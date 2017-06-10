Why Amazon's Killer App Is Its Database

Amazon's data on users is one of the more underappreciated moats it has.

Source: the trust advisor

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been quietly ramping up its lending business, originating about $1 billion in loans over the last year, bringing the total to over $3 billion since it began the program.

The goal is to provide its best merchants quick access to capital, which they not only pay from 6 to 17 percent for, according to Bank Innovation, but also pay for Amazon storing their products, and of course receiving a percentage of each sale.

What all of this does is further lock in some of its bigger producers to its marketplace ecosystem.

While this has potential for a long-term growth market as Amazon expands it to other merchants, the real importance of the initiative is in understanding the immense value Amazon's database provides it. I think this isn't appreciated by many analysts and investors to the degree it should be, and I believe now and in the future, we'll continue to see Amazon mine its data for new projects and revenue streams.

That doesn't mean the revenue streams will be individually huge, but combined, they represent a powerful force that will help the company to continue to grow in the years ahead.

The key to success for most if not all the large tech companies is in finding a variety of meaningful businesses that can provide a significant income stream that complements their core businesses. Amazon is doing this better than any major tech company at this time.

Its lending business

What's most important to take into account with Amazon's lending business is it can't be analyzed with only the interest rate garnered from the loans in mind. Based upon the loans being in a range of 6 to 17 percent, if they were to average about 10 percent say, that means they would generate about $100 million a year for Amazon. That's because the length of the loans are a year.

Also needing to be factored in is the additional revenue collected for each product sold based upon the increase in business the merchants provide from the capital available through the loans. And of course, with more merchandise to store, Amazon will get more revenue from storage fees as well.

There is no way of knowing what the total of all of this is, but it's not insubstantial.

Just as important is Amazon had to respond to competitors like PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Square (NYSE:SQ) which have similar lending programs available to their merchants. I think that's one of the major reasons Amazon rapidly increased its lending total over the last year. PayPal especially has been aggressive, originating over $3 billion in loans since 2013. Amazon has about the same amount of loans at this time but has taken a year or two longer to reach that level.

Since the launch of it lending and cash advance program in 2014, Square has provided over $1.5 billion in capital to merchants.

Again, that suggests to me Amazon sees those lending programs as a potential threat to its best merchants, which is why it's accelerating the number of loans it originates. I expect that to continue going forward.

Concerning the lending business of Amazon, it has more of a complete package than its competitors, with the way it can generate a variety of income streams from the same business customers. With its database, it can more accurately identify businesses that may not qualify for loans with traditional banks, and do so with minimal risk.

That said, the merchandise held in storage by Amazon does include a collateral factor, as it can hold it if the merchant has difficulty in paying back the loan.

As far as the locking in of businesses further into its ecosystem, it's highly probable Amazon gets some of its merchants to buy into its AWS business, which would be a fourth way of generating revenue from them. There are even more ways, but these are the potentially major ones that would have a decent impact on revenue.

Amazon loans are offered only by invitation, and the company uses a machine learning model, including a variety of criteria extracted from its database, to determine if merchants are creditworthy or not.

Amazon's database and Alexa

The key competitive advantage Amazon has, in my view, is its database. That's not to say it doesn't include superior service in its e-commerce business, because it does. What I mean is that as a starting point for numerous potential future businesses, Amazon not only has a tremendous database and set of algorithms to analyze the data but has proven it can successfully interpret that data and build new businesses and revenue streams from it. That's not as easy to do as it sounds.

Looking ahead, it'll be interesting to see how the tech giant uses information gathered from Alexa in the years ahead. By that I mean beyond its use as a means of ordering products from Amazon's e-commerce store.

Alexa will eventually be embedded in an innumerable number of products and services, and that will provide a different set of data the company didn't have access to before. What it will be able to do with that data isn't known, but I'm confident it will find ways to build new businesses and revenue streams from it.

This could be just as important as the potential represented by Alexa itself in relationship to the Internet of Things (IoT).

I see the database of Amazon as the key to long-term growth for the company, and why it has the chance to continue growing even as it matures in its core business.

Conclusion

If I know Amazon, the increase in lending goes beyond the idea of generating revenue from interest and the revenue associated with it I mentioned earlier, and also beyond only defending against PayPal and Square.

Boosting the number of loans could be an audition by the company for larger companies it may start to reach out to. We already know it's planning on expanding its lending program to other merchants within its system, and that alone will grow this business much more. Add to that the potential for attracting businesses outside of its existing ecosystem, and the potential is enormous.

If Amazon does have plans to expand the lending business, it would have to figure out a way to lower risk that its database allows it to do with existing merchants. It's possible it may be able to do that to some extent with its AWS customers.

My thought is the database of Amazon is probably its most important killer app, and there are few, if any, companies that are able to use the data to create the variety of revenue streams generated by Amazon. I think this is a key reason investors continue to bid up the share price of the company, as they see years of potential growth coming not only from the growing adoption of e-commerce as the preferred way of buying products but also from the solid businesses being built to complement the core business.

Amazon has proven it can accurately identify a large market, as it has with cloud computing, and not only compete in it but take the market lead. It is now doing that with Alexa and Echo and will probably soar to the lead in the lending category it competes in.

If I were banks, I would be concerned over whether or not Amazon decides to expand loans beyond its merchants.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.