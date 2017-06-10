5 Russell 2000 'Safer' Dividend Dogs Due For Big Net Gains Per Broker Targets

Analyst one year targets revealed that ten highest yield "safer" Russell 2000 Index stocks could produce 44.77% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K Little dogs dominated the “Safer” Russell 2000 Index.

Besides safety margin, Russell 2000 stocks also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, as of 6/6/17 to focus on their financial resources. Total annual returns narrowed the "Safer" Russell 2000® list of 85 to 78 by dismissing stocks with negative returns.

31 of 85 Russell 2000® Index stocks showed positive one-year returns and free cash flow yields greater than dividend yields 6/6/17. Those 31 were deemed "safer" for dividends.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Bet Top Ten “Safer” Russell 2000® Stocks To Net 20.8% to 56.4% Gains By June, 2018

Three of the ten top yield "safer" Dividend Russell 2000 dogs (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for May proved 30% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades were culled by YCharts analytics for June 2018:

RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) netted $564.42 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from three analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 74% more than the market as a whole.

Maiden Holdings (MHLD) netted $541.90 based on estimates from four analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% more than the market as a whole.

Fifth Street Asset Management (FSAM) netted $534.05 based on a median target price estimate from two analysts, plus projected annual dividends less broker fees. No Beta number was available for FSAM.

Tailored Brands (TLRD) netted $508.75 based on estimates from five analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 69% more than the market as a whole.

Medley Management (MDLY) netted $442.18, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from sex analysts, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for MDLY.

Pier 1 Imports (PIR) netted $376.45 based on a median target estimate from seventeen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 71% more than the market as a whole.

Black Box (BBOX) netted $323.59, based on dividends plus a target price estimate from just one analyst, minus broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) netted $231.18 based on mean target price estimates from six analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 59% more than the market as a whole.

Select Income REIT (SIR) netted $210.52 based on a mean target estimate from five analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

NRG Yield (NYLD) netted $208.33 based on a median target price set by six analysts, plus estimated dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 86% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 39.4% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten "safer" Dividend Russell 2000® stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 41% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Seven of Eleven Sectors Bring "Safer" Dividends to The Russell 2000 Index

Seven sectors are represented by the 31 "Safer" members of the Russell 2000 Index. Those showed positive annual returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of June 6.

The "safer" Russell 2000 sector representation broke-out, thus: Financial Services (7); Real Estate (17); Communication Services (1); Consumer Cyclical (2); Utilities (2); Technology (1); ; Industrials (1) Basic Materials (0); Consumer Defensive (0); Energy (0); Healthcare (0).

The first two sectors shown in the above list composed the top ten Russell 2000 'safer' dividend team by yield.

31 of 85 Russell 2000® Firms With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed attributes of 50 constituents of the Russell 2000® Index.

You see grouped below the tinted list documenting 31 out of 85 that passed the dividend dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. The total returns column screened out six with sagging prices.

Financial guarantees however are easily re-directed by boards of directors or company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases to shareholders.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkably solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Analysts Expect (11) A 13.9% 1 yr. Average Upside And (12) A 18.95% Net Gain For Top 30 June "Safer" Dividend Russell 2000 Stocks

Top dogs on the Russell 2000® "safer" list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of June 6, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 10.6% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top ten June "Safer" Dividend Russell 2000 dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 9.6% in the coming year.

Notice how the price vector is rising toward the dividend path. If they ever they cross, these "Safer" Russell 2000® dividend dogs will move into overpriced and overbought status like the Dow, S&P500 Aristocrats, and NASDAQ 100 indices. However, they do have about a $1k gap to make-up.

The number of analysts contributing to the median target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid estimate.

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Revealed Real Bargains From Lowest Priced Top Ten Yielding "Safer" Dividend Russell 2000 Index Stocks In June

Ten "Safer" Russell 2000 firms with the biggest yields June 6 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (13) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend Russell 2000 Dogs, Will Deliver 34.08% VS. (14) 23.54% Net Gains from All Ten by June, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" Dividend Russell 2000 Index 10 pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 44.77% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced "safer" Dividend Russell 2000 dog, RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) showed the best analyst augured net gain of 56.44% per their target estimates.

Lowest priced five "safer" Dividend Russell 2000 Index dogs as of June 6 were: RAIT Financial Trust (RAS); Fifth Street Asset Management (FSAM); Medley Management (MDLY); Anworth Mortgage Asset (ANH); Dynex Capital (DX), with prices ranging from $2.31 to $6.90.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Russell 2000 Index dogs as of June 6 were: CYS Investments (CYS); Orchid Island Capital (ORC); Arlington Asset Inv (AI); Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR); AG Mortgage Investment (MITT), with prices ranging from $8.52 to $18.61. The small Russell 2000 dogs are back.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest "Safer" Dividend Russell 2000 Index dog dividend stock research process. These were not recommendations.

