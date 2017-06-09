Hudson's Bay's (HBAYF) CEO Gerald Storch on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hudson's Bay Co. (OTC:HBAYF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call June 9, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Elliot Grundmanis - Investor Relations

Richard Baker - Governor and Executive Chairman

Gerald Storch - CEO

Paul Beesley - CFO

Analysts

Patricia Baker - Scotiabank

Cecile Origenes - Cowen and Company

Derek Dley - Canaccord Genuity Inc.

Vishal Shreedhar - National Bank Financial, Inc.

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

John Zamparo - CIBC World Markets

Wayne Hood - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Hudson Bay Company Q1 2017 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions]

I'd now like to introduce your host for today’s conference, Mr. Elliot Grundmanis. Sir, you may begin.

Elliot Grundmanis

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. On behalf of Hudson’s Bay Company, I'd like to welcome all of you to our first quarter conference call. With me on the call today are Richard Baker, Governor and Executive Chairman; Gerry Storch, Chief Executive Officer; and Paul Beesley, Chief Financial Officer.

Yesterday, we issued a news release on our first quarter results. We also posted complete financial statements to our Web site and filed them on SEDAR. In a moment, I’ll pass the call over to Richard, Gerry and Paul to make a few comments on our results, and then we’ll open up the call to questions.

Before doing so, allow me to provide a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements. Certain statements made during this conference call regarding HBC’s current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activities, performance goals or achievements, or any other future events or developments, including savings estimates and benefits from HBC's announced transformation plan and capital investment outlook for fiscal 2017 and other statements that are not historical facts, constitute forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by management in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances.

However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause HBC’s actual results, levels of activities, performance goals or achievements, or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of these factors, we refer you to the risk factors set forth in the Company’s annual information form dated April 28, 2017, as well as HBC’s other public filings available on SEDAR at sedar.com and our own Web site, hbc.com. Listeners should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made on this call. Please note that unless otherwise stated all financial figures on this conference call will be expressed in Canadian dollars.

I'd now like to pass the call over to Richard.

Richard Baker

Thank you, Elliot, and good morning, everyone. This was a tough quarter for HBC. Total sales in the first quarter declined by $100 million with comparable sales down 2.9%. This was driven primarily by lower in-store traffic and a highly promotional retail apparel environment.

Adjusted EBITDAR was $168 million compared to $250 million in prior year, impacted by the combination of lower sales, a slight decline in gross margin rate, and an increase in overall adjusted SG&A expenses. While the retail apparel market remains particularly challenging, we're taking steps to adapt, beginning with our transformation plan that we announced yesterday.

This initiative will reshape our organization to deliver our best-in-class all-channel experience to our customers while improving our cost structure, making the Company more agile as we respond to evolving customer preferences and a rapidly changing retail landscape.

Areas undergoing significant change include digital, merchandising, marketing, store operations and procurement. Including the $75 million in savings previously announced in February, annual savings from HBC's transformation plan initiative are currently expected to total more than $350 million by the end of fiscal 2018, with approximately $170 million realized during fiscal 2017.

Of this $170 million, the actions necessary to secure $125 million in savings are already complete. These savings are expected to help offset pressure the Company is facing as a result of the current environment, while better allocating resources towards driving the business forward and improving the Company's all-channel business model.

In addition to the severance charges incurred as part of the Company's actions in February, we expect one-time charges related to this initiative of approximately $95 million over the next 12 months.

We have much to do and a lot of hard work in front of us, but we strongly believe that our model of combining world-class real estate assets which are less impacted by short-term trends with our diverse retail businesses provide value for the Company and our shareholders.

To date, we’ve structured two joint ventures as REIT ready vehicle, obtained independent appraisals on our two wholly-owned New York City flagships as part of the mortgage financing of these properties, and sold equity in HBS Global Properties to third-party investors.

To continue to highlight the value of our real estate assets, we may take additional actions which could include the sale of additional equity in our joint ventures or real estate assets, and a potential public listing of either or both of the joint ventures, in all cases subject to prevailing market conditions.

I'd now like to pass the call to Gerry, who will take -- who will talk more about our transformation plan and what we're doing at the business.

Gerald Storch

Thank you, Richard. We know we can do better and we're taking bold decisive action. Rather than chase the rapid industry trends, our transformation plan will reposition HBC to get ahead and stay ahead.

As we developed our plan, we've been determined to not become just a leaner company, but also a better one. This North American-based initiative, the result of a process we began more than six months ago, is designed to increase synergies across our portfolio of businesses, sharpen capabilities that give the Company a competitive edge and re-align our expenses to focus on growing our digital business.

Savings from the changes we have announced today are required to help mitigate the pressures we are facing in the current environment. The changes we've announced today include significant improvement to organizational structure, store operations and procurement strategy, all of which better reflect the Company's efforts to drive the business forward and deliver a best-in-class all-channel experience.

Combined with our prudent management of capital expenditures, we believe that this improved structure will better position HBC for the future. To this end, we’ve taken the following actions as part of our transformation plan initiative announced yesterday. Number one, within HBC department store group, separate leadership teams have been established to run Hudson Bay and Lord & Taylor independently to the drive better market specific strategies.

Alison Coville has been named President of Hudson's Bay and will lead a dedicated management team responsible for directing operations for Hudson's Bay and all outfitters in Canada. The dedicated leadership structure will better position the banner to drive performance in Canada, which is consistently been one of the Company’s strongest markets.

She is a seasoned professional with more than 30 years of experience in Canadian retail, nearly two decades of which has been spent at HBC, where she is at leadership positions in merchandising in almost every area of the business. She has proven herself to be a dedicated leader with great intuition and knowledge of the Canadian market and the retail sector. I believe her track record, keen insight, and bold vision make her the ideal leader to drive our strategy forward and accelerate our growth plans for Hudson's Bay.

With a shift, Liz Rodbell continues in her role as President of Lord &Taylor, and will now be fully focused on leading that U.S. banner, together with a dedicated leadership team. The new streamlined organization, coupled with changes at the store operations level, will allow Lord & Taylor to accelerate all-channel strategies designed to drive the banner’s digital opportunities while operating its stores more efficiently.

With more than 30 years at Lord & Taylor, Liz is uniquely positioned to continue to lead the banners to its evolution and drive its digital strategy. We're grateful to Liz for her leadership and many contributions.

Number two, the Company is fully integrating HBC digital throughout the business, so that strategic decisions are made holistically around a seamless in-store and online shopping experience, further supporting HBC's all-channel retail model in the future. As a result of this change, the digital strategy for each banner will be even more tightly integrated into the banners overall strategy and direction.

The Digital Technology Group joins the Company's broader IT organization to form the HBC Technology Group, integrating store technology with online platforms into one center of excellence to better meet customer needs today and in the future. Digital marketing services will now be integrated with the Company's newly created marketing center of excellence, which will partner with the Company's banners to develop all-channel marketing strategies to support each banners distinct voice and methods and reach consumers across all touch points.

Finally HBC Digital Operations functions will be part of the company's logistics and supply chain center of excellence which is expected to increase efficiencies and leverage HBC's scale to generate cost savings in digital, in addition to improving customer service.

Number three, HBC has been realigning in-store coverage across its North American banners to better serve its customers by placing further emphasis on the all-channel nature of today’s shopping experience. The Company is also implementing additional training for its store base associates to enhance customer interactions.

Currently these programs have been successfully piloted in 10 stores and HBC expects to roll out these changes to the rest of its store network in North America over the coming year. In addition, store operations across all of HBC's North American banners will be centralized so that the best practices and processes are shared across all banners.

Number four, HBC's buying and planning teams have been restructured to reduce layers, harmonize rules and expand responsibility. This more flexible merchant organization enables agile decision-making, clarity of responsibilities, efficient operations and greater accountability across the organization.

Number five, marketing support functions at HBC, including digital marketing, as I mentioned earlier, have now been centralized to allow for cohesive all-channel marketing development across all of HBC's banners. This marketing center of excellence, operating like a world-class in-house agency will support the execution of each banners distinct marketing strategy with comprehensive media, creative and marketing support and will leverage best practices across the organization.

This change enables banners to focus on strategy that will drive business, streamlined activities across marketing functions, and leverages the scale of combined resources. Finally, over the next 12 months the Company expects to identify opportunities to leverage the size and scale of the business to generate additional savings from its procurement programs. This includes aligning purchasing contracts among banners, decreasing the number of vendors, and consolidating our purchasing areas like media, services, and supply chain.

As part of these changes and many others, we will be reducing total positions in North America by approximately 2, 000 people. Starting today, HBC will be a leaner, better, more focused organization. This is vital to position HBC to get ahead and stay ahead over the rapidly changing industry.

I appreciate the diligent work of our team to transform our organization as we move forward. In Europe, we are excited to announce that our first Saks OFF 5TH store opened in Germany yesterday. So large crowds. Saks OFF 5TH is a key part of our growth plans for HBC Europe and we expect to open an additional four stores later this year. Meanwhile in the Netherlands, we remain on track to open our first Hudson's Bay stores later this year, and we expect to open a total of 10 Hudson's Bay department stores in the Netherlands this year.

I will now turn the call over to Paul to provide more details on our first quarter financials. Paul?

Paul Beesley

Thank you, Gerry, and good morning. Since Richard already mentioned our top line results, I will begin by highlighting gross profit, which was $1.335 million during the quarter, a $48 million decrease over the prior year's amount. Gross profit as a percentage of retail sales declined by 20 basis points. Reduced gross profit dollars in rates were the result of lower sales realized at the majority of HBC banners combined with the promotional environment experienced during the quarter.

We have continued to focus on prudent inventory management and are satisfied where we ended the quarter despite lower than expected comparable sales. The majority of the increase in inventory was driven by foreign exchange rate movements and the addition of new stores as well as higher inventory at HBC Europe, primarily due to the introduction of new brand brands and upgraded concepts like Galeria Kaufhof.

Adjusted SG&A expenses from the quarter were $1.341 billion, an increase of $41 million compared to the prior year. As a percentage of sales, adjusted SG&A expenses were 41.9% compared to 39.4% last year. This rate increase was driven by sales deleveraging as well as an increase in expenses primarily due to additional SG&A related new stores opened during the past 12 months.

Additional investments in digital resources combined with an increase in fulfillment expenses related to the sales group in this channel and various other items partially offset by a $19 million benefit as a result of foreign exchange rate movements. We're very focused on better expense management and our transformation is the right move and the right time to ensure that we are operating as efficiently as possible in the current environment.

Adjusted EBITDAR for the first quarter was $168 million compared to $250 million in the prior year. While rent expenses are spread evenly over the course of the fiscal year, and the Company's pre-rent earnings are typically highly seasonal with the majority of earnings generated in the back half of the fiscal year. The formation of the joint ventures and the establishment of rents payable to these entities significantly increased rental expenses as a percentage of the seasonally low pre-rent earnings generated during the first half of the fiscal year.

Total rent expense during the first quarter,. including net cash rent associated with the Company's joint ventures was essentially flat compared to the prior year. Accordingly adjusted EBITDAR was $0.21 million, a decrease of $83 million compared to the prior year and consistent with the decline in adjusted EBITDAR.

Finance costs were $57 million compared to $45 million during the prior year. This decrease is primarily related to the reduction in non-cash finance income generated from mark to market adjustments associated with the valuation of common share purchase warrants outstanding compared to the prior year as well as slightly higher borrowings.

Finally, net loss was $221 million during the quarter compared to $97 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2016. The higher net loss is primarily due to lower gross margin dollars combined with higher depreciation and amortization expenses of $15 million, finance costs of $12 million, and share of net loss from the joint ventures of $25 million. This change in the net loss from joint ventures was driven by the impact of foreign currency translation of Euro denominated debt at HBS Global properties.

Additionally, prior year results included net of tax gain of $28 million on the sale of investments in the joint ventures, while the current quarter included a net of tax $25 million SG&A credit related to the White Flint Lord & Taylor judgment. Our normalized net loss in the period was $217 million compared to $91 million in the prior year's first quarter. This decrease is primarily a result of lower gross profit dollars and higher adjusted SG&A, as well as increased depreciation and amortization expenses.

As the Company continues to investments in its all-channel business and evaluates other strategic initiatives in the challenging retail environment, the Board of Directors determined that it is in the best interest of the Company to reduce the quarterly dividend to $0.0125 per share a quarter.

This change in dividend policy is part of the Company's ongoing initiatives to improve operations and cash flow to capitalize on future opportunities in the near-term. Management continues to reallocate the annual cash savings of approximately $27 million to HBC's business operations and debt reduction on its revolving credit facility, while it remains focused on creating long-term shareholder value by making changes to drive the business forward and improve the Company's profitability.

During the current quarter, capital investments net of landlord incentives totaled $153 million, the same as the prior year's period. The Company opened five Saks OFF 5TH stores of which four were in Canada and one of which was in the U.S.

Additionally, the Company continued work on its major renovation at the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship store and 5th Avenue in New York, commenced the installation of its robotic fulfillment technology in its Pottsville, Pennsylvania distribution center, completed renovations on the dress floor of its Lord & Taylor flagship store in New York and opened its Saks Fifth Avenue men's store in Brookfield Place, also in New York.

In Europe, HBC continued to build out its new Hudson's Bay locations in the Netherlands and made progress on its renovation program at its Galeria Kaufhof stores in Düsseldorf and Frankfurt.

We are dedicated to prudent capital management, and continue to expect total capital investments in fiscal 2017, net of landlord incentives, to be between $450 million and $550 million, compared to $657 million in fiscal 2016.

Finally, this will be my last call as CFO of HBC. I just want to say that it's been a pleasure working with Richard and Gerry, as well as all the tremendous people I have had the pleasure to work with my team, and throughout the Company. Since I joined HBC more than three years ago, we completed multiple real estate transactions, a large foreign acquisition that significantly improved the capital structure. I feel very confident in the strength of HBC's balance sheet and the strong foundation that this provides the Company as it adapts to the changing retail environment.

I will now turn the call back to Richard.

Richard Baker

Thank you, Paul. It has been a pleasure to work with you as well. And I’m grateful for you for all you done to improve HBC. The announcements we've made in conjunction with our earnings with a result of a comprehensive review of our operation and represent a fundamental shift in how we run our Company.

We're reallocating resources to accelerate the opportunity we see online as we run our brick-and-mortar operations more efficiently. Our team is taking the right steps to optimize our North American business and create efficiencies by leveraging the scale of our Company. At this critical moment of change in the retail industry, I believe in the future of our all-channel model as we adapt to meet the evolving needs of our customers.

Operator, we're now ready for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Patricia Baker with Scotiabank. Your line is now open.

Patricia Baker

Thank you very much. I have a number of questions. So to start with my first one, is on the whole transformation plan and the big shift and what you’re doing. There's no denying that the pressures that are requiring everybody to have a quite robust and efficient all-channel model are not confined in North America and your project transformation plan is confined in North America. Is that because it's too soon to get out what you might need to do in Europe? Is that something that we might see later or is it a matter of what you can accomplish in terms of scope of the project in any given -- two-year period.

Gerald Storch

Yes. Patricia, we focused on North America because a lot of the work that we do as you know it was combining functions and consolidating etcetera. As far as -- which really doesn’t work too well across over in Europe. Secondly, the conditions at Europe are dramatically different in terms of we have a unionized workforce, when we bought the Company, we signed a social charter stipulating that we’d agree to certain limitations on the cuts that we could make for the first several years of that arrangement. But needless to say the management in Europe is heavily focused on managing costs there just as well. We couldn’t do as part of the same project, but they’re heavily focused on that. You'll notice that we also brought on board a new leader for HBC Europe, Wolfgang Link who has worked in retail in Europe for a very long time and I'm delighted by what I've seen just in his first month in that in that position, so I know that we will be tackling expenses in Europe with as much fervor as we have in the United States and in Canada.

Patricia Baker

Thank you, Gerry. Good to hear. My next question is for you, Richard. With respect to the scope and the fact you’ve got a lot of work to do here, and it’s an urgent imperative to get this done. How does this impact your M&A strategy and your long-term view that you would like to do more M&A.

Richard Baker

I continue to believe that there are opportunities around the world for us to create synergies and increase our market share, different markets. Obviously, we’ve a lot to do here and we’re very focused on it. And generally we don’t comment on potential acquisitions. So I think we are pretty clear on our stand there.

Gerald Storch

Yes, let me add Patricia that we’ve been working on this transformation project for six months. And so this is not prompted by bad first quarter. Its prompted by whether -- the strong feeling that we need to get ahead of industry conditions that would -- that the whole industry has been chasing. We need to get ahead and start leading this. So we were working on this of course, throughout that entire period. So the way we structured the Company going forward, is that we’ve standardized the approach and the processes across banners that were acquired and they were still operating with someone different business models. So now we will have the same model for every business and should there be an appropriate time and everyone agree that it's prudent and wide to add on an additional acquisition, it will be far easier now to bolt that on and to capture the synergies immediately than it would have been before.

Patricia Baker

Okay, Gerry. Thank you. Well understood. So let’s just talk about that structure and I apologize for asking a third question. So you’ve got a new leader of Hudson's Bay and Liz is now in charge of Lord & Taylor and then you have the centers of excellence around digital marketing. So who reports to who and what response -- what are the full responsibility that Alison and Liz maintain, because it looks like digital and marketing and a few other things have been shifted to be all banners?

Gerald Storch

Yes. Let me explain that. That’s a great question. So first of all, let's address the separation of Hudson's Bay and Lord & Taylor and I will get to your broader question about the structure of the Company as a whole. So, it’s very clear and it's become just totally crystal-clear over the last year that the situations of Hudson's Bay in Canada and Lord & Taylor in U.S are different. They’ve diverged even more than before. In Canada, we have a leading player in Hudson's Bay when we believe -- and a player that has been one of our best-performing banners, we believe had significant additional growth opportunities. And we see that, for example, with the dramatic growth in the digital operations that we see with Hudson's Bay in Canada. So Canada is a national jewel. It's a franchise that isn't in all throughout the country, its omnipresent with huge opportunities for growth. Meanwhile, Lord & Taylor we have what is a more focused, almost a niche player in the Northeast -- the Northeastern United States principally, with heavily focused on apparel and accessories and not home in the business. And the U.S market is heavily saturated with the highest retail square feet per capita, included the most troubled market in the world today for department stores. So very different set of strategic challenges and opportunities for each one of these banners. So as we looked at this, we thought it was very important to have separate management teams focused on each one, because we want to make sure we don’t leave anything on the table in Canada because the same team was so focused on what they need to do in the U.S. So this way we’ve separate teams in Canada focused on opportunity and in the U.S focused on what’s required to fight the battle in a very vicious market with a more focused player. So we think that’s totally prudent and smart, and a good thing to do almost independent of the transformation plan. But what it does allow us to do is set up each one of our banners with the same structure. And what that structure essentially does is it concentrates in the banner and under the banner leads, the core functions that are required -- that our customer facing and that can shape a strategy for the -- for their banner going forward. So that includes in each banner. The merchandising and merchandised planning of course central to all retailers, the store management that is the Regional Vice President in the store -- store managers, again customer facing that runs those functions, the marketing strategy for the banner, so how they’re going to go-to-market, what branding advertising, what promotions they are going to run, the budget, the calendar for marketing, by the way both digital marketing and non-digital marketing and print and television and radio etcetera. What existed in the past in marketing, what you add is split where the digital marketing was done in the digital -- HBC digital, and so they decided like how much to spend on banner ads etcetera and those ads play two purposes, both drive the business in the stores as well as online. Now that’s all consolidated in terms of strategy under the marketing in the banner. The fourth function, so far we’ve merchandising both buying and planning, stores, store management, the all-channel marketing strategy. And then the fourth function in every banner is a digital strategy for that banner. And so we basically shifted more of the strategy and direction for digital inside each banner, so it can be integrated tightly into the all-channel model, because as we go forward we can see the digital is growing very rapidly, stores are going to have more difficult time, traffic is down in stores if you know across-the-board, but what we would have build is a really tightly integrated model for stores and digital, so that digital responsibility needs to lie in the banner. So very much of the strategy and direction will come from the banner. Having said that, the net change of the transformation is to shift headcount into the centers of excellence.

So let's talk about the centers of excellence a little bit. So, the most important center of excellence will be those that cover digital and IT, right. And that’s the technology, not the direction for the digital banners that lies in the banners, but the technology behind it we’ve had those separated and that resulted in some duplication and we feel inefficiency having a separate digital tech group and an IT group. Now those are consolidated into one technology function that focuses on all technology for the Company, okay. Also a center of excellence is the marketing center of excellence. Importantly, that’s really more like marketing services if you want to think about it, like an -- like you go to an ad agency or someone to place your media. The strategy, determined by the banner but the placement of the ad, the creative, etcetera is done in the center of excellence, but the banner is the decision-maker on what kind of ads they want to run, what the messages are, where they want to place them, whether its digital or whether its print etcetera, okay. But we get tremendous efficiency instead of having separate ad agencies in essence, which is why we had both internal and external across all banners. This now is consolidated in one marketing services group. Another big, very important center of excellence is the store ops group, which will do in addition to construction and remodeling of the stores, they will do digital merchandising and then store support services things like working on the back office for the stores, keeping track of scheduling people, that kind of activity will take place in a centralized basis. Prior, all that was done in banners and they were done differently and etcetera. The other thing this will do by putting all of the banners in a common structure, both inside the banners and at the center of excellence, it will facilitate common systems as we go forward, because you need to have common processes before you can have common system. And I’m sorry to go long about this, but just a little more about this, because it's so important to understand what we’ve done. So I’ve said we shifted direction more into the banners, direction in strategy whereas back office type resources more into the centers of excellence where we can standardize them against centers of excellence and get synergies. Beyond the ones I’ve mentioned, we’ve supply chain center of excellence, which includes operation of all the DCs, all the item set up for digital, how to get more efficient at setting up those items and lowering that variable costs based on the internet, which is so critical for the future of the Company. So fulfillment of both store based distribution as well as Internet distribution in the supply-chain group. And also -- so digital operations moves into that Group where they’re just experts on things like Six Sigma and how to do operations more efficiently, that the banner don't need to worry about that and there are experts on how to be more efficient on processing -- processing Internet or that will go with people who are more oriented in that fashion. So we have additional centers of excellence for each of the major functions whether that’s real estate or legal or finance etcetera, that goes a little more obvious, but that’s what the fundamental nature of the structure is. And so the net of it is, as discussed, present between the savings at the headquarters and the savings in the field that we believe this is a better organization that leverages our scale and as you can see we can say, we can -- about 2,000 headcount and $350 million lease run rate going forward in savings from doing this and we believe it's actually the model of the future, a much better model than what we’ve been doing. So, sorry for long [multiple speakers].

Patricia Baker

No, no that’s very important clarification there. I know essentially the way we should be thinking about this is that you’ve got a shared services model across the banners for those functions really.

Gerald Storch

That’s right.

Patricia Baker

Okay. Thanks a lot. I will get back in the queue.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Oliver Chen with Cowen and Company. Your line is now open.

Cecile Origenes

Hi. This is Cecile Origenes on for Oliver Chen. Thank you for taking our question. We just wanted to ask a little bit more detail on what you’re seeing at Lord & Taylor? Could you just talk a little bit more about how you’re thinking about your lower productivity doors for that banner? And do you see potential for rationalization of your retail footprint, especially as you shift more towards digital and given some of the ongoing pressures from declining traffic?

Richard Baker

So, great question. So the problem with Lord & Taylor is not that the stores are not productive. In fact, I think you would be surprised that they’re pretty productive department stores. The issue with Lord & Taylor is not where we sit, it's the trajectory and the nature of the competition in the marketplace. So you’ve seen a lot of some of our competitors in recent days, but what’s going on in the U.S market, and needless to say it’s incredibly competitive, it's incredibly price competitive. There's a lot of pressure on margin. We’ve seen our competitors start to discount items like cosmetics, which are in beauty areas which are sort of if you go back 10 or 20 years ago, that will be the last thing you’d ever do. It's almost like everywhere you went, it was sold at the same price. Now that's become a big football item in department stores in the U.S in order to try traffic into the stores and in a situation where you’re over stored and traffic is declining nonetheless. So this is -- and of course when your competitors do it, we have to do it. I'm sure they're saying we're doing it, once you get into that kind of a year situation, everyone is fighting, fighting for every inch. So we are in a brutally competitive environment in the United States right now. Stores are closing left and right and we believe there have to be a rationalization of space. And that there will be fewer competitors, certainly fewer doors as we go forward, because the market has to right size, supply and demand have to meet each other. As we look across our store base, it's not like we have that many bad stores at Lord & Taylor. Keep in mind that the concept has already gone through quite a bit of reduction in store count over the years and we're down to what are essentially pretty good doors and as I said if they generate a pretty good sales per square feet, we take a look at them, we will find they’re up there with the best of the best in that regard. It's just that the nature of the business right now is that you have declining store traffic and you have a brutal competition on price and promotion taking place in that marketplace. So what are we doing about it? We focus very hard on reinforcing our pricing position and our value positioning, because Lord & Taylor has a little bit of a high-end reputation. I think some customers may feel like it's more expensive than it actually is and in a market that’s so -- totally focused on value, it's important that people don't think that. So we focus very hard on that. Additionally, we focus on where we know we can win. So that's why we've rolled out all the work with dresses and the Dress Address in Lord & Taylor, because no matter every survey you’re doing and who talk to, we are the leader on dresses, Lord & Taylor had that franchise for probably a 100 years, it's the oldest department store in the U.S. So we focus on where we know we can win there. We focused on the categories they’re growing, which are clearly a athletic -- at leisure category that’s growing very significantly just to call out one that’s particularly important right now. So we focus on what is growing in this environment and we focused on differentiation. So we rolled out our initial with Bobbi Brown for example that received great appreciation from our customers and we’re pleased with that and its different from what anybody has totally exclusive. And in the department store of the future you are not going to win telling the same thing all your competitor sell. That is going to simply be sort of option down by the transparency of the Internet to the lowest possible bidder and so we know we have to have more differential price. We've been very successful with our Karl Lagerfeld product at Lord & Taylor as well, totally differentiated product from what our competitors have in our market. So we're focused very heavily on what we can do better. And then finally we’re focused on driving digital. And that’s the key part of our new structure and Liz and her team is very focused on that. We believe that Lord &Taylor being a regional department store has the opportunity to be national in scope when it comes to the digital function. And it's our great opportunities to grow Lord &Taylor online. So we’re heavily focused on upgrading that. We recently relaunched Lord & Taylor Web site onto the Saks platform that just happened in the last month, and we’re seeing fine conversion rates and we’re going to be able then to move forward. The platform that we had for Lord & Taylor in the past on the Internet was really not a world-class platform. Now with the world-class Saks platform, you see identical platform that we have as we continue to roll this out across our banners with the same platform now at Saks Fifth Avenue that we have at Saks OFF 5TH that we have at Lord & Taylor now. So -- and any improvement that we bring to that Web site thing goes to all those -- all of those banner. So we’re focused on a lot at Lord & Taylor that could vary competitive marketplaces and make no mistake about that and you’ve heard it from our competitors about that in recent days, a very different set of challenges than what we see at Hudson Bay.

Cecile Origenes

Thank you. That’s very helpful. And best of luck to you, Paul. It's been a pleasure working with you.

Paul Beesley

Thanks very much. I appreciate that.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Derek Dley with Canaccord Genuity. Your line is now open.

Derek Dley

Yes. Hi, guys. Just in terms of some of these staffing cuts, can you just provide us a little bit more color in what areas you’re looking to reduce some of your staff? Is it going to be front-end or is it going to be primarily in the back office?

Gerald Storch

So as you heard from the dialogue earlier, much of the reduction is clearly in headquarters and we're heavily focused on delayering or reducing spends throughout the entire organization. We don't break out where the headcounts are, because sometimes it's actually a little bit difficult to point it out because at this stage you take middle-management stores is that customer facing or not, but most of the changes, the vast majority are not -- do not touch the customer. And we're convinced that if anything customer service will improve as a consequence of what we’re doing. So that's our focus as we set out to do this and we believe, for example, our improvements in store scheduling that we're working on should result in more associates being on the floor during peak periods than what we have today. So even in the stores the focus is more in the back office than it is in -- it is on the customer facing areas and with the changes made for customer facing should improve service. So the last thing we want to do is try to accomplish this in the back to our customer. But from an overall 90,000 square foot area, look at what we've going on. We’ve traffic and sales moving from stores to online. So we need to shift our infrastructure appropriately, but meanwhile the store experience is not good then it simply will accelerate that shift from stores to online with everything that it entails. So we have to continue to provide a great store environment and great store service or else it doesn't work. So if you look to what was going on in the last six months and designed it, we realize that every dollar we spend have to go to value for the customer -- to service for the customer that's why we focus heavily on eliminating layers, flattening our organization and being more nimble and we’ve to respond more quickly to what the customer wants, so not doing on the customer's back was a dominant theme throughout our work.

Derek Dley

Okay. And then just on that shift towards online, can you just remind us and if you could give it on a or I suppose as you can on a banner by banner basis, where you’re in terms of your digital penetration as a percent to sales today and where you see this moving towards over the next couple of years?

Gerald Storch

So I will do that [indiscernible]. We don’t break it out individually for each banner as you may know. So I would take [indiscernible] says high digital penetration, because it's an online only business [indiscernible]. But clearly that would be true. The next greatest area will be in luxury business. So we see that at Saks Fifth Avenue, not only do we have a very established business there and -- but a deeply penetrated and highly profitable business online. So we love the Saks Fifth Avenue digital business, luxury was made in some ways for digital. And what we’re really working on making sure that we’ve that link between the salesperson and the sale online that we don't lose that in the process of digital growth at Saks and the luxury business. And we’re doing that through things like sales floor and the widget you see in the -- on the Web site, ways that we integrate the personal selling with the Internet, so it just becomes one more tool for the selling associate to use and working with the customer and just one more way in which the customer interacts with their salespersons by using the Internet. So we’re pleased with that. That is our highest sort of brick-and-mortar banner in terms of Internet penetration. And think of that as significant double digits penetration there. And again what’s also great about the Saks Fifth Avenue Web site is that this is the one place we don't have a negative arbitrage in the profitability of the sale. So one of the big forces that’s working on our P&L and the P&L of our competitors right now is that the business shifts online. It's doing so to lower profitability and we’ve talked about this on past calls I know and it's a major factor in the industry right now and it help to drive what we did in our transformation work by the way. And so at Saks Fifth Avenue, fortunately there isn't that much difference in the profitability than online sales versus an in-store sale. And the reason why it's because the average ticket is so high at Saks Fifth Avenue where we're approaching for sake of discussion $500 that when you make -- again for sake of simple modeling, you would say you make 40% of $500, gets $200 of margin to deal with -- to handle the more expensive fulfillment and logistics for an online order. That's great. It means that the cost of doing a process in order, doesn’t really dilute the $200 very much. If you’re at a banner though that has a $150 or $100 average ticket and we are making that same 40%, then you’re gearing with a, let's say for sake of discussion, again a $50 margin pull [ph] or something like that, that you’re dealing with, then the cost of logistics and fulfillment are quite material to the overall profitability of the business. So we love the Saks Fifth Avenue digital business and we’re very focused on what we can do there. So that will be the highest. And fortunately, it’s the highest penetration we have in any of our banners. I don't know who really will come next, but it might be Saks OFF 5TH at that point. Its going very rapidly at Saks OFF 5TH. We are thrilled with -- we relaunched the Web site a year-ago at Saks OFF 5TH. We are about to annualize that. And frankly we had a problem when we launched it. We didn’t do -- did the best job with the relaunch, so we had some technical issues. We are about to come up on that by the way which should do wonders things for Saks Fifth Avenue's comp sales as we go into the -- go forward -- I’m sorry, for OFF 5TH sales as we go to the next few periods. But that Web site that’s stronger and stronger and stronger on that Saks platform and we're frankly thrilled with the growth that we're seeing at the Saks OFF 5TH Web site. So that that continues to grow and it's also in the double digits, but not as high as what you would see with Saks Fifth Avenue. The next two would be Lord & Taylor and Hudson Bay. And they're different in kind and nature and trajectory and that we're seeing dramatic growth at Hudson Bay, there is no other way of putting it. And fortunately that’s where we put our best to robotic fulfillment -- that’s Scarborough there and we need it, because this is going very rapidly online there and we love it, because the customers there are buying online and then they’re returning to the store and they return at a tremendous rate. And I think it's because we're so penetrated in Canada, there is this base store near you, everywhere, but we love it when they turn to the store, because it minimizes the cost of the return and also it gives you a chance to sell the customer something else. So that would probably next and it certainly will be, because of the relative trajectory. Lord & Taylor continues to grow online and at a similar penetration at this point, but the trajectory isn't that what we see at Hudson Bay. I believe that's because again Hudson Bay is so important in Canada and so strong in Canada and competition frankly is much more intense in the United States. In the class of trade where Lord & Taylor is, as you know, there are some very significant large Web sites selling against Lord & Taylor in the U.S market, but it continues to grow, but I’m sure we classify Hudson Bay. And then finally we have Europe and fascinating there is that we're investing heavily in Europe and in digital and still very low penetration. So we think there is a huge opportunity in Europe to grow, both in Germany and with our new entry in the Netherlands and in Belgium we relaunched our Web sites last fall, so we believe that there are huge opportunities. The penetration rates that we’re seeing in department stores in Europe are far below the U.S penetrations. And of course we bought the company, the penetration was very low. We identified that was a major opportunity at the time of the acquisition and we still believe that it is and it's not because Europe is behind the U.S or anything like that. In digital penetration it's just that department stores in Europe are behind in digital penetration and we are -- and we believe that’s one of the big opportunities that we have, but that would be a single-digit type of penetration and our lowest penetrate banner.

Derek Dley

Okay. And then just one more quick one, if I can follow-up on. So given you’re shifting or you’re looking at sales, obviously, you’re shifting from retail to online, and maybe Richard you can address this one. Can you just talk about your store opening and maybe potentially closing plans going forward in terms of the brick-and-mortar location?

Richard Baker

Yes. So, certainly we’re looking very, very carefully at opening any stores that we presently don't have commitments for. Having said that, we have a lot of real estate that’s underutilized in Germany, for example, where we're converting underutilized uses into a much more high volume Saks OFF 5TH location. So we’re going to continue to do that and we think that’s prudent. As far as -- as Gerry stated earlier, as far as closing stores, we unfortunately have very, very few stores that -- that don't have the profitability that would require us to not operate them. So that’s the good news. If you look at our different businesses, like Lord & Taylor, for example, it's a -- it's ideally suited to be bigger online as we go forward than brick-and-mortar. We only have 50 Lord & Taylor stores located in very good locations. So why can't we utilize those stores to grow a bigger online business? We are in hostage to a large over penetration of stores like other department store chain that have national footprints that they can't efficiently shrink. So banner after banner we're pretty comfortable with our store layout. Unfortunately there are not stores we can close to make our business better, but fortunately we’ve very well located stores that are profitable.

Derek Dley

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Vishal Shreedhar with National Bank. Your line is now open.

Vishal Shreedhar

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. Just looking at the balance sheet here, net debt increased by call it almost a $1 billion year-over-year. And I know of the top you guys said that you are comfortable with your balance sheet here. I know there is seasonality, but I guess my question would be at what level of net debt EBITDAR or even net debt to EBITDA would you feel uncomfortable with. Is it 8x, 9x? There must be a level?

Paul Beesley

So, thanks. I guess, right now we’re comfortable with our debt levels. It increased because we increased the amount of mortgage on the Lord & Taylor. FX was a significant factor and the ABL was higher, but we’re comfortable with current levels. However, we’re certainly very focused on improvement. When I look at our ABL, we did expand our ABL in February and this reflects the growth of the business and we increased the ABL cap from US$1.9 billion to US$2.25 billion. And it's worth noting that at the end of the quarter, although the ABL did increase, the availability was US$1.4 billion which is in fact a little more than what we had a year-ago. So that gives us comfort in addition you’ve seen us take actions, an important component is the transformation plan that we announced yesterday, and it's worth emphasizing that of the $170 million we talked about in year savings, as of today, actions taken have secured $125 million of those savings. We have reduced CapEx in the guidance that we provided, we’re down approximately $100 million year-on-year, notwithstanding the investment and expansion in Europe. And we do expect working capital improvement through the balance of the year and part of the increase -- a big part of the increase is related to payables, which is a significant portion of that is timing.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay. Thanks for that color. And Paul, in the past, you’ve given us free cash flow guidance. Should we still expect kind of flattish free cash flow for the year?

Paul Beesley

Yes, I think we should expect some gradual improvement as I said. You’re going to have the benefit of the transformation plan as we move forward. But I think that would be reasonable to expect.

Gerald Storch

Certainly our objective is there. And what we’ve seen is, you take my earlier remarks is that we are focused on getting ahead of this. What it’s felt like is that we’ve making moves, making changes, but the industry conditions have deteriorated faster than the moves that we're making. That’s why we’re making such dramatic change this time that we want to get out in front of what's going on. So the only variable that would cause us to be otherwise will be performance worse than we anticipate. So otherwise its certainly our objective to achieve cash flow neutrality and move beyond that. This is the year of relatively heavy investments skewed towards Europe. So we have the entry in the Netherlands, we’ve Saks OFF 5TH opening, and if you think about the fact we’re reducing our capital spending by at least a $100 million, if you take a look at our guidance versus where it was last year and we're doing that while we’re investing so much more in these new banners in terms of the growth in Netherlands and the growth in Saks OFF 5TH, then you could see that we’ve cut back even more across all of our other banners in order to fund that. So we are going through every dollar, in both expense and capital and if it's even a relatively small amount of the same, we're taking it. So we're heavily focused on cash flow and on expenses. We know, again that everything that we spend that could be viewed as overhead, is a mistake in a way because its coming out of the customer and we’ve to focus on what drives customer satisfaction and growth for the business. But we’re still growing and we're still adding in Europe and we’re still going to make sure that our core strategy stays sound as we go forward. But we have to do it with less expense and with less capital.

Paul Beesley

Now the other factor that you to consider is there is going to be a cash impact of the transformation programs that we’ve announced this year, and that will total in the vicinity of a $125 million between …

Gerald Storch

[Indiscernible] ways.

Paul Beesley

… and what we announced earlier and plus the wave that was announced yesterday. So that’s also [multiple speakers]

Gerald Storch

If you time off for the severance and take with that.

Paul Beesley

Yes.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay, yes. No, absolutely that makes sense. Just two more quick ones here. That $350 million greater than $350 million, it's a large number. And I know in the press release, you gave us some materials that the initial impact will offset current headwinds that you are seeing in the market, but looking in the outer years, do you expect that to drop to the bottom line, those savings?

Gerald Storch

We don’t -- we’ve shown I think the entire department store industry. We have not done a very high mark for being able to predict the future. And you take a look at how many times our competitors have revised guidance or how many times we had to change our outlook as we go back in time here. So our focus is on building a sound model for the future and we’re -- we had a lot of discussion at this and we’re viewing this as what is as defense against what might happen in the future even as it's offensive of in terms of being ahead of our competitors in what needs to be done. So we'll have to see what happens there. I wouldn’t model an increase from this, but I think it might give you some greater comfort that we're not going to see continued falling. What we're focused on is getting ahead of this thing ahead as we go forward. So I don’t know what else to say about that Paul.

Paul Beesley

No, I think that’s a good answer.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay. And the last one, you guys may decide if this is better taken offline, but I guess, Paul, it's a question for you. Your third-party rents are about $500 million and the lease incentives you are getting are about $500 million. I mean, it sounds like an awfully large amount of lease incentives, and you've been getting them for several years and I guess you are going to get them in the future. So I don’t understand how the landlords were giving you this large number and tend to recoup that. So, I was just hoping to get some perspective. I don’t know if there is any quick comments you can provide on that.

Paul Beesley

Yes, well first off, I think part of that reflects how attractive our stores are, so landlords are very keen to give us money to entice us to their location. So there are other retail -- other parts of the retail sector that that's not the case, but certainly it is for us. We are very mindful of how much what we pay rent as a percentage of sales and certainly keep in mind that, but also recall that where the landlord is one of the JVs, a good portion of that rent actually comes back to us. But if you want further color, you can certainly reach out to Elliott.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay. Actually just on that, are your own JVs paying you those lease incentives or they predominant lease in the third parties?

Paul Beesley

They would pay -- to the extent that we do the expansions …

Gerald Storch

They are both.

Paul Beesley

… yes.

Gerald Storch

You know it depends on the situation. If someone is developing a new mall, one of the major developers that we're not a partner with and they want to have a Saks Fifth Avenue as an anchor, they’re likely to pay a significant sum to make sure they get Saks Fifth Avenue as an anchor, because it makes the mall, then you have other situations where there are properties that are owned by our real estate joint ventures, and that they -- that the joint venture provides capital for improving the property and as part of that we pay sort of rent on that capital. So that’s probably one of the sort of intense and beauty of the structure with the joint ventures. As we said throughout, it's not to take money out of the Company, it's to put money in.

Paul Beesley

And looking forward, a big part of our expansion is in Europe and in the Netherlands which is not in the joint venture. So that would be third-party.

Gerald Storch

Right.

Vishal Shreedhar

Thanks a lot for your color, guys.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Sabahat Khan with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Sabahat Khan

All right. Thanks. Just a follow-up on the debt questions earlier. Your floating term loan has a covenant that’s based on a credit group debt to adjusted EBITDA. Would you be able to provide where that stands at this quarter? You had highlighted what it was at year-end, I just want to see whether it's relative to covenant as of Q1?

Paul Beesley

So first to say it was a covenant isn't quite right. We have no maintenance covenants in any of our debt agreements. There is a covenant related to cash sweep and on the basis in the term loan that we [indiscernible] actual agreement we would be sitting at about 3.8x, which is well below the threshold that you are referring to.

Sabahat Khan

Okay, thanks. And then …

Paul Beesley

You know as calculated. Sorry, carry on.

Sabahat Khan

And then just on the, I guess, can we just turn back to the retail business, can you talk about your outlook coming out of Q1, have you seen sequential improvement in Q2? And kind of what are your thoughts heading into the back end? I know you don’t provide financial guidance, but just what you are seeing in terms of trends across, I guess, U.S. versus Europe versus Canada?

Gerald Storch

So, obviously given everything going on in the industry right now, we’re not going to get into the prognostication business as we look to the future. We are planning and this is core to the transformation project that we did, we’re planning for industry conditions to remain very tough. We want to develop a business model that can succeed even in tough conditions and that’s where our heads are, that’s what we are doing. You haven't heard us mention the weather once on this phone call, so we aren't acting like there is going to be some -- certainly the sun is going to come out and its going to be all sunny and people are going to throng to the malls and want to buy at department stores. We are operating under the assumption that the business will remain difficult and that we’re going to have a more efficient nimbler model than our competitors, lower our cost of doing business, particularly in bricks-and-mortar and we’re going to grow rapidly online to compensate for that and we want to have the shift that’s able to do that in these turbulent condition. So we aren't going to get in the game of talking about what’s going to happen or are not going to happen in terms of retail sales, because honestly I don’t think anyone can tell you that and we can hope and think and say look, we don’t think people have it right, and I don’t think everyone has a right in terms of what’s exactly going on, but it doesn’t mean we wouldn’t have to do exactly the same thing. So that’s what we’re doing. We are focused on no excuses, leading the pack, doing the things we have to do to get ahead of this, so that we don’t have to sit here and apologize quarter after quarter for not doing our numbers.

Sabahat Khan

All right, thanks. And then one last one for me. On the off price business, it looks like Gilt has been a bit of a drag as it's been called out over the last few quarters. Can you maybe talk about the strategy there or plans for that business as we go forward?

Gerald Storch

Yes, absolutely -- you’re absolutely correct in terms of the Gilt business itself, it has been a drag. I want to highlight, however, that the technology we got from Gilt and the people we got from Gilt had been a fantastic part of our business. And our -- go visit -- if you haven't downloaded it, download the saks.com app from the Apple store. This app continues to fly and exceed expectations. As I mentioned, our Internet business on at Saks Fifth Avenue is very profitable, so we continue to -- that app is blowing by any expectations I’ve ever had for what a retail app should be able to do in business. And that’s because of the technology with Gilt and the ideas from the Gilt team and from the programmers from Gilt who have taken a hold to that app and turned it into something very popular. Last week it was for the second time, it was on the Apple homepage on the -- where you download apps on the App Store homepage as one of their favorite apps for the innovation that's there. It's really cool functionality, we just rolled out last week. So download that you will be very excited. So we’re thrilled with Gilt with regards to what we got there. The business itself is definitely struggling. It’s struggling before we bought it and it continue to struggle. And most of what we intended on doing with that business really want to take place until this fall and so we're certainly disappointed that we weren't able to move faster, but the technological changes to accomplish those things are taking longer than we thought. It's not really because of Gilt, it's because the quarter what we want to do is to combine Gilt and Saks OFF 5TH technologically, so that we can have one common inventory. As you recall from our acquisition announcement, one common pool of inventory that services both Gilt and Saks OFF 5TH that enables tremendous efficiencies, but it also means that Gilt can be more of a destination site where as opposed to just stopping the flash sites, we will see the entire Saks OFF 5TH store when we go to Gilt and it will be searchable and accessible just like the Saks OFF 5TH Web site is today, except that it will be more aimed at that millennial audience overall. So that change which is a big technological change, and frankly larger and took more time than we thought will be in place this fall in the third quarter. And so we're very excited about what that might be able to do for us as we look to the future. But we don't expect an improvement in that business until we get that done. And so we're making those changes, what we intended when we made the acquisition just taking longer than we thought.

Sabahat Khan

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of John Zamparo with CIBC. Your line is now open.

John Zamparo

Thanks. Good morning. I want to talk about the real estate side. You mentioned your actions on monetization are subject to market conditions, but would you say at this stage its more likely than not that will see some developments on this year?

Gerald Storch

Richard, do you want to respond to that?

Richard Baker

Yes, I’m sorry you broke up on that. Can you just repeat the question? I’m sorry, you broke up a little bit for me.

John Zamparo

Sure. Yes, you said actions on monetization are subject to market conditions. Of course, but you say it's more likely than not that we will see some development on that topic this year?

Richard Baker

I don’t know what you’re saying, modernization?

John Zamparo

No, monetization.

Gerald Storch

Monetization.

Richard Baker

Okay, okay. So we can't really comment on that, but the opportunity for us to be able to monetize our real estate is very strong. So the real estate market notwithstanding what’s going on in retail, the real estate market in the United States and in Europe and in Canada is very strong, especially for the types of location that we own. So that opportunity exists if we choose to go down that road. And as far as our opportunity to do an IPO it's still available, but obviously I think that’s a tougher situation today than it was six months ago.

John Zamparo

Okay. That’s helpful. Thanks and on the brands you offer, I guess, Gerry touched on earlier, you’re not going to get ahead by selling the same thing as everyone else. Does that mean you developed your own brands better? I’m curious how you kind of mitigate that evolution, because a lot of brands can go straight to consumer. So maybe you could talk a little bit about how you develop your own brands?

Gerald Storch

Well, there is an array of opportunities, but certainly one -- I haven't talked about this yet. One of the centers of excellence that we have reinforced in our Company as part of our transformation plan is our own label group, our own brands group. And we already have significant own brands within in our Company, but we're looking at opportunities to increase that penetration dramatically. We believe that’s very important going forward, but it's not just taking something that's commonplace and slapping a different label on it. You really have to have great products. So that’s the capability that needs to be -- needs to be grown and developed over time. It's a major focus going forward. We got -- when we bought Kaufhof, we acquired a significant number of own brands and we're starting to take advantage of those in the U.S and bring some of those brands over here and use them in our department store group. But -- another example would be we launched a new brand at Saks Fifth Avenue called Scripted, which has been very successful in the women's area. So -- and that’s kind of another horse along with the Saks Fifth Avenue men's label which has been -- are among our most successful own label at Saks Fifth Avenue. So certainly we want to grow the own label area as you suggest and we believe that’s a major requirement that -- but they have to be great products, and so it's not just fake out, it's got to be great. But we can do that and as that part of our business becomes vertical, which is far more profitable and totally differentiated and not subject to that due to the competitors on the Internet. But beyond that there are many other ways to have exclusive products, so we have many partners in the world. So beyond what we design and source ourselves there are partners who can do parts of that with us and so a great example would be our Karl Lagerfeld product at Lord & Taylor and Hudson Bay, which is performed wonderfully. And this is a product that we get in conjunction with G3 and it's a great product. So we have Topshop in Canada exclusively and we're rolling out Topshops in Europe as well. So there are many ways to partner in order to have exclusive product. What’s important is that you don't have the same product that’s in the store next door to you or are online that they can go online and just shop it and say oh, it's $10 cheaper here, because they’re having a sale taking place. So there is a vast range of ways of having exclusive product. We love own label of course, because its 100% ours and 100% our margin and profits. But we’re more than happy to partner with people to develop own product or to sell on product and we’ve this whole continuum of how to do that and who the partners can be, but we will do it both ways. It's really important though for the future. In the end, if we look at where the value is generated, industry as a whole, it's in the owners of the intellectual property and so we intend to be one of those ownership.

John Zamparo

All right. That’s helpful. Thanks and maybe one more housekeeping one. On the cost cutting initiative, can you give us a sense of how much of that is going to be procurement versus SG&A?

Gerald Storch

Well, the -- we haven't broken out separately how much is procurement versus SG&A. But the significant majority is headcount related when you take a look at it. The next biggest group though is procurement and we have strong reasons for believing that that’s not a theoretical number. Among other things we’ve had major consulting firms in looking at it and seeing and showing what they believe is there and that’s the genesis of that number. It's their analysis of what they believe is achievable. Then we need to take a look at it as a practical matter, that makes all the sense in the world that we're going to get, because one of the biggest areas for example is marketing. And as I mentioned in the past that has been purchased separately by each banner and done in a way that that would be anything, but efficient when you take a look at it. So that's one of the bigger sources of savings that we expect to achieve as we go forward here. Another big saving is in the digital and IT area, where again we expect there to be a significant opportunity from the consolidation of the function into one area to get savings there and I would say a third very large area is in facilities and maintenance. And again, by combining that and consolidating that into one center of excellence will then be dealing with the vendors, as a much larger entity, with a much larger relationship and total common sense that when we bid that out or auction that, whatever that we're going to get it for lower price. So it's all logical that we're going to get it. I don't think that it's highly speculative or anything like that, but we’ve given ourselves little more time in our plan to achieve that, because the time it takes to do that negotiation, so almost zero of what we’ve said is already accomplished is procurement. It is almost entirely headcount related and as we look forward into next year, more of it will be procurement related.

John Zamparo

Okay. That’s helpful. That’s it from me. Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Wayne Hood with BMO. Your line is now open.

Wayne Hood

Yes, Richard, just back to the real estate for a second, you mentioned that maybe the IPO idea for the JV doesn't work now, but you also mentioned that selling equity would be an option for you -- it has been an option. Where are you with the pool of that real estate where if you were to sell equity it might create a taxable event that might have to be taken into consideration?

Richard Baker

That’s not what I said. So, I do not say -- I don’t want to -- I do not say that there was not an option to go ahead and do the IPO like you just said.

Wayne Hood

Okay.

Richard Baker

So that’s not what I said. I said it's still possible to do an IPO. It's just not as good a moment to do it as it was six months ago, okay? And then the second part of your question, the tax implications of doing one-off sales?

Wayne Hood

Right.

Paul Beesley

I can jump in on that. There is between $150 million, $160 million of joint venture equity that can be sold on a tax-free basis. So we’ve some opportunity to structure it in any divestiture of equity in a tax efficient manner.

Wayne Hood

Okay. And then I had a question, I guess, Gerry, you talked about integrating the buyer planner distributor organizations to leverage that. I’m just wondering how much scale do you think you can get with Saks having kind of a different, potentially I guess, different brand matrix and therefore, you would have as much leverage with that versus, let's say, the rest of the banners overall or can you -- do you think you can accomplish a meaningful number?

Gerald Storch

That’s a great question, Wayne. And it give me a chance to make sure that’s very clear. When I was talking about consolidation across brands in procurement, I was talking about indirect purchases to be clear. So it's things like buying advertising or buying computers, or buying facilities maintenance. The merchandising and the planning remains within each banner and that’s something that we did not consolidate across functions. By the way there was a long discussion and you are -- you’ve been in retail long time, so you will appreciate this, about whether we could consolidate the planning organization. Not the buyers across the banners, because the banners retain the functions that are essential for their business and for differentiation. And as you point out, there is not that much overlap between what we sell with Saks Fifth Avenue and what we sell at Lord & Taylor, for example, or what we sell at Kaufhof, certainly. But the planners, theoretically you could consolidate them into a back office organization. You could even outsource it. You could even automate much of that, as you afford. Having said that, we're nowhere near in our opinion, the technological state or the business state to accomplish that and so that’s something that might be a future opportunity for us, but we’re not doing that at this time. So the banners contain discreetly everything they need to run their business, in terms of merchandising, planning, marketing, digital strategy, stores, but all the support for that is what we’ve centralized.

Wayne Hood

Okay. And my final question, Gerry, just to continue on this is that what kind of systems alignment work remains to be done? You hit on a little bit, but I mean you can have these reorganizational changes, but if the teams don’t have access to common systems, making decisions, can be longer than anything, how much systems work is left to do to give them the tools to make fast decisions to improve the enterprise.

Gerald Storch

It’s a great question. The platform we developed is with our systems at their current state. So what we said is, we don’t want to go plan, that’s going to take years to execute right now. So everything that we’ve outlined, we could do with a system that we have today. And so that that’s been a core -- that was a core principle of what we did, because often when we do these projects, people will come up with ideas of know what own. We put RFID in the stores and we will have everything work of that and that will save us $100 million. And that may all be true, but it will take three or four years to put RFID and again all that working and develop the systems interacted. So everything we’ve outlined we can do with our current systems. There is future opportunity and we will work on it to go farther than what we’ve done today. But this -- there is a balance between we spend six months on this. We didn’t want to spend years on it, because it's -- the time is now and we’ve to move. So there is certainly future opportunities beyond this and we’re big believers in the department stores and the future and the all-channel model, we have to continue to innovate even beyond what we’ve done here in order to achieve that and while you’ve talked about, what you just said is one of the core areas. We are working towards common systems, but we’re not going to be common just for its own sake. And we’re not going to wait around until that happens.

Wayne Hood

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And we have a follow-up question from the line of Patricia Baker with Scotiabank. Your line is now open.

Patricia Baker

Oh, thank you for taking the follow-up. Just wanted an update on Saks. There is -- with respect to opening additional locations in Canada, have you made any -- have you delayed any openings, in particular, the Montreal [ph]? And then secondly, can you just refresh for us where you are with the plans of rejuvenating the Fifth Avenue Saks store? What’s been done so far?

Gerald Storch

Richard, you want to take this?

Richard Baker

Sure. So Saks Fifth Avenue, so our Saks program continues to be a 100% in tax. As far as Montreal [ph] is concerned, we’re going to the normal process of planning and figuring out how to lay out the store within our existing Hudson Bay store? And I don’t have an update on the timing, but we continue to make progress on that store. The 5TH Avenue, we’ve now turned over I believe three fully completed renovated floors. And we continue our process forward and we’ve slowed down the renovation process a little bit, but we continue to move forward and get that store ready to be a world class renovated state of the art luxury department store.

Patricia Baker

Thank you very much, Richard.

Operator

Thank you. And this does conclude today’s Q&A session. Thank you for participating in today’s conference. This does conclude the program, and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.