Term

Funds that are benchmarked to the index will likely hold their position indefinitely, thereby removing a significant number of shares from circulation. This will reduce the supply of shares that will be actively traded, potentially increasing the volatility of the stock price.

Now a wider base of investors (who only buy stocks in the S&P TSX Composite index) can add Shopify to their portfolios.

The impact on the long-term price of shares could be considered non-material. These shares are not physically being removed from circulation like a share buyback would, they are just being held by funds that likely won't sell. Fundamentally nothing changes with regards to the company.

In the Short Term

There will be an increase in demand for shares in the short erm from index funds. Holding all other factors constant means the price could move up.

As index funds, these will not be price-sensitive buyers. These indexes have the mandate to own the exact weighting of the index regardless of the price because that is what investors in these indexes expect.

The index does not set limit orders or stop losses. They buy at market. And when anyone buys large quantities of shares at market, prices tend to move.

In an article from The Globe And Mail, "Scotia estimates passive investors such as index funds will buy approximately 5 percent of Shopify's stock, or 5.4 million shares if the company joins the S&P/TSX composite."

We caution that other factors may come into play, so don't think the stock can only move one direction on this catalyst. Time the market at your own risk. Exhibit A, Friday's tech sell-off.

The impact on US-traded shares

For stocks that are dual listed like Shopify, the shares can be traded on either exchange. The difference in the share price is usually only the foreign exchange rate.

In Shopify's case with about 98 million shares outstanding, those 98 million shares can freely be traded in Canada or the US under either ticker.

If you own 100 shares of Shopify in the US at US$92/share, you can ask your broker to sell those 100 shares on the Canadian Exchange at ~C$124/share. In either case you would be no better off given the exchange rate, and assuming you want to hold Canadian dollars.

This means that as a shareholder of the US listed shares, if there is reduced supply of shares in Canada, then there is equally reduced supply of shares in the US.

To Sum It All Up

We are long-term shareholders of Shopify. Being added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index is positive news for investors who are long the stock as a wider base of investors can add Shopify to their portfolios.

In the short term, there may be an opportunity to take advantage of demand from index funds that are not price sensitive. The majority of index buying will occur near the close of market on Friday, June 16, so they can be perfectly weighted to the S&P/TSX Composite Index when trading starts on Monday, June 19.

