An Example Of Using GLD Puts To Hedge Precious Metal Long Position

We describe some of the rationale of this hedge.

Readers of the weekly Viking Analytics columns know that we have developed some tools that seek to optimize the value of our precious metals portfolio. We tend to hold a core long position in precious metals and hedge our downside when we believe it is necessary.

In our weekly updates for the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) and the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV), we publish our short-term outlook for these popular ETFs. This week, we tweeted a mid-week update of our views, as below:

GLD received two "downgrades" in our decision matrix mid-week, and we took action. These downgrades were based upon a significant open interest change, a continuance of the divergence between safe havens and gold. In addition, we saw both sentiment reversal signals and an over-extended chart pattern.

With the pending Comey hearing and British elections, together with our analysis tools, we decided that if we were going to remain long the VanEck Junior Gold Miner ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ), then we would want to hedge downside risk. The below figures show the chart over-extension, along with two analysis tools that we use to determine portfolio allocations.

The GLD chart appeared to be over-extended...

...and GLD also diverged from other safe havens...

...while GDXJ remained our preferred investment allocation in precious metals.

Hedge Example

In this case, based upon the signals that we were seeing, we sought to hedge our GDXJ exposure with GLD puts. Here are the most recent GLD put positions that we were holding, following our trades:

We hedged our GDXJ with put options on GLD because we believed that GLD had more potential beta-weighted downside than GDXJ. In addition, if our hedge would have been ill-timed and GLD continued its rise, we believed that GDXJ would outperform GLD to the upside on a beta-weighted basis.

As we have said in many prior articles, we view the value-at-risk ("VAR") of GDX and GDXJ to be roughly 3X the VAR of GLD. Since we initiated the hedge, GLD was down about 1.1%, and GDXJ was down less than 2%, so our estimation has so far been correct (2% is less than 3 * 1.1%).

Applications

Options trading and hedging is not for everyone; we encourage any interested readers to study options trading if they would like to learn more about it. Put options in this case limited our downside risk in the case that GLD rallied substantially.

All tables were created by Viking Analytics and the charts are from Trading View.

