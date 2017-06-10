Baidu - A Comment On iQiyi's Future Prospects

iQiyi's losses will decline for sure, but I don't think we shouldn't expect the division to become profitable in the near future.

In this article, I am going to share my view on iQiyi and its prospects, considering competition and the high investments in content acquisition.

Baidu's non-core divisions are still a huge drag on profits and the main reason why the stock has been dead money for two years.

Baidu's (NASDAQ:BIDU) non-core segments have been a drag on profits for years. The market has punished the stock for the operating losses generated in those divisions, and a significant share of the stock's future performance depends on whether the divisions will become profitable and when they will.

That's why I think it's useful to analyze one of Baidu's non-core divisions, iQiyi, to understand what we can expect from it in the short to medium term. Before going to the point, I think it can be useful for readers unfamiliar with the matter to explain what iQiyi is.

iQiyi is Baidu's platform for online video streaming. We could define it as the Chinese version of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), although there are some important differences. The most important difference, at least from the perspective of investors, is that iQiyi doesn't derive all its money from subscriptions fees but also from advertising. Actually, the majority of revenue comes from advertising, although a rising portion comes from subscription fees and sub-licensing content to other video platforms. iQiyi competes with a significant number of similar services from other Chinese companies, such as Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) Youku Tudou; Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZD), which has its own video platform; LeTV.com, controlled by LeEco; and Mgtv.com, the online streaming site of the leading TV broadcaster Hunan Broadcasting System.

iQiyi is the current leader in terms of subscribers and subscription revenue (per management), but all the aforementioned companies are trying to take a slice of the growing Chinese online video market and are accepting significant losses to sustain their investments in content acquisition. I can't blame them for that. The Chinese online video market is growing very fast and is expected to continue to grow at a 30% CAGR between 2017 and 2020 (Technavio). With 1.4 billion people of potential customers, the market is worth many billion dollars. In 2016, the market was estimated to be generating almost $10 billion in revenue.

That said, it's obvious that Chinese media giants are trying to attract the highest number of customers they can in order to reach a decent scale and hopefully gain a lead over competitors. Baidu's iQiyi has currently a lead over platforms from Alibaba, Tencent and others, but competition is fierce and the market is very far from an equilibrium point. In April, I wrote that Baidu was in a better position thanks to a combination of first mover advantage and valuable licensing agreement with producers such as Netflix, Warner Bros. and Lions Gate Entertainment.

A few weeks later, some sell-side analysts also took a positive stance on Baidu, citing improving prospects for iQiyi against competitors. In mid-May, JPMorgan said:

We're more positive that iQiyi will maintain the leading position in China's online video space and continue to deliver margin improvement in the next few years. With a first mover advantage and more developed original content production capability, we expect iQiyi's video subscriber base (182m) to penetrate 73% of China's cable TV subscribers and 48% of China broadband subscribers by 2020.

JPMorgan basically confirmed my view, so I couldn't agree more. Baidu remains the company in the best position in the Chinese online streaming market, and the recent partnership with global leader Netflix confirms that iQiyi is seen as a leading platform. Anyway, at this stage, the most important aspect is not whether iQiyi is the leading platform or not, or whether it can maintain its leading position. The main problem is in the large operating losses it generates, which weigh on the company's overall profitability. Even if iQiyi remains the leading platform, profitability depends on how subscription and advertising revenue grow vis-à-vis content costs. This also depends on how competitors decide to do to gain market share.

JPMorgan is rather positive on this point. They said:

We expect iQiyi's total revenue to grow from RMB11bn in 2016 to RMB42bn in 2020, with a 4-year CAGR of 39%, driven by video subscription. Albeit continued heavy content investment, we believe improvement in monetization efficiency and operating leverage will support sustainable margin improvement in the next few years. We expect iQiyi to achieve breakeven in 2019 and deliver a 6.4% OPM in 2020.

I think JPMorgan's view is a bit optimistic and should be taken with a grain of salt. There is no sign that suggests competition for video content is getting easier. The Chinese online streaming market is crowded and none of Baidu's competitors has a lack of financial resources to invest. Moreover, they have been increasing their spending for the acquisition of video content in the last few quarters, with operating costs rising more than revenue. I think the uncertainty around the matter is clearly summarized in Baidu's 20F - Risk Section, where it writes:

As the competition for quality content becomes increasingly intense in China, we cannot assure you that we will be able to manage our content acquisition costs effectively and generate sufficient revenues to outpace future increase in content spending. We may also be unable to renew some of our content licensing agreements upon their expiration or termination and any renewal of the content licensing agreements may involve higher costs or less favorable terms.

The simple fact that competition for quality content is expected to become increasingly intense in China is reason enough to avoid excessive optimism. The battle is still long and I think there is too much uncertainty to assume that the division will become profitable in just 2 years from now. Baidu reported that in Q1, content costs were RMB 2.6 billion, representing 15.6% of total revenue, compared to 8.7% in the corresponding period of 2016. But Baidu is not the only player to be aggressive on that side. As I said, everybody is investing a ton of money in content and accepting declines in margins to sustain/improve their competitive position.

Read what Alibaba wrote in the 6-K for Q1 2017:

Cost of revenue in the quarter ended March 31, 2017 was RMB15,490 million (US$2,250 million), or 40% of revenue, compared to RMB9,562 million, or 39% of revenue, in the same quarter of 2016. Without the effect of share-based compensation expense, cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue would have increased from 35% in the quarter ended March 31, 2016 to 37% in the quarter ended March 31, 2017. The increase was primarily due to an increase in content acquisition costs of Youku Tudou, costs of inventory of Lazada and logistics costs paid to Cainiao Network relating to fulfillment services provided to Tmall Supermarket.

In the earnings call, it clearly said it will continue to invest in content, user acquisition and infrastructure for the video segment. Last but not least, Tencent is also investing heavily to improve its video business. In Q1 earnings call, it clearly stated that the margin contraction was the reflection of higher content costs:

Let's turn to segment gross margin. Gross margin for Value Added Services was 60.9%, down 4.7 percentage points year-on-year, mainly due to revenue mix change due to low-margin products including digital content subscriptions. The sequential decline of 2.3 percentage points mainly due to higher content cost, especially for our video subscription services.

The 6.4% Operating Margin that JPMorgan is forecasting is in line with Netflix, a company with a much stronger competitive advantage and actually less competitors compared to iQiyi. I think this is too optimistic for a simple reason. Baidu's iQiyi competes with Alibaba, Tencent and other minor platforms, while competitive pressures on Netflix are much lower at the moment, even though they are rising due to Amazon Prime Video. I doubt that Baidu's platform can reach Netflix-like margins in just 3 years from the current levels.

On the other side, I do expect losses to decrease over time and the company's margins to expand as a result. After all, revenue is growing fast and there are several advantages connected with the emphasis on expanding in-house content. One of the advantages of producing content for their own platforms is that Baidu and others can schedule the content when they choose, use and re-use it at their sole discretion during the years, and decide how to allocate it between the free platform and the pay platform. In terms of costs, they have more visibility and control over their cost structure even though costs in the beginning are higher than in the case of licensed content. That's why I expect a favorable leverage effect in the next few years, which will help revenue grow faster than operating costs.

In summary, I have positive expectations for Baidu's iQiyi in the next few years for a series of positive factors - mainly a strong secular growth, the possibility to leverage in-house content and a first-mover advantage. On the other side, it would be too arbitrary to indicate a date for the division to become profitable. Competition is fierce, and in the company's own words (and in those of its competitors), there is too much uncertainty on the amount of money that will have to be spent for further content acquisition.

Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you liked it, click on the follow button at the top of the page. You will get my articles as soon as they are published. I am available to further discuss the topics of this article in the comments section.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.