Intel Celebrates 39 Years Of X86 By Circling The Wagons

June 9, 2017

Intel's siege mentality

Last week, I wrote about Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) efforts in autonomous vehicles, noting that it was besieged on many fronts. In PCs and servers, Intel faces challenges on two fronts, from Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and from Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

AMD will soon launch its "Threadripper" 16 core x86 processors for PCs, as well as its 32 core EPYC server processors. Qualcomm has teamed up with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to bring out ultralight Windows 10 notebooks that will run on Qualcomm's ARM architecture Snapdragon 835 system on chip (SOC). Qualcomm's 48 core Centriq 2400 ARM server processors are set to ship in H2, and Microsoft has already ported Windows Server to it.

With all this going on, it's understandable that Intel execs should be feeling the strain. That perhaps accounts for the mixed messages of a recent Intel blog piece by Steven Rodgers and Richard A. Uhlig. Rodgers is Intel's general counsel while Uhlig is a Fellow at Intel Labs. The piece is at once celebratory and defensive.

The blog notes that the first x86 processor, the 8086, came out on June 8, 1978, and tries to get us started celebrating the 40th anniversary of x86, even though it's a year away. And it is interesting that something as old as the x86 Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) has proved so durable.

That's a testimony to Intel's resourcefulness in employing its internal processor microcode approach that allows it to maintain the x86 ISA front while periodically gutting the internals. This has allowed it to keep up (more or less) with advances in processor architecture while maintaining backward compatibility to a mountain of legacy Windows programs.

The blog recounts a number of add-ons to x86 over the years, mostly involving single instruction, multiple data (SIMD) instructions used frequently to improve performance of games and other tasks requiring real-time 3D rendering. Of course, these SIMD instructions have become universal in all processing architectures, including ARM and Power, and they have really nothing to do with x86 or Intel per se.

That was the technical, celebratory part of the blog, which I presume was written by Uhlig. The second half of the blog, clearly written by Rodgers, takes a somewhat different tone. It begins by celebrating the extensive patent portfolio Intel has amassed, over 1,600 patents worldwide, which corresponds to the solid blue line in the graph below:

Intel issues veiled warning to Microsoft regarding x86 emulation on its ARM PCs

The jump in number of patents between 2014 and 2015 clearly must be due to acquisitions and not any organic innovation on Intel's part, but I'll pass over this point to get to the meat of Rodgers' message. Rodgers prefaces this by noting:

Over the past 30 years, Intel has vigilantly enforced its intellectual property rights against infringement by third-party microprocessors.

Rodgers then recounts a long list of casualties of said enforcement, including United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC), Cyrix, Via Technologies and Transmeta. Then Rodgers delivers the warning:

However, there have been reports that some companies may try to emulate Intel's proprietary x86 ISA without Intel's authorization. Emulation is not a new technology, and Transmeta was notably the last company to claim to have produced a compatible x86 processor using emulation ("code morphing") techniques. Intel enforced patents relating to SIMD instruction set enhancements against Transmeta's x86 implementation even though it used emulation. In any event, Transmeta was not commercially successful, and it exited the microprocessor business 10 years ago. Only time will tell if new attempts to emulate Intel's x86 ISA will meet a different fate.

This warning is of course meant for the Microsoft/Qualcomm partnership. Unlike Microsoft's previous attempt to port Windows to ARM with Windows RT, MSFT has advertised that Windows 10 on Qualcomm's devices will be able to run Win32 x86 native apps. Microsoft hasn't said how it will do that, but the general assumption is that it would have to run in some sort of x86 emulation mode.

Intel has a fundamental problem, has had for some time, and it's not Microsoft or Qualcomm, it's ARM. After failing to make inroads into the mobile device market despite practically giving away its awful Atom tablet processors, Intel was forced to retreat.

At that point, the writing was on the wall. The fundamental advantages of ARM that had stymied Intel's mobile ambitions could also be used to good effect to attack Intel in its core businesses of personal and datacenter computing. Intel's threat is just part of its grand strategy of defending x86 against ARM for as long as it possibly can.

Can Intel hold out against ARM forever? I doubt it. My general observation following Intel's mobile capitulation was that ARM had won because of a fundamental cost advantage. But Intel seems determined to try.

Toshiba appears set to award chip unit to Broadcom/Silver Lake

The legal maneuvering by suitors for Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSYY) memory business continued this week even as the company is set to announce the winning bid next Thursday, June 15. According to a report in Reuters, Toshiba CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa and Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) CEO Steve Milligan met today to discuss the WDC proposal.

WDC already has a joint venture with Toshiba by virtue of a chip plant in Japan that was acquired with the SanDisk acquisition. Toshiba believes that a takeover by WDC would provoke antitrust concerns in Japan.

WDC has modified its proposal so that its stake would be limited to less than 20% in a consortium that would include the state-backed Innovation Network Corporation of Japan and US private equity firm KKR & Co. A Toshiba spokeswoman stated that the company's concerns were not allayed by the new WDC proposal.

Toshiba appears to favor the bid from Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), which has partnered with private equity firm Silver Lake.

